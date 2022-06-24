By Dennis Cuddy, Ph.D.

June 24, 2022

This letter to the Editor was sent to THE NEW YORK TIMES on October 21, 2021.

Letter to the Editor: Bret Stephens’ Opinion column “America’s Crumbling Global Position” (N.Y. TIMES, October 27, 2021) is exactly right in every respect, though he could have added President Obama’s critique as well. It reminded me of A.M. Rosenthal’s excellent analysis “The New World Order” (N.Y. TIMES, May 5, 1998). Stephens’ column begins with “a recent drone assault on a U.S. military outpost.” Twice I warned the Secret Service about a possible drone assault here. On May 22, 2018, I warned ABC News about drone attacks, which occurred against Venezuelan president Maduro less than 3 months later. My great fear is that one night in the eastern Mediterranean an innocuous vessel and registry will appear, open its deck, and a drone swarm laden with explosives will proceed at low altitude and 100mph toward an unsuspecting Tel Aviv (a single computer program can control over 1000 drones simultaneously). In case you don’t think I know what I am talking about, search “dennis cuddy” with “April 29, 2013” and you will see I correctly predicted 4 terrorist activities occurring within 2 weeks! Sincerely, Dennis Cuddy, Ph.D.

This letter to the Editor was sent to TODAY’S HOSPITALIST on April 19, 2022.

Letter to the Editor: One of the most difficult tasks confronting today’s hospitalists is treating severe Covid-19 patients. Since hospitalists are dealing with a virus where the Inflammo Thrombotic Response if not successfully treated results in multiple organ failure causing death, beginning to develop treatments could have begun at the beginning of the pandemic by looking at drugs that combined antiviral and anti-inflammatory properties for treating Covid-19. A few such trials have been conducted, but they either have not been completed or showed no significant improvement in Covid-19 patients or showed serious adverse side effects. However, recently, Sabizabulin (developed October 13, 2021 to treat breast cancer) was reported on April 12, 2022 to cut in half the death rate of those with severe COVID. In Drugs.com MedNews, a recent article about this indicated that Sabizabulin with its antiviral and anti-imflammatory properties “appears to work so well on critically ill COVID-19 patients that the drug’s maker (VERU) stopped its clinical trial early and will apply for emergency authorization (because) it’s the first drug to demonstrate clinically and statistically meaningful reduction in deaths in hospitalized patients with moderate to severe COVID-19.” Sincerely, Dennis Cuddy, Ph.D.

This letter to the Editor was sent to ROLLING STONE on April 21, 2022.

Letter to the Editor: Why are you, Ryan Bort and Piers Morgan obsessed with convincing people there was no fraud in the 2020 election (see Ryan Bort’s “Trump Throws Tantrum After Piers Morgan Asks Him About 2020 Election Lies”, but you censor information to the contrary? Have you told your readers about Jay Valentine’s “Meet the Technology That’s Uncovering 2020’s Voter Fraud” (American Thinker, November 29, 2021)? And have you told your readers what former Psychology Today editor, Dr. Robert Epstein, found? He’s a liberal who said he was glad that Biden won, but says he’s “horrified” at how it was done. He also said, “We are no longer a democracy” (listen to him at https://steelonsteel.com). Sincerely, Dennis Cuddy, Ph.D.

This letter to the Editor was sent to THE WALL STREET JOURNAL on April 27, 2022.

Letter to the Editor: Re your editorial today, “Abortion and the Supreme Court,” in reading it carefully, I did not find a single thing that did not seem logical. However, I still believe your conclusion was incorrect. Roe v. Wade was a decision written by Justice Blackmun based primarily upon a penumbra rather than the wording of the Constitution’s 14th Amendment, the primary applicable section of which was written by Rep. John Bingham. He specifically indicated it derived from the 5th Amendment, and by the word “person” meant any human being based upon rights “endowed by the Creator” in the Declaration of Independence. And one is obviously “created” prior to birth, but Blackmun’s penumbra conferred Constitutional personhood at birth. This cries out for correction, and it is likely that Justice Thomas will remind the other Justices that we should not return the issue of abortion to the states, just as we should not return the issue of slavery to each state. Thus, a majority of the High Court should use the Dobbs case to reverse Roe. Sincerely, Dennis Cuddy, Ph.D. (advised the Solicitor-Generals on cases and arguments, including abortion, before the Supreme Court during the Reagan administration), Raleigh, NC

This letter to the Editor was sent to THE WALL STREET JOURNAL on June 7, 2022.

To the Editor: Re your excellent editorial “The Georgetown Law Purge” and Ilya Shapiro’s “Why I Quit Georgetown” (6/7), I suffered similarly. In August 1982, I was a beginning instructor at UNC-Chapel Hill, and the head of the History Department told me no college or university was ever going to hire me, because I had on my resume an article against court-ordered busing in The Washington Post. So the next month, I went to the Reagan administration specifically to end forced busing and met future Chief Justice John Roberts. For decades, the courts and academic elites did not understand that racial-balanced busing required the minority population to be bused in inverse proportion to the majority, therefore massively discriminating against Blacks. I developed a solution satisfactory to everyone which was first instituted in Norfolk, and Black academic achievement increased, next similarly in Oklahoma City. Sincerely, Dennis Cuddy, Ph.D.

This letter to the Editor was sent to THE WALL STREET JOURNAL on May 22, 2022.

Letter to the Editor: Re Tunku Veradarajan’s opinion column about Profs. Barnett’s and Bernick’s book, “The Original Meaning of the 14th Amendment,” he mentions Bernick’s reference to Brown v. Board of Education which resulted in decades-long court-ordered busing that discriminated against Blacks, which during the Reagan administration I ended. Barnett and Bernick also refer to the 1873 Slaughter-House cases, from which I quoted in my essay on “Personhood and the 14th Amendment,” written with help from John T. Dowd, whose wife Aggie was William F. Buckley, Jr.’s researcher for “Firing Line” on PBS. In these cases, Justice Stephen Field wrote “The 14th Amendment was intended to give practical effect to the Declaration of 1776 of inalienable rights which are the gift of the Creator, and which law does not confer, but only recognizes.” Justice John Bingham drafted the first section of the 14th Amendment referring to “depriving any person of life,” and said “person” meant “any and every human being.” This applies to Barnett’s references to the upcoming Mississippi abortion case to be heard by the High Court on December 1. Roe v. Wade absurdly confers constitutional “personhood” at birth (a variable point), which is contradicted by the original intent of the 14th Amendment as stated above, because one is obviously “created” prior to birth! Sincerely, Dennis Cuddy

This letter to the Editor was sent to THE WALL STREET JOURNAL on May 27, 2022.

To the Editor of THE WALL STREET JOURNAL: Re the Opinion column (5/27) of U.S. Reps. Kevin McCarthy and Jim Jordan titled, “Why We Won’t Talk to the Jan. 6 Committee,” they are exactly right, and they should also include the hypocrisy of Speaker Pelosi and her fellow Democrats. First, Speaker Pelosi said re the 100,000 rioters who took over the capitol of Wisconsin that “it was a great display of democracy in action” and she was “in solidarity with them.” Secondly, she said she did not know why there weren’t “uprisings” (synonym “insurrections”) across the U.S. re President Trump’s policies at the southern border. And thirdly, she and the Democrats supported the August 2020 protest at the White House which turned into an insurrection using bats, clubs, bottles, fireworks and body fluids, injuring 60 Secret Service agents and hospitalizing 11 of them! Sincerely, Dennis Cuddy, Ph.D.

This letter to the Editor was sent to THE WALL STREET JOURNAL on June 7, 2022.

