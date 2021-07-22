By Frosty Wooldridge

Part 1: Changing our culture, racial equation and viability to match Rome’s descent into oblivion

First of all, I am a Baby Boomer and an old man of 74 years. I watched America trudge through the Korean War, Vietnam War, Desert Storm, Afghanistan and Iraq wars. All of them fraudulent, unnecessary, costly in money and lives, and benefited no Americans other than corporate elites and bankers. Those wars were based on assumptions and/or outright lies. All those wars accomplished nothing to benefit America’s freedoms or her/our well-being.

I watched the race riots in Detroit, Michigan in 1968. I was blown away by the Kent State killings. I had friends die in Vietnam, but not before they wrote me letters about the insanity of our being over there. I participated in the marches against the Vietnam War. I watched the Selma March with M.L. King. I served in the U.S. Army. I realized that our presidents and Congressional representatives lie to us—often and without batting an eyelash. Too many of our elected officials in Congress are as guilty as those men who lived at Alcatraz. Why? Because they do not solve any of our problems, but in fact, take bribes, and allow all our problems to fester out of control.

Yet, I love America and everything our Constitution represents.

Over the past 50 years, I’ve watched our country change from 87 percent Caucasian, 5 percent Black, 5 percent Hispanic, 3 percent Asian ancestry to over 50 million foreign born immigrants. Soon, we will be a nation of minorities. Our leaders have literally changed the face of America and our culture into another kind of country the likes of which the world has never seen. It’s called “multiculturalism” and it’s not working. We face devastating racial-cultural conflicts both last year and more in the future, i.e., Muslims, Jews and Christians have never and will never mix well.

We’re in the midst of destroying our Western Culture and heritage—the most advanced, rational and positive culture since the Renaissance. Essentially, we’re in the twilight of America’s years.

Nonetheless, I love America. With all its warts and callouses, it’s still one of the finest countries that encourages the most freedoms and opportunities of any country on this planet.

Black Lives Matter and Antifa can stomp on our flag all they want, but they couldn’t do that in China without getting their heads decapitated. They are too stupid to understand their dumb luck of being Americans.

Another writer whom I don’t know asked the question, “Is the sun setting on America ?”

He said, “Men, like nations, think they’re eternal. What man in his 20s or 30s doesn’t believe, at least subconsciously, that he’ll live forever? In the springtime of youth, an endless summer beckons. As you pass 70, it’s harder to hide from reality.

“Nations also have seasons: Imagine a Roman of the 2nd century contemplating an empire that stretched from Britain to the Near East, thinking: This will endure forever…. Forever was about 200 years, give or take.” (Rome fell in 395 AD after existing for 1229 years)

He spoke about France being pivotal in the 17th and 18th centuries; now the land of Charles Martel is on its way to becoming part of the Muslim caliphate as that religion continues to overwhelm and ultimately will conquer Europe by birth rates. Yes the French and French culture are finished…they are still breathing but they are dead.

If you look at other empires, Great Britain ruled the world in the 19th and 20th centuries. They made conquests for land and resources their top priority. But now, they have reached terminal decline. They endure outmoded monarchies where your sperm lottery number makes you a king or a queen with no other validity in the world other than you march around pretending that you’re important—when you are no different than a commoner. Prince Harry now living in Los Angeles and actually working—proves that fact.

The ancient civilization of China wrought human misery in gobs against the common people by the Ming Dynasty, opium wars and the years of Mao where he slaughtered untold millions. Now, the Chinese are ecologically poisoning themselves into a horrifically nasty future, where millions will die in the 21st century from starvation, water shortages, resource exhaustion and internal conflict.

The writer said, “I was born in 1942, almost at the midpoint of the 20th century – the American century. America’s prestige and influence were never greater. Thanks to the ‘Greatest Generation,’ we won a World War fought throughout most of Europe, Asia and the Pacific. We reduced Germany to rubble and put the rising sun to bed. It set the stage for almost half a century of unprecedented prosperity.”

Well, it’s been a heck of a ride for my past 50 years, but when we teach our children “Critical Race Theory” to hate one another for each other’s skin color—we’re in trouble. When we see kids stomping on the American flag, we see separation of patriotism into anarchy. When we watch black leaders condemning everything white, and white leaders cowering in the corners for fear of being labeled a ‘racist’, that’s when you see America in decline. A country where citizens work at each other’s throats either emotionally or physically, you know we cannot survive.

It’s tragic! As we Baby Boomers die out, who will still be alive to salute Old Glory? Who will honor our laws? Who will stand up against BLM and Antifa? Who will honor our police? Who will work to contribute to our civilization?

We’re in trouble, and, I am not optimistic about it turning around.

Part 2: Markers for the decline of America

