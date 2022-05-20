By Lex Greene

May 20, 2022

Our Declaration of Independence established the USA as an independent sovereign nation under the Laws of Nature and Nature’s God on July 4, 1776. The US Constitution drafted by the Continental Congress in 1787 and adopted in 1789 created and guaranteed the people a republican form of self-governance of, by and for the people of the USA, in three separate branches with three separate, distinct, and limited powers and authorities, establishing the Supreme Law of the Land.

The Bill of Rights, ten amendments further restricting the power and authority of the federal government were added to the US Constitution in 1791. The Constitution has only been amended seventeen times since and some of those amendments rendered the US Federal government an unconstitutional body over a hundred years ago.

The fact is…all three branches of our federal government operate outside of their constitutional authority today, in many cases, in direct violation of the Supreme Law of the Land. As much as 80% of what our government does today, is “unconstitutional.” Approximately 80% of all federal spending is also “unconstitutional.”

AMENDING THE US CONSTITUTION

“The Constitution provides that an amendment may be proposed either by the Congress with a two-thirds majority vote in both the House of Representatives and the Senate, or by a constitutional convention called for by two-thirds of the State legislatures. None of the 27 amendments to the Constitution have been proposed by any States constitutional convention. The Congress proposes an amendment in the form of a joint resolution.” (Source)

“The authority to amend the Constitution of the United States is derived from Article V of the Constitution. After Congress proposes an amendment, the Archivist of the United States, who heads the National Archives and Records Administration (NARA), is charged with responsibility for administering the ratification process under the provisions of 1 U.S.C. 106b.” (Source)

Contrary to the Convention of States scam perpetrated on ill-educated citizens today, the State’s cannot Amend the US Constitution, which is why it has never happened in 246-years. The current Convention of States con is designed to mislead citizens into a fake solution that will never happen and should never happen. It’s a mere money-making diversion tactic to keep citizens from doing things they could actually do.

Con artists at the helm of the Article V Convention scam are making millions selling this horrific notion to folks looking for a simple solution and they are spending millions to buy the endorsement of high-profile individuals who are then used to con more people into believing something that simply isn’t true. Because most Americans have never read, or can’t comprehend Article V text correctly, it seems like a silver bullet to the unsuspecting.

In reality, whether amendments are proposed and adopted by Congress, as has been the history of all amendments to date…or proposed to Congress in an open Constitutional Convention convened by Congress on the application of two-thirds of the State legislatures, it is still Congress that must adopt all final amendments to be sent to the State legislatures for ratification. In short, the same Congress they seek to control in their fake state conventions, will control the amendment process once underway.

Further, although two-thirds of the State legislatures can indeed “apply to Congress” to convene for the purpose of proposing amendments, it takes three-fourths of the State legislatures to ratify anything Congress allows to pass in the amendment process and, anyone can propose amendments in that process. Keep in mind that roughly half of the State legislatures are controlled by socialist democrats, which is why they like this State convention idea under the guidance of George Soros, who also wants to amend the US Constitution.

No amendment can be contrary to the foundational text of the Constitution and Bill of Rights. Amendments must be limited to a “furtherance thereof.” When both Congress and the State legislatures get it wrong, as in the case of the 18th Amendment, it must be repealed, just as the 18th was repealed by the 21st.

UNCONSTITUTIONAL AMENDMENTS

Rather than seeking to further amend the US Constitution, Citizens should be seeking to repeal certain problematic amendments. While it is impossible for two-thirds or even all fifty states to amend the US Constitution via the current Convention of States con, it may in fact be possible to repeal certain past amendments that are contrary to the foundational constitutional text, by a vote by three-fourths of the State legislatures. Although, this too has never been done to date.

There are a few key amendments that are in direct violation of foundational constitutional text. The focus should be on repealing those amendments, or we will never control our federal government ever again. I’ll focus on the four most egregious amendments in direct contradiction of the US Constitutional text, each a high priority for repeal if the people ever want control of their own lives and government.

Amendment XIV – All persons born or naturalized in the United States, and subject to the jurisdiction thereof, are citizens of the United States; A mass naturalization amendment, (Passed by Congress June 13, 1866. Ratified July 9, 1868.)

Following on the heels of the 13th Amendment [Passed by Congress January 31, 1865, and Ratified December 6, 1865] making slavery and involuntary servitude illegal in the USA, the 14th Amendment was passed essentially to grant rights of citizenship to former slaves, their families and others residing in the USA who were not previously considered to be citizens of the USA.

Since then, the 14th Amendment has become a “catch-all” amendment for everything under the sun, used as a means of undermining the US Constitution and leading to a mass transformation of American society from “Natural Born Citizens” to everyone on earth is now considered a citizen of equal standing, even though they often hold legal citizenship in foreign lands, including lands that are known enemies of the USA.

Even more insane is recent usage of the 14th Amendment by our “unconstitutional” courts to claim that things like “gay marriage” fall under 14th Amendment protections.

Amendment XVI – The Congress shall have power to lay and collect taxes on incomes, from whatever source derived, without apportionment among the several States, and without regard to any census or enumeration. (Passed by Congress July 2, 1909. Ratified February 3, 1913.)

For the first 122-years, from 1791 to 1913, it was “unconstitutional” for the federal government to directly tax individuals’ wages and salaries, as that is a form of “involuntary slavery” and “forced servitude,” as well as “taxation without representation” prohibited by AMENDMENT XIII – Passed by Congress January 31, 1865. Ratified December 6, 1865.

It is wholly unconstitutional for the federal government to take from the labor of its citizens. But it has been done since the passage and ratification of the 16th Amendment and even though this amendment is a direct violation of the 13th Amendment, it has been allowed to stand unchallenged by the people or their respective states since 1913.

Amendment XVII – The Senate of the United States shall be composed of two Senators from each State, elected by the people thereof; (Passed by Congress May 13, 1912. Ratified April 8, 1913.)

Although it must have seemed like a good idea at the time, to take away the Right of State legislatures to elect Representatives of the State and all State interests under the 10th Amendment in the US Senate, it has proven to be a horrible idea as well as a direct violation of Article I of the US Constitution.

At our founding, the US Constitution established Representatives of the people in each voting district via the House of Representatives, elected of, by and for the people in each district, and Representatives of each State and all State interests under the 10th Amendment via two Senators from each State, elected by the legislatures in each State.

The two chambers of Congress had two different and distinct assignments of authority, the US House to protect the people via a representative of the people for each voting district under the 9th Amendment, and to protect all States Rights and interests under the 10th Amendment via two State elected Senators in the US Senate.

The passage and ratification of the 17th Amendment ended States Representation in the US Congress and the federal government. No longer was there any representation of States Rights or interests in Washington DC, or any means to defend and enforce the 9th and 10th Amendments in the Bill of Rights, as the States had no means of sending anyone to Washington DC to represent the State in the US Senate. Instead, Senators would be elected by the people, just like the House of Representatives.

That left the US Senate an “unconstitutional” body free from any connection and duty to, or oversight by State legislatures as it pertains to States Rights and interests.

Amendment XXIII – The District constituting the seat of Government of the United States shall appoint in such manner as Congress may direct: A number of electors of President and Vice President equal to the whole number of Senators and Representatives in Congress to which the District would be entitled if it were a State, but in no event more than the least populous State; (Passed by Congress June 16, 1960. Ratified March 29, 1961.)

Because the District of Columbia is NOT a “state” and is instead, the “seat of the federal government” which is entirely controlled by Congress, it is prohibited from ever being treated as a State, and from ever having equal Rights afforded any of the fifty States, as it pertains to representation in Congress or the Electoral College.

On this basis, the 23rd Amendment is entirely at odds with original constitutional text, due to this passage in the amendment; “they shall be in addition to those appointed by the States, but they shall be considered, for the purposes of the election of President and Vice President, to be electors appointed by a State; and they shall meet in the District and perform such duties as provided by the twelfth article of amendment.”

CONCLUSION

We don’t need to or want to amend the US Constitution at all today, for numerous entirely valid reasons. Instead, as demonstrated herein, we need to repeal several existing amendments or there is NO WAY we will ever be in any form of control over the federal government.

As we have witnessed for decades now, no branch of the federal government is even slightly interested in the “will of the people” or the States. The entire federal government operates “unconstitutionally” today and unless the people of this great country wake up and take swift appropriate action, ignoring the many con-games underway intended to mislead the people from real solutions, the USA is rushing towards rapid extinction.

Connect the dots on what the four amendments have done to our Constitutional Republic already. We are not a “democracy” and everyone who says we are, is an idiot or a liar. Of course, under these conditions, we are not a Constitutional Republic either.

What has been done and is being done to our beloved country is UNSUSTAINABLE.

The clock is running down on American freedom, liberty, independence, sovereignty, and security. It has nothing to do with Putin, Russia, China, or anyone but the people running wild in Washington DC. However, we the people are responsible for how this story ends.

The fact is…our Constitution and country was stolen from us a long time ago and if we ever want it back, we will have to take it back, correctly.

