Those of us who write for NewsWithViews and assorted Conservative and Libertarian journals are essentially preaching to the choir, which, by the way, I believe is absolutely necessary, as the choir doesn’t leave the church during the sermon, but is inspired by it. Yet sometimes we need to reach out to the heathen as well.

That’s what I’ve been busy doing for the past few months, both before and after California’s Recall election, as I endeavored, here in the heart of Silicon Valley, to reach Democrats who might be disenchanted with Governor Gruesome and his tyrannical diktats, and might be ready to oust him and his fascistic policies.

Some people believe the recall passed and Larry Elder actually won the governorship, but the Dems’ cheating machinery is so well-oiled and powerful we’ll likely never know.

In any case, within a single month, I had four letters to editors published in local papers, and had also submitted a “guest perspective” piece that was supposed to appear in one of these papers, but mysteriously disappeared from the queue with no explanation from the editor.

Below are my attempts at preaching beyond the choir to the great unwashed—i.e. Democrats—because we have to tell the truth to the other side.

Published in PA Daily Post August 30th, 2021

Dear Editor,

On his website, San Mateo County Supervisor David Canepa [the President of our Board of Supervisors] pledges to work toward “ending discrimination in all of its forms.“ Yet he proposes unprecedented discrimination against those who choose not to take part in a mass clinical trial of experimental Covid vaccines. He would deny his fellow residents the right to eat in restaurants, attend movies, go to the hardware store, shop for clothes and otherwise participate in normal life.

Forcing 100% of people to take the same medical treatment is not about health or safety: it’s about totalitarianism.

In San Mateo County, 90% of the population has been vaccinated. That’s extraordinarily high. Yet Canepa and the Board of Supervisors apparently won’t rest until they force the remaining 10% to take the shot or be shunned by all businesses. Mr. Canepa crows: “No shoes, no shirt, no shot, no service!” This is not only insulting, it’s insane. Consider the 10% as the control group for this experiment in our county.

Medical interventions are never one-size-fits-all. These vaccines are contraindicated for a subset of the population, including those who’ve had Covid and whose superior immunity would be downgraded by a vaccine.

Not only is Canepa’s plan unconstitutional, it is grossly unethical and utterly unconscionable.

He needs to be recalled as he is a disgrace to the community he was elected to serve.

Published in the San Mateo Daily Journal in late August, 2021

Dear Editor,

In her column on August 16th, Sue Lempert [Former mayor and council member of San Mateo who writes a weekly Leftist column in the Daily Journal that makes your teeth hurt] blames those who haven’t taken the Covid vaccines for the Delta variant.

It takes Ms. Lempert only a few sentences to get from “stop coddling” the unvaccinated, to mandating that they “cannot fly or use public transit; cannot attend restaurants, concerts, movies, “ etc. This kind of persecution is shockingly callous and has no place outside of fascist or Communist dictatorships.

Ms. Lempert claims the unvaccinated are spreading the Delta variant. However, according to a number of top scientists, she has it backwards. They say we’re witnessing well-documented but unintended consequences of insufficiently effective vaccines that inadvertently pressure the targeted virus to mutate. The relevant technical terms are “leaky vaccines,” and “antibody-dependent enhancement.” This sets up the vaccinated to become incubators and super spreaders of variants.

In fact, a recent study in the prestigious medical journal Lancet found the vaccinated carrying 251 times the viral load of Covid in their nostrils as the unvaccinated.

So if Ms. Lempert wants to ban a group of people from shopping, traveling, dining out, and more, perhaps that should be the vaccinated, who may well be transmitting this variant to the unvaccinated after unknowingly producing it in their own bodies.

Ultimately, however, whether the Delta variant—which is thankfully less virulent than Covid-19—is being spread by the vaccinated, the unvaccinated, or in some other fashion, we’d do well to respect one another and one another’s equal rights to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.

Published in the Palo Alto Daily Post on September 8th, 2021

Dear Editor,

Why the sudden flurry of calls for vaccine passports?

The Delta variant, though contagious, is much less virulent than Covid—which 99.9% of healthy people under 70 survive. But even if it were more virulent, you don’t deprive people of their civil rights on a “safety” pretext.

Besides, variants actually emerge in the vaccinated, as the targeted virus mutates to avoid what has turned out to be a “leaky”—or inefficient—vaccine.

Perhaps some among the vaccinated wrongly assume the vaccine passport will only hurt the unvaccinated, whom, as a result of incessant media fear-mongering, they’re all too willing to sacrifice.

But a mandatory vaccine passport is a devil’s bargain that strips you of your birthright. You may be permitted to eat out, but the State will own you. You might as well be living in China.

Published in the San Mateo Daily Journal 9/13/21

No Vaccine Passports

Dear Editor,

Here’s the main reason to vote Yes to recall Governor Newsom: He’ll almost certainly mandate vaccine passports. Why is this bad? It will not only hurt our already weakened businesses, but even those of us who are vaccinated will lose the liberty and rights we’ve always enjoyed.

If the State mandates and enforces vaccine passports, it’s goodbye freedom. The government can always up the ante later by mandating a booster shot, then another, and then ID2020 that has all your medical and financial information on it, etc.

This is what turned into the “Social Credit Score” in Communist China. The Chinese government has complete control of its people through this surveillance program, as the state watches everything they do. It can turn off people’s access to their money, and more.

And the same is very likely to happen in California unless we oust Newsom, replace him with Larry Elder–Gavin’s strongest opponent, who vows to end Covid mandates—and refuse to be bullied into accepting these passports to serfdom.

My last one is a “Guest Perspective” –a longer piece that the Daily Journal was planning to run, and then, well, apparently had second thoughts. Never made it into the paper. And this is the one I was hoping would help the naïve to open their eyes to the assault on our liberty that the rest of us see all too clearly. And since the paper declined to print it, I took the liberty of adding a sentence or two to the original.

Hidden Dangers of Vaccine Passports

What do magicians and pickpockets have in common? They both keep your attention fixed in one spot, while they do their trick in another.

Similarly, while our attention has been carefully and continually fixated on Covid, magicians have tricked us, and thieves have reached into our pockets and stolen our businesses, our freedom, our rights under the Constitution, and everything that has made life good in America.

They say those who don’t know history are doomed to repeat it. But history never repeats exactly—it’s the pattern that repeats.

The tried-and-true formula which has led to the most heinous crimes in history operates by stirring up fear in the masses, then scapegoating and demonizing the targeted group.

In 1930s Germany, the outcry was against the Jews, who were subsequently stripped of their rights and banned from normal life.

In 2021 in America, the outcry is against the “unvaccinated,” who, we’re told, are jeopardizing the health of the vaccinated, so they should be stripped of their rights and banned from normal life.

But isn’t this time different? Don’t we need to be saved from the unvaccinated, who are spreading the Delta variant? Aren’t they endangering our lives?

That’s what the magicians and thieves want us to think. But the reality is that variants only emerge in the vaccinated, as the targeted virus mutates to avoid what has turned out to be a “leaky”—or inefficient—vaccine.

Furthermore, the Delta variant, while contagious, is much less virulent than Covid—which 99.9% of healthy people under 70 survive. But even if it were more virulent, there is never a justifiable reason to deprive citizens of their Constitutional rights. Using “safety” as a pretext brings to mind Ben Franklin’s famous quote: “Those who would give up essential liberty to purchase a little temporary safety, deserve neither.” Regardless of what they may deserve, the larger point is that they end up with neither. And the next stop on this slippery downhill slope has already emerged.

At present, although the pandemic arguably ended many months ago, there’s a mysterious clamor for vaccine passports. Out of nowhere, city after city, county after county, and sneaky Assembly bills seek to foist mandatory vaccine passports on us.

In San Mateo County, Supervisor Dave Canepa opined, “No shoes, no shirt, no shot, no service!” This in a county where 93% of the residents have been vaccinated! And as with all medical interventions, these vaccines are contraindicated for many people—including those who’ve recovered from Covid and therefore have superior natural immunity.

Here’s what Don Lemon blurted out on national TV: “I’m sure a lot of people are not going to agree with this, but [if you] don’t get the vaccine, you can’t go to the supermarket.”

Clearly, most people locked out of restaurants and grocery stores would starve to death! Can any American wish this on his neighbors? Only extreme and irrational fear could bring anyone to condone such evil—shades of the tried-and-true scapegoating formula at work.

Many among the vaccinated assume the vaccine passport will only hurt the unvaccinated, whom, as a result of incessant media propaganda, they’re all too eager to sacrifice.

But the minute you accept your vaccine passport, you’ve exchanged your unalienable rights to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness for the “privilege” of dining out and attending football games—surely a devil’s bargain. You’ve inadvertently granted the State absolute power over your life. You might as well move to China.

For if your government can insist you get a Covid vaccine in order to live a normal life, it can also insist you get a booster shot—as has already happened in Israel. And another. And a “Carbon Credit” passport. And a “Social Credit Score” and constant monitoring and surveillance to make sure you do as you’re told by a tyrannical government that is the opposite of everything America has always stood for.

Welcome to Technocracy, where the totalitarian State can turn off your access to your soon-to-be-implemented “digital currency” at will.

This is the price you’ll pay if you accept the Vaccine Passport agenda.

And who are the magicians? They’re the talking heads in our media, the plethora of “experts” who keep us running scared, and planners behind the scenes. The thieves? They’re politicians and government officials along with Big Pharma and assorted elite profiteers.

The agenda? To turn America into a carbon copy of Communist China with its “Social Credit System” through implementing 100% government surveillance and control. From there it’s but a small step to the World Economic Forum’s “Great Reset” and One World Government.

The vaccine passport is not the way back to normal, as the magicians and thieves want us to believe, but the downward path to a wretched dystopia.

If you think I’m exaggerating, check out Australia. Citizens are under house arrest, tracked, hounded, bullied—with no rights left. This is why we must push back now—while we still can.

