By Frosty Wooldridge

July 4, 2022

Part 3: Are there any solutions that would work? How can we employ them?

Happy 4th of July to all Americans! Thank you for upholding our U.S. Constitution while maintaining your families, your communities and our country.

Without a doubt, this series is a gut-wrenching experience. Having witnessed, smelled and photographed the homeless in different states, I can state unequivocally that we’re facing a monstrous societal predicament.

If we let it go unsolved, we will most certainly turn our big cities into replicas of Mumbai, India, Mexico City or Rio de Janeiro…along with many more that I’ve witnessed in my world travels.

The problems have gotten SO enormous in those countries that the governments and even local politicians cannot, do not and will not solve the daily nightmare of slums. Simply put: they let the situation get out of control and out of hand. It’s like an infection in your hand that you don’t take care of…in time, sepsis sets in and poisons your blood stream…and soon, you have to have your arm amputated…and/or you die.

If you look at cities like San Francisco, Los Angeles and Chicago…you’re watching dying cities. It’s amazing to me that we saw Detroit, Michigan “die” in the 80’s and 90’s from lawless tribalism by minorities, and now, we’re seeing it repeat in our other big cities.

In fact, we’re pumping more and more refugees into those cities to form even more cultural, religious and welfare-supported ghettos. If you don’t think I’m kidding, just visit the 125,000 residents of the “Somalian ghetto” in Minneapolis, MN. Over 80 percent of them remain on welfare after 10 years in America. Who in their right mind thought it would be a good idea to bring illiterate African bushmen to live in a modern first world country? I just visited Minneapolis last month. Oh my God!

The woman, J.S., who asked me to write this series, must feel even more hopeless than before she asked me. Why is that? Answer: I don’t think we possess enough honest politicians at the local, state or federal levels to create solutions or even follow the solutions in this series.

Here are a few other folks with their thoughts:

Frosty –

I feel your frustration. We all share it. But we must do something.

I live most of the year in La Quinta, Ca – – it’s part of the Palm Springs Coachella Valley. A couple of years ago, our local paper – the Desert Sun – conducted an analysis of the homeless who inhabit this valley. They found that 40% were mentally ill, 40% were addicted to drugs, and the other 20% were probably part of that bunch my dad called “bums.”

You can’t put 80% of the homeless who are mentally ill or on drugs into housing. They will simply be mentally ill and on drugs in expensive houses. So, what to do?

In California, stop wasting money on a train from nowhere to nowhere in the state’s valley. This state needs to build mental institutions and addiction clinics. That’s where these people need to go. Then the state ought to build military style barracks for the bums. Laws must be enacted to force all these people into institutions. The bums must be forced into public works projects and housed in barracks. It must be against the law to be homeless and on the street.

That’s how to start. I’m not holding my breath.

Yours truly, P.F. La Quinta, CA

Mr. Wooldridge:

For way too long the solutions have been to fund for a new band-aid to treat a new symptom only to spark another new symptom requiring another band-aid, then another band-aid, then another, etc., etc., etc.

Truthfully, America is suffering from a spiritual war being waged between our Judeo/Christian based Western Civilization and humanist based cultural Marxism. America was stable and prospering under Western Civilization but came under attack by our own university created cultural Marxist worldview beginning in the 1950s. The goal of cultural Marxism is to destroy Western Civilization by destroying the traditional family, the Christian church, capitalism along, our constitutional republic by a slow march through the institutions. One of the first institutions to fall was our locally controlled public schools to be converted to a government-controlled K-12 brainwashing system in order to deliberately dumb down the citizenry and destroy any sense of liberty and individual self-government.

The obvious solution is to restore our Judeo/Christian based Western Civilization. Unfortunately, cultural Marxism is so well entrenched at this time and sustained by the university system, govt controlled K-12 schools, mainstream media, social media, alphabet soup government bureaucracies, the Democrat Party and RINOs, the WEF and the UN that there is no quick fix. I believe life will have to get worse before enough people realize the fix is up to, WE THE PEOPLE, not civil government.

R.H. Lexington, SC

Dear Mr. Wooldridge,

Your piece on homelessness in America is a good start on a much-needed discussion.

I wonder if you have seen the multi-part documentary on this topic produced by KOMO news in Seattle.

Not only does this series portray the issues very graphically, but KOMO also proposes a solution. The “solution” is expensive, of course, but what isn’t? It also is working in another location, so there is much to learn from that. No doubt there are naysayers, but clearly the formerly beautiful and workable major cities of the West Coast: Seattle, Portland, San Francisco, LA, are dying. Is that, in itself, the solution?

I look forward to the next articles in this series.

Sincerely, L. B.

Can a society devolve to the point of dying? What happens when our welfare systems cannot maintain this ever-growing, massive slum population? What happens when your own president invites drug cartels to swamp our country in deadly opioids? Did you know that last week, two Mexicans who had crossed our border in Texas were caught with 150,000 fentanyl pills worth millions…and would kill countless Americans? What happens when all the educated, normal, contributing American citizens—flee those cities? Does anyone realize that once you lose the contributing citizens, you lose the tax base, and you lose lawful citizens who make a city work?

I personally saw it happen to Detroit. One of my most read and forwarded commentaries was: “The Tragedy of Detroit” back in 2009. I chronicled the fall of Detroit from someone who worked there and watched it with a front row seat. You would think we would make and take intelligent changes. We didn’t, haven’t and you’re seeing the consequences in Chicago, NYC, Miami, LA, San Francisco and on and on. Without the “rule of law” being stringently enforced, we are doomed to mayhem by minorities who lack any understanding of personal accountability and responsibility.

So, this series presented solid, reasonable solutions. Will our city mayors and city councils take them up? Will our federal politicians move on them? Will somebody speak up and take action?

With what has happened to create this situation, and what has happened NOT to solve it, do you think we stand a chance of solving the homeless issue in America?

Finally, with Washington DC’s brilliant politicians who are on course to add another 100 million third world refugees to our country, to create as Biden said, “The New Liberal World Order”, do you think we average Americans stand a chance? Answer: not a snowball’s chance in hell.

This is what America’s future looks like if we don’t change course. Share these videos all over America:

“In a five minute astoundingly simple yet brilliant video, Immigration, Poverty, and Gum Balls”, Roy Beck, director of www.numbersusa.ORG, graphically illustrates the impact of overpopulation. Take five minutes to see for yourself:

“Immigration by the numbers—off the chart” by Roy Beck

This 10-minute demonstration shows Americans the results of unending mass immigration on the quality of life and sustainability for future generations: in a few words, “Mind boggling!” www.NumbersUSA.org

© 2022 Frosty Wooldridge – All Rights Reserved

E-Mail Frosty: frostyw@juno.com