By JB Williams

Dear President Donald J. Trump,

First and foremost, I want to thank you for setting your entire personal and professional life aside to enter national leadership in an effort to “Make America Great Again” by putting America first for the first time in decades. You made many promises in seeking the Presidency and you worked around the clock to keep all of them. You brought to bear, the incredible talents of your entire family in pursuit of an honorable goal, on behalf of all Americans and I thank you and your family for the many sacrifices you have made.

That said, I want you to know that more than 80-million patriotic Americans stand the ready to fight for you and our Constitutional Republic. Every American knows that the 2020 elections were rotten with fraud all across the country. Many won’t admit it and others boldly support the fraud, as the end justifies any means for the enemies of America.

Every American also knows that if this fraudulent election is allowed to stand, and Biden and Harris are inaugurated on January 20, 2021, elections and political party functions are entirely irrelevant to our future. We know that the Department of Justice has hidden massive evidence of political crime and corruption in the DNC and RNC ranks. We know that the FBI has done the same, as has the mainstream media, making it impossible for the voting population to have any idea who or what they voted for.

You cannot surrender to this evil cabal. If you do, you will not just be surrendering yourself and your family, but over 80-million Americans, our Constitution and Bill of Rights and the entire American way of life. You will be surrendering everything, for all of us. You simply cannot do that!

I write this open letter just five days before the worst presidential candidates in 244-years of American history are scheduled to be inaugurated and seated in the Oval Office, as hardcore socialists control the People’s House of Representatives and the U.S. Senate, with zero checks and balances. Your surrender at this moment in history, will be the end of our Constitutional Republic and every American will live under Marxist boot in less than 100-days from January 20th.

Further, this evil cabal will never allow you and your family to simply ride off into the sunset peacefully. If you have learned nothing else over the past five years, you should have learned these two things with absolute certainty…

Our enemies will not be satisfied with simply removing you from office by fraudulent elections. They want to crush you and your family permanently and make an example for the world to see what happens when anyone steps forward in an effort to right the American ship.

Our enemies will stop at nothing to accomplish that!

As I see it on your behalf, you, your family, and our country, have no chance of survival if you do not drop the hammer on our enemies before January 20th. The only chance any of us has is to fight with everything we have. This evil cabal simply cannot be allowed to win, not now, not ever.

Last, you cannot drop the hammer after noon on January 20, 2021. If you drop the hammer before that hour, you will do so with the power and weight of the Presidency and the office of Commander-in-Chief. At 12:01 PM January 20th, you will become a citizen just like the 80-million ready to fight for you, with no more power or authority than any of the rest of us. You MUST “drain the swamp” before noon on January 20th, or it’s too little too late for America.

So, I ask and plead with you to NOT surrender all of us and the future of freedom and liberty. I know that you have the evidence to take down most if not all evildoers in our country. I can see that you have positioned to do that as peacefully and safely as possible. The hour has arrived when you must make the most difficult decision of your life…Yet…is there really any choice in the matter?

This is the hour, you have the ball, it’s your call, and the clock is rapidly running down. It’s now or never Mr. President… now or never.

Thank you again and may God bless you and this nation in this most dangerous hour.

JB Williams

