By Frosty Wooldridge

August 22, 2022

Part 2: The factors destroying America saturate every community with incompatible cultures, religions and languages

You hear it from all the talking pundits from Joe Scarborough, Jake Tapper, Chuck Todd, John Dickerson, Tucker Carlson…right down the local diner where middle Americans ponder what’s happening to our country.

“We’re so divided,” they call out in unison. “Worst division of America since Watergate….”

Without a doubt, race, religion, language, culture and politics can be deemed “The Great Dividers” in human history. What stuns me stems from the fact that some fat cats up in Washington DC tossed buckets of gasoline on the fire in 1965 with the Immigration Reform Act. You couldn’t have dreamed up a more destructive scenario for the United States. And man, oh man, it’s coming full circle on all of us.

You’ve got religious people screaming for pro-life while the pro-choice crowd paints threats on churches. After rescinding the Roe vs Wade Supreme Court decision, it created an even more violent divide in America. Ironically, 70 percent of Americans support pro-choice. But each side wants to “gut” the other side with screaming, fighting, placards and marches. There’s no middle ground.

Then you have the “race” card played virtually every day on every evening news cast. This month, a 30-year coach had to step down from the Oklahoma Sooners football program because he read one single racial word from a text he received. His 30 years were trashed in a nano-second.

At the same time, Black Lives Matter, a highly destructive organization that riots, pillages and plunders entire cities—doesn’t see any of its members being arrested or stopped from their anarchy. Along with that, Americans must be subject to “All Black TV” and “Black Entertainment Television”. If anyone ever dreamed of “All White TV” or “White Entertainment Television”, all hell would break loose.

America’s minorities are now dictating to the majority as to what the majority can say, do or how to act. Quotas for schools, quotas for movies, quotas for actors, quotas for pilots, quotas for advertisements, quotas to make certain of absolute inclusivity. But that doesn’t count for BET or All Black TV.

Since George Floyd, notice that 90 percent of all advertisements on TV are filled with minorities. It’s like the majority Caucasian group in America is being quickly relegated to the sidelines.

My Plan for Destroying America by Governor Richard Lamm

Lamm said, “I would then get the big foundations and big business to give these efforts lots of money. I would invest in ethnic identity, and I would establish the cult of victimology.”

If you listen to NPR on a weekend, it’s one story after another in America’s racist society. Ironically, about 90 percent of NPR’s audience is white. You would think that after being blamed for everything and endlessly brow-beaten, folks would turn off NPR.

Lamm said, “I would establish dual citizenship and promote divided loyalties. I would “celebrate diversity.” “Diversity” is a wonderfully seductive word. It stresses differences rather than commonalities.”

It’s been 19 years since I heard Governor Lamm’s speech. What stuns me is how fast his predictions are coming to pass. “Diversity” is killing American culture because that “diversity” antagonizes against everything “American.” One trip to Detroit or Minneapolis or San Francisco or LA or Miami…and you quickly understand our dilemma. Everyone self-segregates in restaurants, movies, pools and clubs.

Douglas Murray said exactly the same thing in his book: The Strange Death of Europe—Immigration, Identity, Islam. It literally shows the same progression that’s destroying Europe via mass immigration, is now accelerating in the USA. Like I said, visit Detroit, NYC, Miami, Chicago and/or any hugely impacted city in America, and you will see Murray’s book erupting before your eyes.

Lamm said, “Then I would place all these subjects off-limits–make it taboo to talk about. I would find a word similar to “heretic” in the 16th century that stopped discussion and paralyzed thinking.”

Just like that Sooners coach who was fired for reading one racial word in a text on his phone, everyone is terrified to speak up. It almost reminds me of when Hitler gained a toehold, then foothold and then his entire leg, and then his entire body into the politics of Germany. Once he gained so much power, he couldn’t be stopped.

Lamm said, “Lastly, I would censor Victor Davis Hanson’s book “Mexifornia” –this book is dangerous; it exposes my plan to destroy America.”

If you’ve ever heard Victor Davis Hanson interviews with Tucker Carlson, Hanson’s probably the smartest and wisest historian in America. His book predates Murray’s book by 20 years. Southern California has been devolved into El Norte Mexico of America.

What do you think it all means? Should any country ever intermingle incompatible cultures, religions and languages into its midst? Should it allow its own culture to be usurped, degraded and pushed into oblivion? Should it allow its majority to become a minority? Should it give up its language? Should it allow its majority religion to become non-existent?

Should Americans take history into their own hands or simply become victims of history?

