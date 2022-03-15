Putin has no soul. Biden has no brain.

By Cliff Kincaid

March 15, 2022

Christians and Jews are being killed so fast that the dead of Mariupol, Ukraine are being buried in mass graves. Hospitals are being bombed. Today, it was reported that a pregnant Ukrainian woman died, along with her unborn baby. So sad. Let’s move along.

Niall Ferguson, a leading historian and intellectual, says Ukraine’s resistance will be “crushed” because the Biden Administration is weak and intimidated by Putin.

By any objective standard, President Biden should be impeached on national security grounds. He could also be removed from office because of cognitive impairment.

Amazingly, I am hearing from Ukrainian-Americans who think Biden has helped Ukraine more than any other politician in the world.

Evidence to the contrary includes a Politico story that a Pentagon effort to send more U.S. military trainers to Ukraine was scrapped in December “amid White House fears of provoking Russia.”

Remember that the Democrats accused Trump of being a Russian agent. Democrats said they were pro-Ukraine. They didn’t mean that, either.

Meanwhile, Iranian missiles have hit the U.S. Consulate in the northern Iraqi city of Erbil, while the U.S. special envoy to North Korea, is warning of mounting North Korean nuclear threats. The State Department notes that North Korea lunched ballistic missiles on February 26 and March 4, described as “tests of a new DPRK [North Korea] intercontinental ballistic missile system,” the State Department says.

All of this is possible because of Communist China and Russia.

We are already in the middle of World War III.

The gamble of the West is that while the bodies pile up, financial and economic pressure can strangle Russia. This is a test of what the Marxists call the highest stage of imperialism. It means old-fashioned capitalism is being replaced by monopoly capitalism and the power of what’s called “finance capital.” These forces are formidable.

Whether we like it or not, this is to our advantage. It may be our only hope of victory.

We have a government that produced hundreds of wounded warriors who sacrificed to create a democracy in Afghanistan for Muslims who didn’t understand or appreciate what was called “the foreigner’s gift” in Iraq as well. Thousands of our “boots on the ground” died.

But Christians and Jews in Ukraine are not entitled to our support in the form of “boots on the ground.” This message, seen in the context of Biden’s Afghanistan withdrawal, invited Putin to attack.

In terms of what the Democrats did for Ukraine, here are some key facts:

♦ President Clinton pressured Ukraine to relinquish their nuclear arsenal. That laid the groundwork for the invasion in 2014, under

♦ Obama/Biden. Biden has now refused the Polish aircraft that Ukraine is begging for.

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan, a Muslim, is a member of NATO and understands what it takes to stand up to Russia. “If the whole West and the whole world had raised their voices against the invasion of Crimea in 2014, would we have faced today’s picture?” asked Erdogan. He’s right.

We saw this coming. That’s why we published Back from the Dead: The Return of the Evil Empire in 2014.

That same year, 2014, I interviewed Paweł P. Styrna, born in Zabrze, Poland, to discuss Putin’s Master Plan. One of the topics was a Russian role in the April 10, 2010 Smolensk plane crash involving the deaths of Poland’s president, and almost one hundred members of Poland’s military and political elite.

Anti-communist Poland has always been a target and is now a safe haven for refugees from Ukraine. But Ukraine was always the immediate target.

A Russian BUK missile destroyed Malaysian flight MH17, killing all 283 passengers and 15 crew on board, in Russian-occupied eastern Ukraine on July 17, 2014. The only question is whether the missile was fired by Russian troops or terrorists under Russian control. In any case, Russian President Vladimir Putin, who ordered an invasion of eastern Ukraine, has blood on his hands.

The attack on the airliner has been described as the day Russia became a state sponsor of terrorism.

But I would argue that this day came decades earlier, when the Russian state was born on November 17, 1917, and the Virgin Mary warned in the Fatima revelations that same year that the errors of Russia would continue until the religious and holy consecration of Russia took place. It never has.

Over the decades, the Russian KGB killed JFK and tried to kill the Polish pope. Domestic enemies have been eliminated through poisons like Novichok.

Faced with the current crisis, with no “boots on the ground” in Ukraine, America’s options are limited.

One Ukrainian-American has noted that the U.S. Government assassinated al Qaeda leaders Osama bin Laden and Abdul Hamid al-Matar without compunction. President Donald Trump authorized the killing of Iranian General Qassem Soleimani.

Why not the biggest terrorist of all?

Army Officer Nidal Malik Hasan, a self-described “soldier of Allah” with links to al Qaeda, shot and killed 13 people and injured over 30 others in the Fort Hood mass massacre on November 5, 2009. Al Qaeda leader Anwar Nasser al-Awlaki, who was in contact with Nidal Malik Hasan, was later killed in a U.S. drone strike ordered by none other than Barack Hussein Obama.

“We Have Won!!!” wrote Hasan, after Biden’s withdrawal from Afghanistan.

America needs a Winston Churchill who will identify all of America’s enemies, including Russia, by name. Mitt Romney did it back in 2012, when he ran against Obama for the presidency, and events proved him right. Then, denied the Secretary of State job under Trump, Romney turned on the president who did more for Ukraine than Obama/Biden.

We are saddled with Biden, Obama’s vice president, who concluded that Putin had no soul after a 2011 meeting at the Kremlin. Biden said Putin “looked back at me, and he smiled, and he said, ‘We understand one another.’”

Putin has no soul. Biden has no brain.

“This is not just a recent trend, as your mental decline and forgetfulness have become more apparent over the past two years,” notes Representative Ronny Jackson, M.D., a former physician to three Presidents of the United States, in a letter to Biden’s handlers. “On the campaign trail, you often forgot the names of states that you were in for campaign rallies. The Alzheimer’s Association points out ‘confusion with time or place’ as another of the ten signs and symptoms of mental decline. In February 2021, you publicly forgot the purpose of your visit to survey the winter storm damage in Texas. In March 2021, you forgot the name of the Pentagon, the Department of Defense, and the Defense Secretary. Lastly, in May 2021, you told a story from your tenure as Vice President in which you stated that you regularly visited your sick mother via Amtrak in 2013, even though she passed away in 2010.

We must get rid of Putin and Biden. But Biden, who once wrote an article about how he loved the New World Order, is so brain dead that he continues to pursue a nuclear deal with Iran after it launched 12 ballistic missiles at the American consulate at Erbil, Iraq.

To make matters worse, Biden Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson worked on behalf of suspected al Qaeda and Taliban members imprisoned at Guantanamo Bay.

Putin has no soul. It turns out that Biden has no brain and no soul. And that’s why Putin is winning.

The Billy Graham organization, Samaritan’s Purse, is on the ground in Ukraine, helping Christians and Jews and others fleeing Vladimir Putin’s war. Get updates here.

