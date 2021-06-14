By Frosty Wooldridge

This last portion of this series finds several readers demanding that we ask these questions across America. I don’t blame them! I am as exasperated and frustrated as all Americans who can’t get a straight answer from the mainstream media, let alone the president of the United States. Those jokers up there each night on NBC, CBS, ABC, CNN and FOX only ask the questions from their “high place” of money, power and fame.

They refuse to dig into what’s really happening across America. Let’s face it, Biden’s invitation to over 600,000 illegal migrants in the past six months proves to be an “invited invasion.” Biden’s actions violate Article IV Section 4 of the U.S. Constitution. Biden stands in treason of our Constitution. But the entire U.S. Congress lets him commit those high crimes against the American people.

In May, the U.S. Border Patrol calculated 180,000 illegal migrants jumped our borders. A whopping 172,000 crossed in April. Another 160,000 crossed in March. That’s not a crisis? Then, what would you call it? What if he invites another 180,000 illegal migrants every month for the rest of the year? What if he continues into 2022? Exactly who pays for his invasion of our country? Where do we put them? How do we feed them?

Larry L. asked: Regarding your solicitation of questions for the ‘final’ article in this series, I would respectfully offer:

Why do democrats think that the provisions that were introduced explicitly for the COVID-19 pandemic, for the 2020 (fraudulent) election need to be permanently implemented when COVID-19 is pretty much in America’s rear-view mirror? Do these provisions hold another beneficial advantage for democrats, other than COVID-19 mitigation, or are the democrats planning to unleash another pandemic on us for the midterms and 2024 Presidential race?

2) Given the scope and reach of fraud hinted at by the current legitimate, professional audits, how far back should we go in these audits in order to delegitimize historic election fraud perpetrated by the democrats?

3) What, practically, speaking can be done when election fraud is unequivocally documented? Can we decertify and seat the legitimate, audited winners, including House, Senate and President? I don’t want to hear that we’ll learn important lessons for future elections. The electorate want tangible results for the current term!

4) Finally, what is the feasibility of States requiring mandatory election audits BEFORE they release any election results to the lame stream media? For example, audits for Presidential elections would initiate on Nov 4th immediately following tallies. Obviously, the audits would need to be efficient, but I believe they could be if we establish a standard methodology.

Another reader Ken L. asked: My question…is a Civil War inevitable or are we just going to transgress into full blown Communism? Personally, I’d like to see treasonous charges, military tribunals and if they are found guilty, hung or face a firing squad.

To answer Ken’s question, I spoke to my brother in Europe, and he said that several high-ranking French generals are preparing for Civil War in France with 50 million Frenchmen against 5 million Muslims. It could well happen this summer. But it WILL happen at some future date! It’ll begin with a “spark” like the George Floyd event. If America continues on our current path, we face civil war ourselves. Book on it: Civil War II: Coming Breakup of America by Thomas Chittum.

Carolyn from Mabank, Texas, asked: I read this about 20 years ago and I think it makes sense. Years ago, all meat producers discovered that if they added growth hormone to their livestock feeds, their animals would increase their weight rapidly. Those animals include beef, chicken, pork, turkey…every kind of meat except fish. Not only that, but all the fast-food chains buy that meat, deep fat fry it, add French fries, sugary Cokes and milkshakes, and then you have a vicious cycle, which means huge profits for the meat companies as well as all fast-food chains.

The thing is, the growth hormones in the meat, are consumed by the population, not only by purchasing meats in our grocery stores, but in restaurants. This makes people develop fat deposits in their bodies as well as makes them hungry all the time so that they end up eating almost constantly….just like those animals do. “It is all about the money, baby.” Huge profits by everyone in the food chain at the expense of making the population extremely obese. But no one cares as long as they are making profits. (She speaks of Mono Sodium Glutamate or MSG that makes you ‘forever hungry’, so you return to the counter for a second Big Mac.” From there, your waistline turns into another version of the 600-pound man or woman.)

My question: why have we let 2/3 of our population become so obese and so hopeless that all they can do is keep eating until they suffer cancer, heart attacks and diabetes? Why should we allow fast food companies to keep doing the same thing to us, instead of providing healthy foods?

Another question: the amount of plastic, metal, glass and paper waste in this country defies understanding. It’s into the trillions of tons ending up in landfills. Why haven’t we instituted a national 50 cent deposit-return law for every kind of recyclable material to be brought back for responsible recycling? When will we get really sick of seeing our roadsides, rest areas, lakes, streams and rivers totally trashed? When will we get sick of motor homes, cars, tractors, machinery and trash being discarded into the woods and/or fields with well over 100 million individual dumping sites in America? Isn’t every state guilty and every leader in every state guilty of doing nothing to clean it up and/or prevent it? Again, watch the Netflix documentaries: “Cowspiracy” and “Seaspiracy”. Those movies will rivet you to your chair as to the destruction of our lands and oceans.

Another question: I am forever confused as to why all the zealots for mitigating “climate change” cry out to save the planet, but fail to connect the “main driver” of human overpopulation. Not a peep about that topic anywhere in America! Are they and are we THAT intellectually vacant? And since overpopulation constitutes the main driver for climate change, why are we absorbing over 1.5 million people annually into our country to magnify our predicament?

A huge story ran in the Utah papers that the Great Salt Lake faces a bleak future because it’s bone dry. California’s can’t find water for anything, yet they are on course to add 20 million people within three decades. Arizona starves for water but keeps adding people. Hoover Dam’s Lake Mead dropped over 140 feet and meteorologists tell us that the current “Exceptional Drought” will continue into its 5th year in 2021, but expects to extend 10 years beyond 2021. So, how will we water, feed and sustain another 35 million people added to America by 2031… when virtually all of those 35 million will be immigrants?

Isn’t there any chance that we are becoming too BIG and too COMPLEX of a society? Aren’t we losing community that ties us together? Have you noticed all the mass shootings this year? People suffer from hopelessness and lack of community. They suffer from no sense of connection. If this continues, you won’t be safe in your own grocery store. What will another 100 million foreigners mean to our country as we grow ever BIGGER AND MORE COMPLEX?

Why aren’t the top networks asking these questions? Am I a journalistic fool to bring them up? Why am I the only writer with these disconcerting facts and projections? Do we just keep exponentially growing until we copy the Aztecs, Egyptians, Chinese, Indians, Mexicans, Bangladeshi’s and Europe into a very dangerous future? Is that what we want for our kids?

If we remain on this path, are you optimistic as to the future of your children? What are you doing about it?

