Part 5: America’s Twilight Years: Catastrophic Climate Destabilization, Loss of the Rule of Law

In the past week, the Dixie Fire in Northern California burned 432,000 acres by Sunday. By the time you read this column, another 100,000 acres. In other words, we can’t contain it or control it. Too much heat in the atmosphere and too much kindling on the ground. It’s so bad that here in Colorado’s mountains while I pedaled through Summit County on Saturday, the gray air permeated everything. I felt like I was breathing the smoke right off a campfire all day.

Those enormous fires burning throughout the West might be a metaphor for America’s short-term future…its twilight years.

Everything in our country grows bigger by the day as our cities explode with too many people. Our highways become unmanageable because too many cars and trucks break them down so fast that paving crews cannot keep up. The air pollution accelerates because there are more people adding to it than this planet can neutralize.

By noon on Sunday, Chicago registered 60-gun fights, eight deaths and one cop killed in their usual weekend shooting spree. The same gunfights erupt “pop, pop, pop” in New York City, Detroit, Minneapolis, St. Louis and Los Angeles. So many illiterate, jobless and lawless minority youth, without fathers, now dominate those cities—that the cops cannot keep up with the gunplay. Gangs shoplift stores out of existence. We see open defiance of law and order.

We’ve spent $6 trillion for wars in Afghanistan and Iraq for the past 20 years while our own cities devolved into war zones that have killed more of our own citizens than our combat soldiers. How’s that for irony?!

At the same time, you hear from every environmental “climate change” organization that we have to move toward electric cars, solar power and wind power…not a word about the fact that our country imports over 2.5 million immigrants and their birth rates annually…thus making any alternative energy null and void. It’s a standing joke among average citizens while those 535 Congressional “yahoos” in DC pretend to be doing whatever it is they are doing…virtually nothing of substance.

An adage from my childhood…when the tub overflows, what’s the best way to solve the problem? Mop the floor or turn off the spigot? Obviously, you turn off the spigot that’s causing the problem, and then you mop the floor for a solution. Instead, our Congress keeps the spigot at full bore onto the American landscape. What does the comedian Jeff Foxworthy say, “If you don’t turn off the spigot, you must be an idiot.” Mark Twain said it 150 years ago, “Suppose you were an idiot and suppose you were a member of Congress…ah but I repeat myself.”

What Else Shows America’s Demise?

From a reader, “Hello Frosty. How’s it going man? I hope you’re doing good bud. I was wondering if you could send me the free electronic copy of the “Strange death of America.” I like to stay informed. Frosty, I’m a mason in construction. I’ve been in the trade for 30 years now. I want you to know that illegal alien employers are committing FELONIES against American workers. The I-9 form for verification of legal status to work in the United States is a federally mandated law (form) that requires the government to verify the status of all new hires.

“It’s been obvious 20 years ago that the government permits employers to commit FELONIES against American workers. The government views “those” felonies as less than a parking ticket because the victim is the American worker. Do you remember before Biden how all we heard about was “the wage gap” and income inequality? Notice how those talking points are never mentioned anymore? It’s obvious why. I’m sick to death of these privileged companies committing FELONIES against me.

“The local ICE office is going to be in for a huge surprise when I and a few of my mason buddies go all up in there and ask to review the I-9 verification process. The American people need to know the TRUTH. In America, the most closely guarded and censored resource is THE NARRATIVE. The complete control of the of THE NARRATIVE has got American workers in a headlock.”

In other words, our “paid idiots” in Congress do not, and will not enforce the laws on the books. They have not and will not enforce the borders…over 1 million illegal migrants already in the first six months of 2021. But that’s simply an extension since 1990 as they keep pouring into our country with nothing to stop them…and Biden’s inviting them. According the Yale Report, somewhere between 23 and 25 million of them illegally reside in our country…not to mention millions of their anchor babies!

What This Wave Of Foreigners Are Doing To Our Sociology

Robert Steward said, “This makes America permanently divided, critical race theory or not. The heritage American majority wants to keep doing what made America functional, but this offends minority groups, and they want to obliterate it.

“Such things are inherent to diversity. When you contain many cultures, you can have no overriding culture; you have, at best, a “cultural envelope” to contain those cultures, which means that you revert to the lowest common denominator of economics, politics, sports, and shopping (including for ethnic food).

“Even more, diversity produces the same tribal conflicts as international politics, but now it happens within our nation, as we see from such diverse places as Yugoslavia, Rwanda, Northern Ireland, and Ethiopia.”

Please note that the U.S. Border Patrol stated last month that they have apprehended illegal migrants from 160 countries.

Now I ask you, how long can we withstand the influx of THAT many cultures, religions and world views? The projects are 100 million more people by 2050, net gain, added to America. Do you think your kids stand a chance? Does anyone alive in 2050 stand a chance at any kind of a survivable existence? What about their quality of life? What about the planet’s responses to our enormous abuse that will be further magnified?

Is anyone in America thinking about these questions? Are we not galloping into America’s twilight years?

