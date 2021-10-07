By Frosty Wooldridge

Yesterday, a black teenager shot up Timberline High School in Arlington, Texas. Last weekend, over 50 people, virtually all minorities, shot each other up in Chicago. A dozen died. That murder rate occurred in New York City, St. Louis, Detroit and many other overwhelmed cities. Horrifically, that’s the norm in those large cities every weekend.

You might ask, “What is going on in this country where American citizens are killing each other over really inane, vacuous and petty differences?”

Who are the parents of these shooters? Who are those parents that bring those kids into the world…only to lose them to gangs, drugs and violence?

What kind of level of consciousness provokes and/or allows that kind of mass carnage? Better yet, what kind of level of illiteracy allows such violence to continue week after week after week?

Then, who are the people demanding that our country “defund the police?”

Are there any community leaders in Chicago sick about the continuing violence in their communities? Why aren’t they enacting solutions? Why not parenting classes? What about after school classes and peaceful activities? Why isn’t Oprah taking her billions of dollars and helping her people out?

Is there something fundamentally wrong with our society in 2021? How did we get this far only to drop this far down into the abyss of violence by certain segments of our society?

Why are mainstream media outlets calling parents, “Domestic Terrorists” when they attend school board meetings to voice their displeasure at administrators advocating the teaching of Critical Race Theory that teaches our kids to hate other people with different skin colors? Why are they called “Domestic Terrorists” because they don’t want their third graders being taught the skills of oral sex or to doubt their gender?

Is that stuff nuts or what?

Why haven’t those same mainstream media people exposed the fact that Joe Biden facilitated an invasion of our southern border that numbers in excess of 1.6 million people in the past nine months? What about all the drug trafficking, child sex trafficking and criminals washing over our border with Mexico? Why is Mexico facilitating this invasion? Do they want to see us collapse into sociological-cultural conflict?

Why chastise our own anti-vax citizens when Biden imports millions of illegals with no identities, no vaccines, no education, no possible way to contribute to our society and no way to solve their problems…other than making their problems, our problems?

Why did Joe Biden dump another 100,000 Afghans, who espouse the most incompatible religion on the planet, called Sharia Law, into our U.S. Constitutional Republic? These people actually produce videos on how to beat their women without leaving a mark. Look them up on YouTube! Why would we import millions of men who refuse to give women equal rights? Does it make sense? Do you think that’s going to turn out “okay” when they begin ripping at the seams of our culture, our communities and our way of life?

What about this whole “climate change” mess—screaming and shouting to stop it? Since we keep forcing our own population growth by importing another three million people annually, how will we ever solve that problem? Carbon footprint or gasoline and coal burning increases as you increase human population. How friggin’ clueless is Biden and his handlers?

“Without quick action to curb CO2 emissions, global warming is likely to increase by 4 degrees Centigrade (7.2 degrees Fahrenheit) above today’s normal during the 21st century and that is dangerously close to the temperature of 6 degrees Centigrade above normal that initiated the Permian-Triassic extinction event 252 million years ago when 96%* of all marine species and 70% of all terrestrial vertebrates were wiped out. *(current estimate 81%)” David Anderson

“The surface temperature of the earth cannot vary too far in either direction, or life will disappear.” By David Anderson, author of: Overcoming the Threat to Our Future

How do you solve the threat when you don’t solve what’s causing it? Does anything Biden’s doing make sense?

Notice that those 535 Congressional Critters refuse to stop the invasion of our borders. Why don’t they respect the sovereignty of our country?

Can we absorb that 60,000 migrant horde now steaming up through Mexico as reported on ABC News last Sunday? What about another 60,000 after that? At what point do those numbers break our society down and deform it into a third world country? Worse, which numbers of them degrade us into an unsustainable civilization?

Is anyone in America thinking about these questions? Are we not galloping into America’s twilight years?

If you would like a free electronic copy of this book, please email me with your email address and I will send it to you. Every American with children or any American who will live in this country in 2050, needs to understand what they face. frostyw@juno.com

Published March 2021: America’s Overpopulation Predicament: Blindsiding Future Generations by Frosty Wooldridge, available on Amazon, and/or phone 1 888 519 5121.

As to what these videos report, do you want your children to face this kind of a future? If you don’t, it’s time to speak up across this great country of ours.

This video graphically and dramatically illustrates America’s immigration-population crisis as well as the world’s. I wrote it and narrated it. Tim Walters of Cleveland, Ohio directed and produced. Please forward it to all your friends, networks and beyond. Place it on FB, Twitter, Linkedin, Parler, Tick-Tok, Curiosity, and more. Just click the link below to see the video.

Immigration, Overpopulation, Resources, Civilization by Frosty Wooldridge

This video will scare the daylights out of every American as to what’s coming to our country, US Citizenship Act 2021 by Joe Biden.

If you want to see two documentaries that give visual proof of my book’s contents, go to Netflix, and type in “Cowspiracy” that shows you the damage to the air, land and water. Watch “Seaspiracy” to see how humans are destroying the oceans.

Go to www.Balance.org for greater information on immigration’s impacts to our country. Help David Durham and this organization with your support.

Share these videos all over America:

“In a five minute astoundingly simple yet brilliant video, Immigration, Poverty, and Gum Balls”, Roy Beck, director of www.numbersusa.ORG, graphically illustrates the impact of overpopulation. Take five minutes to see for yourself:

“Immigration by the numbers—off the chart” by Roy Beck

This 10-minute demonstration shows Americans the results of unending mass immigration on the quality of life and sustainability for future generations: in a few words, “Mind boggling!” www.NumbersUSA.org

© 2021 Frosty Wooldridge – All Rights Reserved

E-Mail Frosty: frostyw@juno.com