By Frosty Wooldridge

November 14, 2022

“Bleeding Americans into bankruptcy with a thousand financial cuts”

As of this November 2022, our national debt reached $31,246,400,000,000.00 (trillion). Each American citizen owes $93,732.00 as soon as they draw their first breath. Our national debt jumps another $30,000.00 every ten seconds. (www.pqpf.org ) (National debt clock)

Congress jumped the national debt from $9 trillion 16 years ago to its current record of $31 trillion in 2022.

Oct 4, 2021: The interest payments on the federal debt ran $413 billion in 2021 according to the Congressional Budget Office.

What does that mean to you? Answer: it means you are paying horrendous interest rates that are reflected in inflation rates. In other words, the U.S. government uses your credit card to pay bills that it can’t pay. So, it borrows more money. You pay for that borrowing.

At the same time, your two senators and House member keep voting for such things as giving Ukraine $51 billion in military armaments and cash to fight their war 10,000 miles away. Congress votes for billions in foreign aid:

Feb 7, 2022: Over a five year period, our Congress away $300,000,000,000.00 to foreign countries. In 2021, the United States budgeted $38 billion for foreign aid spending. As of this reporting, it has disbursed over $32 billion. Almost 25% of that budget has gone to just ten countries: Ethiopia ($1.13 billion) Jordan ($1.03 billion) Afghanistan ($860 million) South Sudan ($821 million) Congo ($814 million) Yemen ($814 million). (Source)

All of those countries are overpopulated, poor, illiterate, Islamic and totally unproductive. There’s another problem in Africa: at 1.4 billion people in 2022, the United Nations projections show Africa will jump to 2.0 billion within 27 years. In other words, all your tax dollars going to those poor countries are totally useless, totally wasted and totally a rip-off by our U.S. Congress. You must wonder what kind of financial morons are running our country.

Where else are your tax dollars going?

EBT (Electronic Benefits Transfer) food stamps are a government-funded program that provides assistance to low-income families and individuals. The program is administered by the US Department of Agriculture (USDA), and the cost of the program varies depending on the size of the household and the state in which they live.

In general, the average cost of EBT food stamps for a family of four is about $4,000 per year. However, this amount can vary greatly depending on the specific circumstances of the family. For example, families who have more children or live in high-cost areas may receive more assistance than those who have fewer children or live in lower-cost areas.

NPR and the major networks don’t tell you that over 40,000,000 Americans and illegal aliens tap into the EBT bonanza.

Sep 6, 2022: According to the latest data from the U.S. Department of Agriculture, more than 42 million people were using food stamps in 2016, which is about 13 percent of the population. There are a number of reasons why more people are using food stamps, including the Great Recession, which led to job losses and reduced incomes for many families. (Source: www.usda.gov)

With the Covid pandemic, the number of people using food stamps as well as illegal aliens applying for and using food stamps…increased.

Not only that, our 125,000 Somalian immigrants in the Minneapolis, Minnesota area, scammed over $100,000,000.00 in falsified EBT card money. They spent it and/or sent it back over to Somalia in briefcases while you paid for their flights. If such illiterate refugees like those Somalians could steal that much money off the U.S. Government, you can imagine the scams going on all over the country.

No wonder we’re in debt for $31 trillion!

How many kids receive free breakfasts and lunches across the USA?

One in five American children live below the poverty line, and over 2.9 million students live in households where they are unsure when they might get their next meal. Around 30 million students around the country qualify for free or reduced cost school lunches through a federal program called the National School Lunch Program.

The average cost of each of those breakfasts and lunches runs over $10.00 per child (transport, labor, food costs). If you do the math, you’re looking at $300 billion annually for kids with parents who lack enough money to feed their own children. So, why did they have them if they couldn’t afford or feed them? Answer: third world mentality, illiteracy and their ace-in-the-hole: your tax dollars.

This report of our national debt only touches the tip of the corrupt iceberg. We’ve got U.S. Senators and House members scamming the American people with insider trading on defense contracts. We’ve got 42,000,000 people on EBT cards that contribute nothing to America in the way of work, earnings or paying taxes. In other words, they are useless to themselves and to our society. We’ve got $52,000,000,000.00 in shoplifting annually across America. We’ve got 23 to 25 million illegal alien people sending back cash transfers of $69 billion annually, to their country of origin. (Source: www.moneytransfercomparison.com )

What about drug money leaving the USA?

Americans spend a whopping $150,000,000,000.00 in illegal drugs annually that come in from our southern border. (Source: www.rand.org) Thanks to Joe Biden, those numbers will double and triple in the next two years of open borders. Deaths on overdose: 107,000 overdose deaths in 2021. Expected to increase to over 120,000 deaths in 2022.

What’s so sickening if not horrifying stems from the fact that our own president of the USA facilitates drug addiction, drug trafficking and child trafficking…with his open border policy.

What’s the worst part of all this nightmare? From what this journalist can tell…it’s only going to get worse. And, since our own leaders fail us at every juncture, there’s nothing we citizens can do about it. And, from the elections last week, we voted most of the same idiots that have done nothing to secure our borders…back into office.

At this point, according to the US Border Patrol, Biden allowed in excess of 6.6 million illegal aliens into the USA in the past 22 months…at a cost of in excess $20.4 billion. (Source: www.fairus.org) It’s going to be interesting to see what the total will be when Biden leaves office in 2024. A guess would be well over 12 billion illegals and another 6 billion of their birthrate kids.

As one great historian said, “Most large countries destroy themselves by choosing national suicide.”

