This article is pretty straightforward, pertinent and to the point for preppers and planners.

We all have to buy food for as long as we live – and lots of it. Food is an alternative store of value whose purchase in these days of supermarkets and the internet is often casually overlooked. Concern for its provision should be a mainstay in considering a rainy day. Food preparation also provides the means for a safe investment to combat and overcome inflation, supply shortages and increasing supply chain bottlenecks. What is less readily apparent but obvious is that there are startling nontaxable financial gains when you invest in a deep pantry filled with long lasting, nutritious and delicious food. It is eventually eaten, so buying non-perishable foodstuffs in bulk instead of regular trips to the grocery store for small quantities is without risk – and your “returns” in terms of cost savings ahead of rising prices do not result in an increase of your taxes. You needn’t be an Einstein to know that you benefit when you buy low and “sell” higher and in the case of food, the term “sell” equates to consumption

With annual food inflation now running in excess of 17%, by smart purchasing strategies you can make substantial financial gains. For example, let’s talk about the economics of dried beans, which can be stored for 7 years and still maintain their taste. In one year, you gain 17%, and by year seven – considering the magic of compound interest! – your returns are up 119%! That’s not beans, folks! Then consider dried milk. This commodity lasts 20 years and will yield a 360% “gain” over that period. Basic wheat lasts 25 years and if you dip into it after 15 years, you have realized a 255% gain. Similar results obtain with such items as oats and rice, both of which can last for 25 years! The IRS would be oblivious to these gains and since you received no actual monetary returns, your conscience would not have to distress you providing you were foolish enough to feel guilt when the IRS fails in its corrupt activities.

Furthermore, you can expand this strategy by cooperating with others to take advantage of quantity discounts! And, by all means, don’t forget coffee, paper goods such as paper towels and toilet paper along with many other non-food items such as bath soap, toothpaste, aspirin, shampoo &etc. that remain on your shopping list as long as you have a shopping list. Below is a list of foods with long shelf-lives that you might want to consider keeping on hand. The strategy of buying items you know you will use over a lifetime that retain their freshness for very long periods and that will turn grocery savings into investment “ravings” is fully explained in the book, “The Alpha Strategy: The Ultimate Plan of Financial Self-Defense” by John A Pugsley. It is available from Amazon and E-bay and has been a basic “bible” of prepper information since 1981.

Remember that all these items must be kept in a cool, dry location away from direct sunlight and in airtight containers:

Baking soda: 25 years

Cornmeal: 5 years

Dried beans: 7 years

Dried carrots: 7 years

Cocoa: 20 years

Freeze-dried fruits and vegetables: 8 years

(Regular) dried fruits: 5 years

Dried milk: 20 years

Pasta: 7 years

Instant potatoes: 20 years

Rice: 7 years

Rolled oats: 25 years

Salt: 25 years

Soup mix: 5 years

Sugar: 7 years

Wheat: 25 years

Canned foods: 2 to 3 years

Meals Ready-to-Eat(MREs): 4 years

