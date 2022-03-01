By Cliff Kincaid

March 29, 2022

Will Smith slapped Chris Rock for insulting his wife. China Joe is insulting America on a daily basis, contradicting himself and then getting angry. His erratic conduct is dangerous for America and the world.

Despite disasters at home and abroad, including a foreign war, record debt levels, soaring shipping costs, rising crime, surging inflation, and an educated idiot Supreme Court nominee, at least 40 percent of the American people support Brain Dead Biden. No wonder books for dummies are so popular with Americans.

The latest example of Biden’s cognitive impairment came when he said Putin “cannot remain in power” in Russia and quickly said he wasn’t advocating regime change.

The Biden regime then lied about what Biden said, claiming he was against Putin exercising power over other countries. Then Biden declared he wasn’t backing down.

In my view, neither Putin nor Biden should remain in power.

A Wall Street Journal writer said Biden’s original statement could spark a nuclear war, and Russia has more nukes than us. Why? Because liberals have agreed to bad “arms control” agreements with the Russians. Biden is speaking from a position of weakness.

Speaking of bad arms control agreements, Biden, who once wrote an article about how he loved the New World Order, is so brain dead that he continues to pursue a nuclear deal with Iran after it launched 12 ballistic missiles at the American consulate at Erbil, Iraq.

Israel seems prepared to sell out its sovereignty, accepting Biden Secretary of State Blinken’s claim that Biden will “never” allow Iran to acquire a nuclear weapon.

At the same time, notes Congressman Brian Mast, “North Korea tested its massive intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs), sending them into the maritime borders of Japan for the first time in five years. Not only does this pose a huge threat to our allies, Japan and South Korea, but the ICBMs are designed to attack targets on the other side of the globe, including the United States.”

As a result, the United Nations has done nothing, with Russia and China arguing that North Korean sanctions should be eased.

To make matters worse, in terms of the Islamic terrorist threat, Biden’s Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson worked on behalf of suspected al Qaeda and Taliban members imprisoned at Guantanamo Bay. She knows what a terrorist is. She just can’t define “woman.”

Senator Blackburn then asked her:

“Just last week, an entire generation of young girls watched as our taxpayer funded institutions permitted a biological man to compete and beat a biological woman in the NCAA swimming championship. What message do you think this sends to girls who aspire to compete and win sports at the highest levels?’

Jackson replied, “Senator, I’m not sure what message that sends.”

This woman is as brain dead as China Joe.

Judicial Action Group President Phillip L. Jauregui commented, “The fact that Judge Jackson either does not know or is too afraid of the radical left to say what we all know to be true is very concerning.”

Her record is also noteworthy for soft treatment of child pornographers.

Ignoring all of this, the MoveOn group is urging the impeachment of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas because his wife, Ginni Thomas, urged the Trump White House to expose the fraudulent vote schemes that put China Joe in the White House.

The House’s “bipartisan” January 6th Select Committee says it has a “good faith” belief that Trump probably broke the law when he protested Biden’s “win.” The former president had every right to protest the results. What’s more, many of his supporters believe he should have stayed in the White House.

One of Biden’s latest disasters, the Harvard-trained Jackson, said that, if confirmed, she will recuse herself from a high-profile affirmative action case involving Harvard. She can’t be believed. The Judicial Discipline Reform project notes evidence that 131 judges broke the law by deciding cases where they had a financial interest.

Communists say questions about her credentials constitute “racist right-wing attacks” when she was unable to answer basic matters about human biology.

Meanwhile, as we anticipate a “Build Back Better” green future, a rich American rock star just died in Colombia, on tour with his band, and Colombia’s Attorney General said toxicological tests found 10 types of substances, including the mind-altering ingredient THC from marijuana.

While his fans mourn his passing, a “Who’s Who” of “leaders in the cannabis and psychedelics industries” is appearing in Miami at a conference devoted to “social equity” in the mind-altering drug business. That means giving minorities jobs through quotas, set-asides, and affirmative action.

One of the speakers is former heavyweight boxing champ Mike Tyson, who is using cannabis ‘to reach new heights” by selling ear-shaped cannabis-infused edibles called “Mike Bites.” He once bit a piece off a boxing opponent’s ear.

This comes as the Democratic Party-controlled House is on the verge of passing a bill legalizing marijuana.

Just what we need in this country – more potheads and stoners.

Is Biden sober enough to stop this?

Please slap me in the face so I can wake up from this nightmare.

