By Ron Edwards

We all know the great story of how and why those who resided in the original thirteen colonies first proclaimed and then mightily fought for independence from Great Britain. They tried until they tried out to live peacefully under the authority of the British crown. King George and other British brutes just would not allow the colonists to reside in peace. They tried six ways to Sunday to make life more difficult via unwarranted over taxation and regulations that had nothing to due with either public safety or personal enhancement. The British even sought to control how the people worshiped God via the Church of England. The Church of England was more about a form of religion. But not authentic worship of or a personal relationship with our magnificent Creator who’s son Jesus the Christ saves all who accepts His benevolent sacrifice and offer of eternal life. Eventually, the Colonists realized that the status quo under the bootheel of the unrelentingly cruel King George was not to be tolerated indefinitely.

After much consternation and prayerful consideration, the men who would later become known as the Founding Fathers of our republic adopted on July 4, 1776, the Declaration of Independence. It plainly stated that the thirteen American colonies were “Free Independent States” and the State of Great Britain, is and ought to be totally dissolved.” Our Founding Fathers acknowledged God as the source of our rights:

We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness. That to secure these rights, Governments are instituted among Men, deriving their just powers from the consent of the governed. That whenever any Form of Government becomes destructive of these ends, it is the Right of the People to alter or to abolish it, and to institute new Government, laying it’s foundation on such principles and organizing its powers in such form, as to them shall seem most likely to effect their Safety and Happiness…

For the support of this Declaration, with a firm reliance on the protection of Divine Providence, we mutually pledge to each other our Lives, and our Fortunes and our Sacred Honor.

As Founding Father Benjamin Rush said:

Without [religion] there can be no virtue, and without virtue there can be no liberty, and liberty is the object and life of all republican governments.

American statesman Daniel Webster (1782-1852): The Gospel is either true history or it is a consummate fraud; it is either a reality or an imposition. Christ was what He professed to be, or He was an imposter: There is no other alternative. His spotless life in His earnest enforcement of the truth—His suffering in its defense, forbid us to suppose He was suffering in an illusion of a heated brain. Every act of His holy and pure life shows that He was the author of truth, the advocate of truth, the earnest defender of truth and the uncompromising sufferer for truth. Those words of Webster were a reflection of the common attitude of the Americans all the way back to the colonial period. Despite any hiccups along the way the United States was always on an upwardly mobile tract.

Unfortunately, in more recent decades, the God of Abraham, Isaac and Jacob has been roundly rejected throughout our republic turned mob ruled bigoted democracy. As a result, wisdom which I believe is a gift that is bestowed by God upon those who seek it took wings and flew back to the heavenly Father. The evidence is overwhelming. With a few exceptions like our current president Trump, most political office holders do not even have the veneer of greatness and wisdom. For instance, compare sloppy Joe Biden or Barack Obama to Teddy Roosevelt, Ronald Reagan, or John Kennedy. No nation that utilizes wisdom would allow its entire ability to produce medicine to be turned over to China or any other nation, friend or foe. A nation so unwise that lawmakers unleash murderers upon the streets of our cities, because they might get sick, is in danger of literal destruction. Speaking of stupid is what stupid does, the United States has literally murdered 70 million of her sovereign citizens via abortion. Yet claims the necessity to allow in millions and millions of foreigners every year to work in our farms and high tech firms.

The good news is, there is what I believe to be a growing force of God fearing, wise and highly intelligent reFounding fathers. The reFounding Fathers are the wise patriots from various walks of life just like the original Founders. They like yours truly fully detest the evil mission of those literally hell bent on smashing our God given unalienable rights into nothing, just like the tyrannical brutes of England who sought to politically enslave the original thirteen colonies. In the coming months, there will be a new call for independence. This time from both the entrenched enemies from within like all democrat office holders, RINOs, the dragon/leviathan media, academia and international globalists like George Soros. The fight will be difficult, but “We the People” have no choice but to oppose those who oppose our unalienable rights and exceptional nation way of life under God. It was President Ronald Reagan who said, if we do not remain one nation under God, we will be one nation under. Through God’s grace, mercy, wisdom and forgiveness of our transgressions we shall overcome and reFound our republic and keep it. God bless you God bless America and may America bless God.

© 2020 Ron Edwards – All Rights Reserved

E-Mail Ron Edwards: ronedwards@edwardsnotebook.com