By Cliff Kincaid

July 15, 2022

Oprah Winfrey’s last major foray into politics was backing Barack Hussein Obama, who promised a fundamental transformation of America and delivered. Now, Oprah is backing Wes Moore for governor of Maryland. He is supposed to be the next Obama, assuming he can win the July 19 primary. In a campaign ad, she says, “The type of transformational leader that these times demand – that’s Wes Moore for Maryland governor.”

Moore promises to legalize dope in Maryland and once served on the board of a marijuana company, which paid him more than $1.6 million.

Remember that Obama started out as an Illinois State Senator before he was elected to the United States Senate and then ran for president.

“This moment that we’re in demands of different type of leader,” says Oprah, who is reportedly an occasional user of the drug. “For governor in Maryland, you have one in my friend Wes Moore.”

Of course, Democrats are now clamoring for a “different type of leader” on the national level.

Even if Moore doesn’t win the Democratic Party nomination for Maryland governor and the general election, he could easily surface as a Democratic Party presidential candidate in 2024. Oprah, a billionaire, carries a lot of clout.

Moore is a very controversial character, having served on the board of a marijuana company, Green Thumb Industries, as people are gradually becoming aware of marijuana’s link to mental illness and some of America’s mass shootings in recent months and years.

Of course, this isn’t of any concern to politicians trying to make money from this deadly addiction, which generates a “consumer” who comes back for more until the psychosis causes the stoner to go haywire, become homeless on the streets, or enter a mental ward.

Oprah’s endorsement of Wes Moore, a cannabis industry mouthpiece, should remind us of her own flirtation with the drug culture.

In my book about Obama, Permanent Revolution, New Age expert Constance Cumbey examined Oprah Winfrey’s career, explaining how she had gone beyond promoting kooky New Age ideas to recommending drugs for her mostly female readers. The April 2018 edition of her “Oprah Magazine” featured the article, “Is Marijuana the New Merlot?” Another article, “Mom’s Guide to Not Getting Busted,” advised women how to use dope “without getting into trouble.”

Nevertheless, Oprah still remains an icon. “Watching Oprah,” an exhibition at the Smithsonian’s National Museum of African American History and Culture, presented the billionaire as a role model (Oprah gave the museum $21 million) and noted she has received eight awards from GLAAD for “LGBTQ acceptance” and positive portrayals of lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer people.

Moore is committed to a “green” economy in ways other than legalizing marijuana. He wants a “climate corps” to implement a “green energy economy.”

Al Hunt, the former executive editor of Bloomberg News, admits, however, that there are a “few controversies” involving this super star candidate but then tries to dismiss them. One is that “he implied — and allowed others misleadingly to claim — that both grew up in Baltimore. He was born in another part of Maryland, moved to the Bronx and came to Baltimore for college.” Another is that he “is under some criticism for not correcting interviewers who said that he won a Bronze Star in Afghanistan.”

We are supposed to look beyond these issues.

But why would one of the major marijuana businesses in the world reach out to hire Wes Moore and put him on its board? As noted by Capital news Service, “In 2018, Moore was awarded more than $1.6 million in stocks in a marijuana company that does extensive business in Maryland and served on its board while a candidate. His connection to Chicago-based Green Thumb Industries (GTI), one of the largest cannabis companies in the world, represents a possible conflict of interest if he becomes governor as the office appoints the commission overseeing the state’s medical marijuana industry.”

Similar questions are being raised in Florida, where, as noted by the Daily Caller, Democratic Florida gubernatorial candidate Nikki Fried, who pledged to legalize marijuana if elected, “owns a sizable stake in a pot dispensary company, according to a financial disclosure.” She is so committed to dope that a Tampa newspaper labeled her as the politician who “wants to be the marijuana governor.” A local journalist by the name of Brian Burgess has raised serious questions about her “secret” connections to the marijuana industry and unexplained personal wealth.

But most journalists, who probably smoke the mind-altering substance for “recreational” purposes, don’t bother to report the political influence of Big Marijuana.

Dope is clearly a big part of the new “green” economy that Democrats have planned for the United States as a whole. Indeed, marijuana is the Soma of America’s Brave New World and the plan is to go far beyond marijuana. For those who didn’t read the Aldous Huxley classic, Spark Notes provides this information: “Soma is a drug that is handed out for free to all the citizens of the World State. In small doses, soma makes people feel good. In large doses, it creates pleasant hallucinations and a sense of timelessness.”

It also makes people believe things that are not true, such as that men can become pregnant and that more federal spending will lower inflation.

Mass murderer Nikolas Cruz blamed marijuana and other drugs for the 2018 massacre in Florida that killed 17 people.

At an America’s Survival conference in 2017, Dr. Tina Trent explained how the movement to legalize drugs now wants to make “mind-expanding” drugs more available, even mandatory, in order to erase traditional Christianity and transform consciousness through “New Age” practices.

Indeed, Measure 110 (also known as Initiative Petition 44) passed in Oregon, with the support of George Soros, Mark Zuckerberg, and the Oregon Democratic Party, and decriminalized dangerous drugs like meth, cocaine, Oxycodone and heroin. As a result, to no one’s surprise, substance abuse is rising.

This seems to be the plan.

© 2022 Cliff Kincaid – All Rights Reserved

E-Mail Cliff Kincaid: kincaid@comcast.net