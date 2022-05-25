By Frosty Wooldridge

May 26, 2022

Part 2: It’s the stupid things that make you want to tear your hair out

When you look around America in 2022, especially if you live in rural areas, you can’t help but wonder how and why our cities have become too big, too complex, too violent…well, too much of everything dangerous. Beyond that, if you’re a rational, reasonable and sensible person, you might wonder “why” don’t the governors, mayors and city council members “fix” their problems.

On any given weekend in Chicago, St. Louis, NYC, LA and other big cities, it’s become a killing zone. In a gun free city like Chicago, the average of 40 to 50 shootings and a dozen deaths have become the norm. The inner-city ghettos have become the norm. Poverty has become the norm. Homelessness has become the norm. Here in America, the richest country in the world, our leaders, academics and politicians cannot and do not solve the problems facing millions of Americans. How absurd is that?

While, at the same time, leaders of major sports organizations like the NCAA, tell us that a transgender DNA male can pretend to be a female, and compete and beat every DNA female, ruin young women’s lives, and the NCAA pretends that it’s all normal. Reality check: it’s absurdly abnormal, crazy, stupid, insane, ridiculous…well, you get my drift. And yet, men like Will “Lia” Thompson get away with it, stand on the podium, and think they are a winner. When in fact, they are mentally unstable, emotional unbalanced and just plain absurd. They are in greater need of a shrink than a medal.

And now, authorities in Congress testify that men can become pregnant and birth babies. How friggin’ absurd is that? It makes you want to bury your head in a pillow and not get up in the morning to listen to the “absurd” news on CNN or any of the rest of the networks.

Notice that we have cancer killing close to 1,000,000 people annually, but we can’t find a cure after 50 years. But, we allow Monsanto, Bayer, Dow Chemical and Chevron to manufacture 83,000 chemicals to inject onto our crops 24/7. We allow those goliaths with unlimited money to sell us GMO’s and poisoned foods that cause the cancers. We’ve got Roundup being sprayed on every lawn in America with glyphosates that sink into the ground water and, in the end, poison our foods.

But, since they grease the palms of the majority of U.S. Congressional critters, they get away with it. Is that absurd or what?

How about our career, corrupt, criminal Senators and House Reps? Why haven’t we demanded term limits to stop the endemic corruption in Washington DC? Do you think that Chuck Schumer, Nancy Pelosi, Maxine Waters, Hank Johnson, Ilhan Omar or any of the rest of them haven’t broken every law on the books as to insider trading on defense contracts, et al.? As to Ilhan Omar, she married her brother and broke our immigration laws. She possesses no affinity to America or the U.S. Constitution. She should be deported back to Somalia.

Why do you think nothing gets done to correct our problems in America? Answer: they are a den of liars, cheats and thieves. It’s absurd that we don’t have term limits because human nature remains the same as when Lord Acton, a 19th century philosopher, said, “Power corrupts, and absolute power corrupts absolutely.” We are living out the absurdities of his wisdom here in the 21st century.

Did you know that only 30 percent of American recycle their glass, cans, tins, metals and plastics? Guess what the other 70 percent of Americans are doing? Answer: landfill or in the woods or along the highways where trillions of pieces of trash are tossed across America. What about the fact that 5.25 trillion pieces of plastic float and have sunk to the floor of our oceans? Plastics are destroying our food chain. Micro-plastics are now found in fish and foods being fed to babies. We’re destroying our oceans, but you won’t see one Senator or House member write a mandatory recycling bill of 50 cents per container to make certain it’s returned and recycled. How absurd is that? Answer: totally, completely and fully irresponsibly absurd! It needs to be an international 50-cent deposit law to stop the destruction of our oceans.

We’ve got a documented 580,000 homeless in America, but the current administration allowed 2,000,000 refugees into our country last year to put them up with housing, food, medical care and education for their children. Why did Biden and Congress not only allow that invasion, they facilitated it against US Code 8, Section 1324. Also, Article IV, Section 4 of the U.S. Constitution. And, we import 1,000,000 legal immigrants annually that compete for jobs against our working poor. We’ve got 38,000,000 people subsisting on food stamps while Biden brings in millions more who are poor, illiterate and unable to contribute to our society. Is that absurdly nuts or what?

Finally, what are we going to do with our $31,000,000,000,000.00 (trillion) national debt? Does anyone understand that such massive debt, in the end, will collapse our entire society? If they don’t, how stupid are they? Answer: really, really stupid. Really arrogant. Really absurd beyond comprehension.

Have you noticed the water main breaks in cities across America? About 1,000 per month. The City of Chicago loses 22 billion gallons annually because of leaky pipes. Here in Denver, we have countless potholes big enough to swallow your tire and bend your rims. Do they get fixed. Nope! But, we’re taking in refugees from all over the world to save them from themselves. We are a sanctuary state where Governor Jared Polis, and Senators Hickenlooper and Bennet just love illegal immigrants, drug runners and MS-13 gangs. They cheat our laws, our welfare, form ghettos, and break our medical systems, but they get away with it because of our elected reps. How absurd is that?

How absurd were 107,000 opioid overdose deaths last year in the USA? But then, how absurd is it that Biden invites all the drug cartels to invade our open borders with all their drugs. Biden is a one man drug cartel himself! And, your kids are paying a severe price. Absurd? It’s off the wall absurd.

Can you think of any more absurdities? Send them to me and I’ll blast them all over the country. God help deliver us from the absurdities that are tearing America to pieces.

© 2022 Frosty Wooldridge – All Rights Reserved

E-Mail Frosty: frostyw@juno.com