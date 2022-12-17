By Dr. John Ure, MD

December 17, 2022

Make no mistake about it we are in world war three at this time. It is not a war with bullets and bombs, but rather one of biologic warfare. I have been worried for years that we would be attacked by some nerve agent, or bacteria or virus. I never dreamed that it would be by a vaccine. Nor did I ever dream that people would be voluntarily standing in line and rolling up their sleeves to take it. In fact it is not a vaccine at all but composition of substances that will permanently alter your genetic makeup. It has also been stated that the vaccination does not prevent one from acquiring Covid, nor does it show improvement in the healing course. See my previous article on News With Views titled “The Jab.”

I became concerned that there was a real problem when I was talking with people and was told that coworkers, family and friends had changed. They were just behaving differently. It seemed that their ability to think and process information in problem solving had been diminished. I have noticed these changes in people that I know, and they are behaving abnormally.

Also the basic feeling of love, compassion, and warmth was gone. I have stated previously that we are electrochemical beings. It appears that the aura surrounding the vaccinated has been damaged. In giving a hug to someone vaccinated there is a feeling of coldness and uncaring instead of the warmth and pleasant feelings previously experienced.

I have searched the literature to find out just what is being transferred from the vaccinated to the unvaccinated, but so far I have not been able to uncover what is going on. I have concluded that something is happening, because it is reported that an unvaccinated woman who spent an evening with four vaccinated lady friends experienced an unusual menstrual flow outside of her normal cycle. It does not seem to be a good idea to be around vaccinated individuals, but this has not been conclusively substantiated.

Another finding that really upsets me is that it has been conclusively demonstrated that the swabs shoved deeply into the nose were in fact inoculating the individuals with the vaccine instead of testing them for Covid.

I had great difficulty finding the information that I am sharing with you now. I had to search in many ways until I found what I was looking for.

I have previously referred to an antigen antibody reaction. To keep it simple an antigen is any foreign invader to the body. A splinter could be referred to as an antigen. In this case however the antigen is the spike protein that the MRNA vaccine encodes. In other words every person that subjected themselves to the vaccine had the blueprint for a small portion of the corona virus injected into their bodies. These spike proteins travel throughout the blood stream and are found adhering to the inside wall of the blood vessels. When these antigens are found there is an antibody reaction that develops. Along with this there is a cascade that develops that is a sister to the clotting cascade and a blood clot develops. Now there is real trouble. It is referred to as multifocal because it occurs in many sites, and when the clots form then the tissue that is being supplied by the microcappilaries dies. This is referred to as tissue necrosis and expands through the tissue.

Understand that this occurs in all body organs and tissues but for this article I am concentrating on the brain and heart.

In the brain when these necrotic areas develop one sees changes in the individual such as one sees in Alzheimers and Senile dementia. It has been likened to changes seen in individuals

who in the past underwent horrible medical treatment such as lobotomy, electroshock treatment, or insulin shock treatment. To see the effects of electroshock treatment, one can view the film “One Flew Over The Cuckoo’s Nest.”

A lobotomy was done by shoving an ice pick into the upper part of the eye socket of each eye and then it was swished around. The frontal lobes were severely and permanently damaged.

Electroshock treatment consisted of placing an electrode over each sides of the junction of the temporal and frontal lobes and then passing large amounts of electric current through the brain. This caused much memory to be erased and the individuals lost a great deal of the love and compassion that one normally has.

Insulin shock treatment was done by administering large amounts of insulin to an individual until coma was induced and then they were recovered by giving sugar. When they regained consciousness they were happy to be alive but had become very docile individuals with totally changed personalities.

Anyone who has been following this so called plandemic has become aware that over 1000 athletes in all sports have dropped dead when engaged in strenuous activity. This is being caused by damage to the heart in a similar way as the brain is damaged. Pathologists have shown on the slides of the deceased vaccinated at autopsy that there is multifocal necrotic tissue as well as fibrotic scar tissue. Spike proteins were also visualized. These damaged hearts are not reparable.

Another frightening aspect, is that the World Health Organization has now authorized all future vaccines to be of MRNA technology, for example making a flu vaccine with MRNA carrier.

It was revealed by my research that Bill Gates has moved to the number two position as backing the WHO. Who is now giving the WHO the most money? Germany!!! Germany has been at the forefront for years in the manufacturing of chemicals and many pharmaceuticals are manufactured there including the Covid vaccines.

One individual in my research stated that the Third Reich is raising its ugly head again. As stated earlier, we are in WW III, but not with bombs and bullets, but with biologic warfare.

All vaccinated for Covid are in grave trouble. Once the spike protein is in the body it cannot be taken out. I believe that many will die over the next few months. As if the above information was not bad enough, there will be many more dying as a result of auto immune diseases when the body attacks itself secondary to the antibodies that come from the spike proteins.

Do not look at the main stream media for evidence of what I have stated. They are all run by the Globalists and the true facts are covered up and not reported at all. The end game as stated by the Globalists is to get rid of the Useless Eaters. Do your own research. Do not get

vaccinated if you have not already, and if you have had the vaccine do not take any additional boosters.

