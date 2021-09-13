By Frosty Wooldridge

If you’re a Republican, Independent or Democrat—you must be scratching your head daily as to the utter folly of those 545 people that you elected to serve our nation. Why aren’t they collectively solving our nation’s problems? Why aren’t they making common sense decisions? Why don’t they do what’s right?

But then, you have to ask yourself—why do our citizens keep electing people that have proven themselves corrupt, inept and/or incompetent? I mean, let’s face it, someone like House Member Maxine Waters, who has been jabbering at the mouth for three decades—hasn’t done a single thing to improve the lives of her Black constituents. She oversees over 62,000 homeless in Los Angeles. Her state houses 3-4 million illegal aliens that have bankrupted California’s educational systems. Because of her inaction, those illegals operate the largest and most corrupt underground economy in the world. Why hasn’t she developed educational programs, housing and jobs training for her constituents? Why? Because she lives in a multi-million-dollar house and doesn’t care! Also, she’s incompetent, plain and simple.

Let’s talk about someone like House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, very corrupt as an insider trader on defense contracts, but gets away with it even after she was outed by Steve Kroft at 60 Minutes. She overseas 11,000 homeless in San Francisco, but does nothing to solve that mess. She supports open borders with endless illegal immigration, drug cartels pushing their poisons into our country, and she supported two useless wars for 20 years. Does any of that make sense? Would you consider her the “poster woman” for Term Limits? She’s an old windbag who does nothing to improve our country. Why does an 80-year-old fossil like her continue in DC? Same with 88-year-old Senator Diane Feinstein! As Lord Acton said, “Power corrupts, and absolute power corrupts, absolutely.”

Why would our Congress ship all of our manufacturing and jobs over to China? Why would they support Free Trade instead of Fair Trade? Why are we $1.5 trillion in debt to China? Why would they allow our country to become dependent on China that threatens to literally buy us out of our own country? Does any of that make sense?

What about the fact that we have 38,000,000 (million) Americans subsisting on food stamps or now known as EBT cards? Would it make more sense to create “Workfare for Welfare” as a mandate to learn a trade, become more educated, contribute to our society—rather than remain a leech for your entire life? Why would our elected leaders allow such a travesty of poverty and illiteracy to continue? Does that make sense?

What about our adding 1,000,000 legal immigrants into our country annually? Does it make sense to do that when every added person worsens our overpopulated cities, our toxic air polluted skies, our gridlocked roads and our overwhelmed National Parks? What about their stealing jobs from our working poor, and they cost us in ESL classes, K through 12 education and free breakfasts and lunches? All to the detriment of our own 13,000,000 (million) American children living under the poverty level. And, 1 in 6 American children live with food scarcity! For God sakes, why don’t those Congressional Critters solve our problems first rather than import all those refugees’ problems?

What about 540,000 American homeless and tens of thousands of homeless veterans? Why not solve that problem first before taking on the rest of the world’s poor and destitute? Does it make sense to continue on this path?

Do you realize that we have 430,000 American children in Foster Care? Shouldn’t we afford them the very best instead of taking on millions of foreigners who have not earned or contributed anything to America?

Do you, dear fellow American, realize that we’re not going to be able to keep this nightmare going? Do you realize that something’s got to give? Do you appreciate that our country stands eyeball deep in a world of hurt as to water, energy, resources, climate change causing millions of acres of fires and hurricanes raging across our land, sociological chaos, linguistic confusion and immigration madness?

Do you realize that, at some point, our consequences will become irreversible and unsolvable? I discuss them in my latest book that you can obtain for free. If not, we drive our country over a demographic cliff as deadly and as disastrous as “Thelma & Louise.” It’s that simple and that harsh.

Part 3: Deteriorating infrastructure, sociological impacts

Is anyone in America thinking about these questions? Are we not galloping into America’s twilight years?

If you would like a free electronic copy of this book, please email me with your email address and I will send it to you. Every American with children or any American who will live in this country in 2050, needs to understand what they face. frostyw@juno.com

Published March 2021: America’s Overpopulation Predicament: Blindsiding Future Generations by Frosty Wooldridge, available on Amazon, and/or phone 1 888 519 5121.

As to what these videos report, do you want your children to face this kind of a future? If you don’t, it’s time to speak up across this great country of ours.

