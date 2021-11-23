By: Devvy

November 23, 2021

Americans are well aware the illegitimate walking corpse in the WH playing Commander-in-Chief ordered (or someone in the Executive Branch since Cheater China Joe Biden’s advanced dementia continues to advance) all military, National Guard and private contractors who do work for DoD must get one of those dangerous COVID-19 experimental injections. To date, hundreds of thousands have said no and are standing their ground, but the clock is ticking.

This did not go over well with Gov. J. Kevin Stitt [R-OK]. Oklahoma National Guard defies Pentagon, won’t impose COVID-19 vaccine mandate, Nov. 12, 2021

“No Oklahoma Guardsman will be required to take the COVID-19 Vaccine,” Army Brig. Gen. Thomas Mancino wrote in a Thursday memo. The memo was at odds with a Defense Department directive that the “total force” – including the National Guard – must be vaccinated against COVID-19.

“Mancino noted in the memo that Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt is the organization’s “lawful Commander in Chief” when not under federal orders, implying that Stitt – not Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin – has the final call on any vaccine mandate…

“Governor Kevin Stitt earlier this month asked Austin to suspend the vaccine mandate for members of the Oklahoma National Guard.

“It is irresponsible for the federal government to place mandatory vaccine obligations on Oklahoma national guardsmen which could potentially limit the number of individuals that I can call upon to assist the state during an emergency,” Stitt wrote in a Nov. 1 letter to Austin.”

In case you are a new reader to my columns, I don’t hate our military. My late husband was a disabled amputee retired U.S. Army Colonel who had 27 years of honorable service. Lloyd Austin is a disgrace to the uniform and I don’t give a tinker’s damn the color of his skin. He’s a fool and errand boy for the agenda. Biden’s Plan To Root ‘Extremists’ Out Of The Military Looks Like A Political Operation, March 3, 2021

Soon as I read about Gov. Stitt’s stand on this issue, I sent him a letter along with exhibits. Stitt didn’t have to ask permission from Austin but there’s the usual political dance before the lawsuits. I wanted to, in case Gov. Stitt doesn’t know,there’s a court decision he can stick in Austin’s face. Along with my letter I included a detailed print out of the judge’s decision.

“In Doe #1 versus Rumsfeld 297 F. Supp. 2d 119 (2003) a federal court held that the United States military could not mandate Emergency Use vaccines for soldiers: “The United States cannot demand that members of the armed forces also serve as guinea pigs for experimental drugs.”

“An appropriate Order accompanies this Opinion.

ORDER

“Pursuant to Fed.R.Civ.P. 65 and for the reasons stated by the Court in its Memorandum Opinion docketed this same day, it is this 22nd day of December, 2003, hereby

“ORDERED that the Motion for a Preliminary Injunction is GRANTED. In the absence of a presidential waiver, defendants are enjoined from inoculating service members without their consent;”

You’ll never believe who the judge was in that case.Emmet G. Sullivan, the judge who disgraced his profession in the Gen. Michael Flynn case.

Doe #1 versus Rumsfeld 297 F. Supp. 2d 119 (2003)– legalese stuff. Go here for the summary. This case was over immediate and involuntary jabs for anthrax for “active duty service members, National Guardsmen and Department of Defense civilian contract employees”…

“On March 3, 2004, both plaintiffs and defendants filed motions for summary judgment. The plaintiffs additionally asked for permanent injunctive relief. On October 27, 2004 the Court (Judge Sullivan) granted the plaintiffs’ motion for summary judgment and ordered that the FDA’s final rule and order be vacated and remanded to the agency for reconsideration.

“The court also ruled that unless and until the FDA classifies AVA as a safe and effective drug for its intended use, the injunction shall remain in effect. The court ruled that the involuntary anthrax vaccination program is illegal absent informed consent or a Presidential waiver under 10 U.S.C. § 1107. On April 6, 2005, the court also modified the injunction at the request of Defendants to include a provision that the AVA may be administered on a voluntary basis, pursuant to the terms of a lawful emergency use authorization.

“On February 9, 2006, the Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia denied defendant Department of Defense’s appeal and remanded the case to the district court because they held that the case was moot.”

This is a second source that can be used if you’re active-duty military, National Guard or private contractor doing work for DoD. This is the one I sent to Gov. Stitt – all 15 pages :

Doe v. Rumsfeld, 297 F. Supp. 2d 119 (D.D.C. 2003)District Court, District of Columbia

Filed: December 22nd, 2003 – Precedential Status: Precedential – Citations: 297 F. Supp. 2d 119

Docket Number: CIV.A. 03-707EGS – Author: Emmet G. Sullivan, 297 F. Supp. 2d 119 (2003)

John DOE # 1, et al, Plaintiffs,

v.

Donald H. RUMSFELD, et al Defendants.

No. CIV.A. 03-707EGS. United States District Court, District of Columbia.

December 22, 2003.*120 *121 *122 Ronald James Wiltsie, U.S. Dept. of Justice, Washington, DC, for Donald H. Rumsfeld.Mark S. Zaid, Krieger & Zaid, PLLC, Washington, DC, for Jane Doe.

The use of those experimental injections by Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson are still under EUA – Emergency Use Authorization. Despite the obscene lies by the MSM DNC pimps, none are “approved” by the FDA.

FDA Lied– Pfizer Vax Not Approved Still Experimental, August 25, 2021, “The big news the FDA had given “full approval” to the Pfizer CV19 vaccine is a HUGE lie. The FDA has granted approval to some future vaccine called “Comirnaty.” (FDA approved the biologics license application (BLA) submitted by BioNTech Manufacturing GmbH for COMIRNATY (COVID-19 Vaccine, mRNA).

(Here’s the letter from the FDA to Pfizer)

“You cannot get Comirnaty now because it does not exist. Who knows when, in the future, they will manufacture it so you can get this vax. What you can get is the same old experimental Pfizer vaccine that is under Emergency Use Authorization (EUA). All the FDA did was extend the EUA for the product they were already injecting. This is the vaccine that is available for the forced mandates to civilians and military alike.”

These are the exhibits I printed out and sent with my letter to Gov. Stitt besides the Rumsfeld case:

The Significance of the Nuremberg Codes, April 4, 2021

This from my past columns on a separate sheet:

Pfizer BioNTech filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, Dec. 31, 2019. See document here, pg 14 – 15:

“To our knowledge, there is no current precedent for an mRNA-based immunotherapy such as the type we are developing being approved for sale by the FDA, European Commission or any other regulatory agency elsewhere in the world. Although we expect to submit BLAs for our mRNA-based product candidates in the United States, and in the European Union, mRNA therapies have been classified as gene therapy medicinal products, other jurisdictions may consider our mRNA-based product candidates to be new drugs, not biologics or gene therapy medicinal products, and require different marketing applications.

“Any product candidates we develop may not be effective, may be only moderately effective, or may prove to have undesirable or unintended side effects, toxicities or other characteristics that may preclude our obtaining marketing approval or prevent or limit commercial use.”

Pg 16: “Currently, mRNA is considered a gene therapy product by the FDA…Our product candidates may not work as intended, may cause undesirable side effects or may have other properties that could delay or prevent their regulatory approval, limit the commercial profile of an approved label, or result in significant negative consequences following marketing approval, if any.”

“Vaccines normally take 10-15 years before getting approval for mass distribution. The first injections were rolled out in hospitals on Dec. 14, 2020. That SEC filing was last day of 2019 before production began. Clinical trials are scheduled through 2023, so yes, humans on this planet are being used as test subjects.

“How about Moderna and their SEC filing, June 30, 2020? “Regulatory requirements governing gene and cell therapy products have evolved and may continue to change in the future, and the implications for mRNA-based therapies are unknown…Currently, mRNA is considered a gene therapy product by the FDA.”

“Click on Table of Contents and go down to page 64; “Our pursuit of mRNA-1273, a potential vaccine for SARS-CoV-2, continues to be subject to completion of the required clinical trials and regulatory approval in the United States and elsewhere. We may be unable to produce a vaccine that successfully treats the virus in a timely manner, if at all…Currently, mRNA is considered a gene therapy product by the FDA.”

Potential: possible, as opposed to actual, capable of being or becoming

“On Moderna’s web site under EUA it says, “The Moderna COVID‑19 Vaccine has not been approved or licensed by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), but has been authorized for emergency use by FDA, under an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA), to prevent Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID‑19) for use in individuals 18 years of age and older. There is no FDA-approved vaccine to prevent COVID‑19.”

“Wait, how did their gene therapy product which they state has the potential to become a vaccine become a vaccine? Their product isn’t preventing the phantom COVID-19, it’s killing and maiming people by the thousands. Just go look through the 43,000 + pages (I did 315 as covered in a recent column) on the VAERS site. Each case lists which injection the victim got, click on each big box to get full history.” *End*

I highly recommend National Guard units throughout the country get the above to their governor in a red state. Forget any state with a Democrat governor but once there’s enough fire coming from red governors, you’ll see National Guard members start suing in all states.

I understand this is time consuming and that perhaps you’re employed and I’m not. I can’t do all of the states, but together we can send the Pentagon packing. Rather than face a humiliating defeat by the U.S. Supreme Court (and that’s a crap shoot I pray isn’t necessary), governors can force Austin & Biden to retreat.

Gov. Stitt’s request to Austin did not go over well at the Pentagon:

JUST IN: PENTAGON SAYS NATIONAL GUARD MEMBERS REFUSING #COVID19 VACCINE “MAY JEOPARDIZE” THEIR STATUS Pentagon spox John Kirby says “Governors may not relieve individual members of the Guard from their obligation to comply” with vaccine mandate.”

BREAKING: Defense official reportedly says, if the Oklahoma National Guard doesn’t comply with COVID vaccine requirements, they will no longer be “maintaining national recognition,” thus, state will no longer have a Nat Guard, but rather a militia – VOA’s Pentagon correspondent

Well, well, well. The Pentagon used that dirty word: Militia

Since 2005, Dr. Edwin Vieria has been writing, speaking and trying to get gun owners in this country as well as uninformed elected politicians in both Congress and state houses what the Second Amendment actually means:

A well regulated Militia, being necessary to the security of a free State, the right of the people to keep and bear Arms, shall not be infringed.

Militia Moves Into Texas Border County to Deter Illegal Immigration, October 20, 2021

BRACKETTVILLE, Texas—”For months, Texas ranchers have dealt with a relentless stream of illegal aliens traversing their property, cutting fences, breaking into their homes, and threatening them. Their patience is wearing thin.

“Rural Kinney County, where Brackettville sits, has become a major thoroughfare for illegal immigrants trying to avoid law enforcement. The county shares just 16 miles of international border with Mexico, but sits between Del Rio and Eagle Pass—two major illegal border-crossing areas in Texas.

“The Kinney sheriff’s stable of six full-time deputies has been beefed up by constables and deputies from Galveston, but with 1,360 square miles to cover, it’s an insurmountable ratio. The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) has had an impact, catching smugglers on the roads and illegal aliens on ranches, but still, they’re outnumbered.

“Meanwhile, Sam Hall, the founder and president of militia group Patriots for America, has spent the past week in Kinney County. “What we’ve seen is an invasion of this county,” Hall said during a county commissioner’s meeting on Oct. 18. “What we’ve seen is residents that are scared to death right now, and they don’t feel like they have support from the state.”

God bless them and while I fully understand the situation, their group is not the Second Amendment militia and has no authority. If you really want to learn as I have over the past 16 years from Edwin what’s the difference and why it matters, Dr. Vieira did a three-part series explaining:

True Vs. False Militia & Why the Difference Matters, Part 1

True Vs. False Militia & Why the Difference Matters, Part 2

True Vs. False Militia & Why the Difference Matters, Part 3

I hounded a dozen tea party incumbents in our state legislature in 2013 about this very issue. Response: Crickets. Unlike when I lived in Sacramento and only 10 minutes from the capitol, I live in W. Texas, about a 5-6 hour drive to Austin (plus hotel, gas & Kennels for my doggies). It simply isn’t financially possible for me to hit the halls a couple times a week. Our legislature is now out of session until January 2023. But that doesn’t mean Texans who have strong Second Amendment state reps and senators should do nothing between now and then. They are back in their districts. Boots on the ground. Gov. Abbott can call a special session at any time.

Our current (and hopefully defeated in the primary) governor, Greg Abbott has been no better. Yes, our legislature has and is funding BILLIONS of dollars from us in tax dollars to try and stop the intentional invasion across our border but Abbott has not taken the constitutional path and so the hordes continue coming.

Abbott’s announcement about building a wall and asking for donations this past June would almost be a joke if the situation weren’t so dire. Abbott knows some of the land is federally owned and those Marxists camped out in OUR White House and their cockroach minions at DOJ are not going to allow Texas to buy up the land.

My observation is Abbott is worried about the primary next year despite having a whopping $55 MILLION dollars in his campaign war chest. Best to get some splashy headlines to appease the peasants. Abbott didn’t do what I and several others lobbied for: Re-constitute the constitutional militia and stop the invasion.

Mexican Pirates and the Constitutional Militia (Mine), May 24, 2010 – I can’t stress strongly enough you read the entire column. I know it’s Thanksgiving week, but make a note if you can’t read it now, do during the holiday or over this coming weekend. AND, Edwin’s columns above plus a couple below.

“As Edwin writes from historical documents:

“Because the Constitution itself empowers “the Militia of the several States” for National purposes, the Militia are not optional, discretionary, or disposable for Congress, the President, the Judiciary, the States, or even We the People. First, because the Militia are “the Militia of the several States “, Congress lacks all authority either to create or to dissolve them. Congress also lacks authority to disregard, neglect, or impede the Militia, with respect either to their performance of their constitutionally mandated services to the Nation, or to their practical ability to perform those services. Instead, Congress’s powers and duties are “[t]o provide for calling forth the Militia” for particular National purposes, and to make them fully effective for those purposes by “provid[ing] for organizing, arming, and disciplining the[m]”. Article I, Section 8, Clauses 15 and 16. The President “shall be” their “Commander in Chief” “when [they are] called into the actual Service of the United States”. Article II, Section 2, Clause 1. And the Judiciary lacks authority to absolve either Congress or the President of these responsibilities.

“Second, although “the Militia of the several States” are State institutions, the States cannot dispense with them, either, because the Constitution presupposes their permanence, and the Constitution is “the supreme Law of the Land”. Article VI, Clause 2. Obviously, if the States could dissolve their Militia at will, they could erase Congress’s power to “call[ ] forth the Militia”. They could render unfulfillable the duty of the United States to “guarantee to every State in this Union a Republican Form of Government” and to “protect each of them against Invasion; and * * * against domestic Violence”. Article IV, Section 4. And they could even disarm themselves from “engag[ing] in War” when “actually invaded, or in such imminent Danger as will not admit of delay”, because (absent dispensation from Congress) they would have no other armed forces to deploy. Article I, Section 10, Clause 3.

“Third, because the Militia are State institutions, the Constitution reserves to the States an exclusive power and duty to “govern[ ] such Part of them as may [not] be employed in the Service of the United States”, and a concurrent power and duty to provide for organizing, arming, and disciplining their Militia if Congress refuses, fails, or is unable to do so, in whole or in part. See Article I, Section 8, Clause 16; Amendment X; Amendment XIV, Section 1; and Houston v. Moore, 18 U.S. (5 Wheaton) 1 (1820). Indeed, if a negligent or criminal Congress, by shirking its duties or conspiring to defeat the Constitution, could render the Militia impotent and thereby put the Nation and States in peril, and the States nevertheless could do nothing to correct the situation, it would be absurd to speak of “the Militia of the several States” at all.

“Fourth, because (as Part Two of this article will explain) the Militia are composed of We the People in arms, all Americans retain the right and reserve the power to array themselves in “the Militia of the[ir] several States” should Congress and the States completely fail, neglect, or refuse to perform their duties in that particular.”

“Tune out the noise from useful fools like the Southern “Poverty” Law Center, militant, America hating operations like LaRaza and all the rest of them. What we the people must concentrate our efforts towards are the state legislatures — particularly the border states and others like Oklahoma. Seventeen states are now passing versions of Arizona’s new law and as the noose tightens and the Outlaw Congress in partnership with Marxist Obama/Soetoro try to jam mass amnesty down our throats, the illegals and their advocates will cross the line. Mark my words.”

These are MUST read columns by Dr. Edwin Vieira with the SOLUTION and not more political BS to raise money for the Republican Party while Americans are dying at the hands of illegal aliens and our resources being bled dry by all the freeloaders.

Who Regulates “A Well Regulated Miitia”? March 3, 2015

The Armed Forces & The Militia, Part 1, May 26, 2015

How the President Can Secure the Borders, August 18, 2015

That unconstitutional, monster phony “human” infrastructure bill just passed by the Marxists and communists in Congress – with the help of 13 RINOs – is poison:

“Cuccinelli says that the Biden administration’s vision for the southern border is to fund and attract more people to come illegally into this country. The Build Back Better plan contains billions of dollars to give amnesty to illegal immigrants and to fund the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services Agency, which is the legal immigration agency in the Department of Homeland Security.

“The bill allocates $3 billion to that agency to be put toward benefiting illegal aliens and helping them change their status to legal. “This is amnesty. It is funded by amnesty,” says Cuccinelli, noting that there are two issues with this provision. The first issue is that funding amnesty for millions of people will encourage millions more to come, during a time when we already have an immigration crisis at the southern border.

“The second issue is that this bill is supposed to be a budget bill, and a budget bill is not supposed to change legal policy. Nevertheless, the Build Back Better plan legalizes those who came here illegally before Jan. 1, 2010. Cuccinelli notes that amnesty cannot be in a reconciliation bill, so they will need all 50 Democrats to overrule the Senate Parliamentarian and push these provisions though regardless.”

Critically important everyone keep calling your Republican U.S. Senator. Daily Senate Schedule for Monday, November 29, 2021 and Pro Forma Dates. Sinema & Manchin just might vote against it but it’s going to take thousands of calls to their offices.

So, the Pentagon can bark up their butts all week long, but governors like Stitt need to fight back and don’t back down. I’m sending the same package today I sent to Stitt to our state Attorney General, Ken Paxton. At least it might get looked at vs Greg Abbott who ONLY cares about votes, not Texans. Remember, before mail gets to the big chief, staff read and hopefully get it in front of their boss’ nose.

If I had Trump’s money, I would send a copy of this one book every American should read (well, except for liberals and progressives who are completely detached from reality and have no relationship with truth) to any candidate running for governor, attorney general or state rep and senator in red states. Let he/she know what the book educates regarding the real meaning of Second Amendment and that you will follow up with them.

13 Words by Dr. Edwin Vieira (122 pgs) – I know, you hate Amazon, but if you do order from them, use smile.amazon as a percentage of your purchase goes to your favorite charity and believe me, it’s big money so desperately needed due to the purchasing power on Amazon. (Don’t pay any attention to ‘only 2 copies left’ because it’s not true.) Review:

“Dr. Vieira has managed to break the Second Amendment down to its bare minimum. As Dr. Vieira has stated, if one cannot bother to read, and understand thirteen words, there is little hope for saving our republic. Fortunately, the good doctor makes it easy to understand the historic background of this Amendment. Moreover, he manages to illuminate the importance of the entire Constitution, Bill of Rights, and even the basis for these documents as provided by the great Declaration. This is a great work in a small package.”

Enforce the Constitution: The Militias with Dr. Edwin Vieira, May 5, 2018, video interview

Constitutional Militia, Dr.Edwin Vieira, Jr. Audio 13, May 22, 2013

The solution has always been right there all this time. The only thing that will make it a reality is you and me. And, hey – thank you to the nitwits at the Pentagon for reminding Gov. Stitt about the militia!

Note: For a thorough, comprehensive education on the Fed, the income tax, education, Medicare, SS, the critical, fraudulent ratification of the Seventeenth Amendment and more, be sure to order my book by calling 800-955-0116 or click the link, “Taking Politics Out of Solutions“. 400 pages of facts and solutions. [Order two books and save $10.00]

In closing, I wish everyone a safe and blessed Thanksgiving.

