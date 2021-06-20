By Roger Anghis

If you look at global events in recent years, except during the Trump presidency, you’ll see that the One World cabal keeps ramping up the crises. All of it is pushing us down the road to the global government that the Rockefellers, Soros, Rothchild’s, and the rest of the global money people want. Again, like everything else, it is the control they seek. They want to control you but they don’t want to be controlled. Typical mindset for those who think they’re better than you are.

If you are truly awake you would have seen that all of this was put on hold under the Trump administration. He created the best economy the world had ever seen. Lowest unemployment in history to the point where we had more jobs available than people to fill them. That has never happened in America in my seven decades of existence. He also redid all our lousy trade deals around the world so that America benefitted instead of getting the shaft. Trump created a nation of people who were willing to fight for the right to access the great freedoms that America offers. That was a threat to the globalists. So much a threat that they had to do everything they could to get him out of office and are now trying to make it so that he can never run again. Soros commented: Billionaire globalist George Soros has once again slammed President Donald Trump for the current state of society, adding that ‘everything that could go wrong, has gone wrong.’

The 87-year-old Clinton donor accused Trump of being willing to destroy the ‘New World Order‘.



‘The bigger the danger, the bigger the threat, the more I feel engaged to confront it,’ Soros said The Washington Post.

Soros is currently facing a worldwide backlash for his ongoing manipulation of various democracies around the world, notably, Roseanne Barr and Vladimir Putin slammed him for being, as they call it, a ‘Nazi sympathizer’ and controlling the Democratic Party.

The daily mail reports: ‘It makes it very difficult for me to speak effectively because it can be taken out of context and used against me,’ Soros stated.

Soros is still in shock that Trump won the election, something he didn’t see happening.[1]

Seeing that the New World Order requires the United States to become subjective to foreign authority I say, go for it, Trump. The world powers want the resources of the United States, Oil, gas, minerals, and other natural resources for distribution to other nations. I say we keep our resources, our sovereignty, our guns, our property, and our Constitution. You may think I’m a little out there but I have learned to not trust in any way the government of the United States. We have the FDA to protect us from toxic chemicals in our food but they allow agent orange to not just be sprayed on our crops but to be genetically engineered into our foods, i.e., GMO products. 92% of soy grown in the US is GMO, most of our corn is GMO. They are now growing GMO salmon and feeding it with GMO grain.

There is an organization out there that is designed to control the food supply. As always they say that it is there to benefit mankind in ‘sustainable’ farm practices. That’s BS. It is being implemented to control the food so they can control you. Please read this closely: The Codex Alimentarius (Latin for “food code” or “food book”) is a collection of internationally recognized standards, codes of practice, guidelines, and other recommendations relating to foods, food production, and food safety. Its name derives from the Codex Alimentarius Austriacus. Its texts are developed and maintained by the Codex Alimentarius Commission, a body that was established in 1963 by the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) and the World Health Organization (WHO). The Commission’s main aims are stated as being to protect the health of consumers and ensure fair practices in the international food trade. The Codex Alimentarius is recognized by the World Trade Organization, (The United States of America has been a WTO member since January 1, 1995) as an international reference point for the resolution of disputes concerning food safety and consumer protection.

Codex has been around for a long time. It is very important to understand and most Americans have no idea what it is about. Most Americans do not know about bill S510. This bill is the instrument they are using to implement Codex in America. The media does not talk about these things. S 510 and the implementation of Codex will do more harm to our American way of life and our health than anything else. Bill S510 is a WMD. This is all part of the eugenics agenda as described on the Georgia Guidestones . (Maintain humanity under 500,000,000 in perpetual balance with nature, the first Guidestone principle).

Codex is a UN agency that wants to control the food of the world. It operates with the goal to destroy the vast majority of the world’s population. They want to rid the world of, “Useless Eaters”. Eighty percent of the food consumed by Americans is now genetically modified food. This is the food codex loves. They are eugenicists, not agriculturists. S510 and its Codex Alimentarius component must be stopped. Wake up. The survival of our species is at stake.[2]

Notice it mentions the Georgis Guidestones. You can read about them here.[3] Note that the first item listed as an important goal is to “Maintain humanity under 500,000,000 in perpetual balance with nature.” We have almost nine billion people on this planet so this would require eliminating 90% of the population. Remember that bill Gates said he wanted to control the population with vaccines? We’ve had more people die for the CV-19 vaccine than people that have died from the virus itself in some areas. There are reports that they make women sterile and men stop producing sperm. That’s not a vaccine, that’s eugenics in operation.

What they are doing they are doing very subtly. Most people aren’t even paying attention. Big Tech is doing all they can to silence those that are exposing the truth. But God will not be mocked. What you sow you will reap. They are sowing our destruction but it will be their destruction that will occur. Remember Haman? He built gallows to hang Mordecai and it was he and his family that were hung on them.

God’s not done with America and those that attempt to destroy us will themselves be destroyed. America will prevail.

© 2021 Roger Anghis – All Rights Reserved

E-Mail Roger Anghis: roger@buildingthetruth.org

Foot Notes