By Tom DeWeese

November 17, 2021

As innocent children come into the world, their minds are a clean slate, ready to listen, absorb and learn. They trust and follow those that have been assigned the task of leading them to knowledge. For decades, that same innocent trust has been accepted by the parents to feel confident that the American education system is designed to teach basic academic knowledge to their children, while it’s up to the parents to provide love, family values, and moral integrity.

And so, every day, from early in the morning until supper time, these precious children head off to exciting days in the classroom, to learn how to read and write; to be inspired by historical events, and be prepared to make the independent choices they will face in their adult lives.

Little do most families know that over the past several decades this Norman Rockwell vision of the American education system has been steadily usurped and transformed by a cynical system that is designed to ignore the need to teach basic academics as it, instead, focuses on controlling and remolding the children’s minds.

The deliberate intent to not teach academics was recently made quite clear by an official of the consulting firm hired by Loudoun County, Virginia Public Schools. The firm, “Equity Collaborative” was hired to incorporate equity and inclusion initiatives into their learning curriculum for students. This highly paid private consulting firm is now asserting that public education should be more about “relationships” than “learning.” Said an official of the firm, “I think the thing that public education offers… because I certainly don’t think we offer learning… are relationships… What historically high schools were for was dissemination of information very quickly… Well, actually the internet is better than the high school is… Truthfully, the teacher in relation to the dissemination of information is obsolete. But the teacher in relationship to relationships is the thing.” He concluded, saying, “Kids change much faster, adults are in the way.”

How did this corruption of American education get its start in our schools? With the creation of the Federal Department of Education, under the Carter Administration there grew a massive industry in mind manipulation. In November 1992, following the election of Bill Clinton to the Presidency, Marc Tucker, president of the National Center for Education and the Economy (NCEE) wrote an 18 page letter to Hillary Clinton. He excitedly outlined the opportunity the Clinton Administration now had to “remold the entire American system…” He provided a detailed blueprint for a revolution to completely change our nation and its citizens by training children from a very young age to properly serve the global economy. A global citizen is the idea that all people have a civic responsibility to the world as a whole, not to just their community or nation. In such a definition, the American ideal of limited government and natural rights do not exist.

There was little in Tucker’s plan that had anything to do with teaching how to read, write or calculate. That wasn’t important. Instead it was a plan to control the children’s knowledge base to fit Tucker’s vision of creating the proper global citizen. Today, Tucker’s proposal, made to Hillary Clinton that fateful day, is completely in place. The process started in earnest with Goals 2000, designed to create a new system of standards that no longer taught our American system of free enterprise and limited government. In fact, it taught them that such ideas were dangerous and selfish. Then came School-to-Work, which focused on job training rather then academics. It was all glued together by a new method of psychological control called “Outcome-based Education” (OBE).

OBE created a computer database on every child and focused on mental, psychological and behavioral evaluations. The data bases were made available to the schools, the government and future employers. Teachers were designated as counselors to decide if problem children needed drugs to control their behavior. Ritalin over-use was born.

Then, a system called “Transition” was employed which featured small groups of children sharing their thoughts, feelings, and opinions. Transition contains no academic significance whatsoever. It contains tactics such as role playing. Its purpose is to strip search the students for their ideas, attitudes, values , and beliefs, so that a special personal curriculum can be created to assure those attitudes, such as love of family or country, for example, can be systematically deleted. It slowly trains them to not question authority.

Next came Common Core. It simply encompassed all of these forerunners to the plan to remold American education, and ultimately change American culture by dictating the thought and belief process of its citizens. The indoctrination of the children is now in full swing.

In 2011, the Association for Supervision and Curriculum Development (ASCD), another private group contracting with the Department of Education, advocated the “Whole Child Approach,” saying Whole child education is the expansion of education beyond just learning reading, writing, and arithmetic to include student health, community engagement, and social emotional learning (SEL). The ASCD report goes on to explain that “SEL focuses on feelings, emotions, and self-reflection, leading to inclusion of social responsibility and social justice initiatives.”

The Department of Education then planned to use the SEL process to rate schools on their “non-academic” factors through its new initiative called “Every Student Succeeds Act” (ESSA).

Most recently comes Critical Race Theory (CRT) and the elimination of personal identity, cleverly designed to create personal guilt for being part of certain races, plus the elimination of genders and the elimination of one’s ability for personal identity.

The bottom line for all of this mumbo jumbo is that children have been designated to be patients that are sick and in dire need of cure. If they believe they are unique individuals; if they love their families, believe their nation is a bastion of freedom; love God; and accept scientific facts of race and sex, etc. then they are deemed unhealthy, deluded and in urgent need of care.

In the nineteenth century famed writer Victor Hugo wrote a story called “The Comprachicos.” Hugo said the term was a compound Spanish word meaning “child-buyers.” The Comprachicos traded in children. Hugo went on to describe why they bought and sold the children and how they prepared them for purchase. They created monsters. Why? To make people laugh. Kings in their courts needed to laugh. The people needed side shows to make them laugh. To fill the need, the Comprachicos created freaks.

The making of freaks for everyone’s pleasure became an art form. They had a talent to disfigure. They operated to change faces into hideous masks. As Hugo described it, the process was a sort of “reverse orthopedics. “Where God had put a straight glance, this art put a squint.” Worse, the Comprachicos became masters at erasing the child’s memory so that they had no recollection of a life before they were horribly disfigured. “Was it not always so?” The perfect freaks were created.

I see now that the Comprachicos of our day are found in the public school classrooms. Only today, they don’t physically deform the children. Today the education system is designed to deform the children’s minds. In this way these modern day Comprachicos are much more dangerous and evil than those Hugo wrote about. It’s much more difficult to see the immediate results of the deformity. Many, even the parents, find it nearly impossible to see the destruction that is occurring. And so, the Comprachicos can work out in the open in complete secrecy.

The “curriculum” that now surrounds them drills home the need to openly seek to remake the world in areas such as health care, climate regulation, and “sexual politics.” Children are graded on their activism, volunteerism, and commitment to community rather than academic knowledge. Children are taught that only whites can be racist because racism is power and only whites have power. American civics is ignored. Our founding ideas are dismissed as organized slavery, controlled by the rich. Capitalism is evil. Wealth must be destroyed. Government control is the answer to all questions. These things, the children are assured, are the proper attitudes, values, and beliefs. And it is their duty as citizens of the world to not only promote and carry out such ideas, but to consider any contrarian thoughts as evil, and to be stopped at all costs. These are the children of today.

In my novel ERASE, I write of a process called “Globally Acceptable Truth.” This is an actual policy promoted through the United Nations. It advocates that the reason we have war, poverty, and strife is because there is too much knowledge in the world. That, we are told, forces people to struggle to understand too many ideas in order to make decisions for their lives. It’s just too much to of a burden to live under. It’s the reason, we are told, that so many are failing today. They just can’t take the stress of life. So under Globally Acceptable Truth, these decisions are made for them, making their lives less stressful. That is the purpose of today’s education system.

Now, after decades of this mind control and manipulation passing as pubic education, what is the true outcome? Well, simply watch the nightly news as young people take to the streets to protest freedom of thought, loot stores because they represent evil capitalism, and charge every contrary value to be racism. Listen to what they say. They are terrified at these politically incorrect ideas. They oppose policies that seek to keep our nation independent and sovereign. They label any thoughts of the reduction of federal spending programs as hateful and racist. They loath the idea that people can have differing opinions. To advocate ideas of individuality, limited government, pro-second amendment, sound science, free enterprise can now get one labeled as unstable and possibly insane. Such dangerous thoughts must be cured.

So well have these modern day Comprachicos done their job that the once happy, innocent, trusting children now need counseling and safe spaces to protect them from ideas and opinions that are outside of their acceptable truth. They are reduced to coloring books and Playdoh to cope. Their minds have been remolded into the shape of a hideous, empty vessel, kept in a state of planned adolescence where they remain pliable.

Many will say that the education system has failed. That’s wrong. It is working perfectly for what it’s been designed to do. If you think it has failed that’s because you are still operating under the incorrect assumption that the purpose of schools is for teaching academics. In fact, the Comprachicos of Yale and Harvard, and every “institution of higher learning,” along with public school classrooms, have succeeded in creating the perfect, pliable, unquestioning, obedient global village idiots, ready to take their selected spot in this well-ordered utopia. Of course, in reality, the process is nothing short of child abuse.

If you desire to save the American way and preserve our Republic, then gaining back control of the education system must be the first goal. It can still be done!

