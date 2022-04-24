By Frosty Wooldridge

April 25, 2022

Reporter Mary Ann Freiling said, “Make no mistake…the Muslims have a long range (maybe 100 year) plan to be the dominate religion in the world. There is not one case in Europe or the US where their society has assimilated (though there are a few individuals who have strayed). This is their religious mission. Europe has all but lost to the invasion of Muslims….they now represent 5-10% of the population in every country in Europe….with essentially no assimilation.”

First of all, this commentary proved emotional for me to write. My grandmother came to America from Sweden. I have relatives over there. They see what’s happening and keep me up to date. Over the past 10 years, they’ve watched Sweden transform from a quiet, tranquil and peaceful society to one that suffers burning cars, riots and exploding buildings.

Why? Because they imported hundreds of thousands of Africans and Muslims from the middle east to save them from starvation, wars and internal religious conflict such as the Sunni’s and Shite’s of Iraq. While both are Islamic, they kill one another with gruesome proclivities. Instead enjoying the peace of Sweden, those immigrants brought those conflicts to the Swedes.

Essentially, Malmo, Sweden now replicates our Detroit, Chicago, Minneapolis, San Francisco, New York City, St. Louis and Los Angeles. It’s really getting ugly in Stockholm, Sweden as it is daily in Chicago.

Frieiling said, “Between 2000 and 2020 the number of Mosques in the US grew from 300 to over 2,200 across the USA. All of the money to build these Mosques has come from Saudi Arabia. Most of these Mosques are being located in areas where there are no Muslims….in strong hold heart of America land. These are seeded areas for Muslim groups to cluster….and spread from there. Mohammed Muslim-seed will spread across our great land. It’s called “Hijra” or “seeding” of another country.” Purpose? Answer: conquest. We’ve got a mosque in my town of Golden, Colorado where there aren’t enough believers to build such an expensive building and there are fewer of them that attend. It’s like a “territorial marker” to let us know their intentions.

Swedish professor Eva Vlaardingerbroek said, “The current state of Sweden is an example of how a secure nation can turn very dangerous as “a direct result of mass migration.”

Social media response: “It took generations for first and second waves of European immigrants. That was with full pressure to assimilate- language was only English. I’m fifth generation, German and Polish languages were not taught at home, but the teachings were “be American”. Five generations served in military under family expectations to love and respect everything American. This is not our culture anymore. It’s tribal and I am not sure that current immigrants want to love and respect American values because the left are teaching them and everyone else to hate America. Bad things are coming our way I fear.” Centrist

Here is a 10-minute clip as to what’s happening in Sweden.

My relatives watch the riots, burnings and bombings firsthand from their front row seat. Yet, still the politicians continue importing their own form of national suicide. Norway continues on the same path as Sweden, France, Great Britain, Belgium, Germany, Finland, Denmark and Italy.

Douglas Murray wrote about it in his best-selling book: The Strange Death of Europe: Immigration, Islam, Identity.

Why am I writing about it here in a major American news outlet? Simple: our president and Congress accelerate our own journey on exactly the same path as Europe.

New York City features 800 different languages spoken every day in that formerly “All American City.” Los Angeles features more than 20 languages on its voter ballots. Forget about the unifying aspect of a single language for the entire country! The more languages equate to more and conflicting “world views.” Language is everything! If you don’t have a single language, you lose that cohesive bond that glues people together. You can see it happening all over the USA in nightly news reports.

Look at the crime, murders, shootings, shoplifting, random killings in our cities each day! My God! What has become of America?

Just look at Sweden:

“These riots happen very often. There are dozens of areas in Sweden, all over Sweden, where the police virtually lost all control. And there’s a very simple reason for that … probably up to 80% of the [migrants] there come from radically different cultures, first and foremost, Africa and the Middle East.”

Look at what Biden just pumped into America in the past 16 months. He imported 2,000,000 illegal alien migrants. He flew in 124,000 Afghanistan refugees from a horrifically incompatible country with an incompatible culture and religion—totally opposite of American values, laws and culture. Biden remains on course to import another 2,000,000 refugees illegally in 2020 at our southern border. Opps! My mistake. We no longer possess a southern border. We’re no longer a sovereign nation. Congress adds another 1,000,000 more legal immigrants from 160 countries, annually. Is there any point to it?

Biden may think he’s building an entirely new voter base that will vote his own cronies into office, but what happens when they simply start their own countries within our country? Well, they are doing just that!

Spanish has taken over much of the Southwest four border states. Islam and Sharia Law have taken over Detroit, Michigan…Minneapolis’ “Somaliland”, and New York City seethes with racial violence. Is this the America we want for our kids?

One report on video last Friday in Atlanta, Georgia showed an African-American parking his car just past another Black man sitting on the curb. Another Black guy walked past and shot the guy from the SUV in the back. He robbed him and walked back past man on the curb. The man on the curb got up and walked past the dead body, shaking his head. Then, two more Black guys robbed what was left on the dead man’s body and walked away. It’s all on film in broad daylight. You can’t make this stuff up! Here is the video of the murder in cold blood: (Tucker Carlson, Something really dark going on….in Atlanta, GA)

Swedish professor Eva Vlaardingerbroek said, “I blame the liberal left-wing elites who have allowed all of this to happen because they know that they have allowed these people to come into our countries with vast numbers. And they knew that this was going to happen because this is all part of their plan to destroy our social fabric and to destroy our identity and our society.”

Okay, dear reader, I am a straight-forward American journalist. I don’t get paid for writing my commentaries…thus, I don’t possess an agenda. I am simply writing about what I am seeing. I am writing about what you are seeing. I am writing about what all of us will be experiencing in the years ahead if Biden and Congress keep pumping this country full of foreigners who have no affinity to America.

You can see it playing out in Europe with hundreds of “no go zones” where the migrants have created their own poverty-cultural enclaves. Did anyone think that an illiterate tribal bushman out of Africa could become a working, contributing and thriving citizen of France, Sweden, Norway, Germany or any industrialized country? If you do, you’re completely out of touch with reality…much like Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.

We need to shut down all immigration into America, NOW! If not, we’re going the way of Europe…and that’s not going to be a pretty ending for the USA. Do you understand what this column just conveyed? Do you think we’re going to survive this onslaught?

Is anyone in America thinking about these questions? Are we not galloping into America’s twilight years?

If you would like a free electronic copy of this book, please email me with your email address and I will send it to you. Every American with children or any American who will live in this country in 2050, needs to understand what they face. frostyw@juno.com

Published March 2021: America’s Overpopulation Predicament: Blindsiding Future Generations by Frosty Wooldridge, available on Amazon, and/or phone 1 888 519 5121.

As to what these videos report, do you want your children to face this kind of a future? If you don’t, it’s time to speak up across this great country of ours.

This video graphically and dramatically illustrates America’s immigration-population crisis as well as the world’s. I wrote it and narrated it. Tim Walters of Cleveland, Ohio directed and produced. Please forward it to all your friends, networks and beyond. Place it on FB, Twitter, Linkedin, Parler, Tick-Tok, Curiosity, and more. Just click the link below to see the video.

Immigration, Overpopulation, Resources, Civilization by Frosty Wooldridge

This video will scare the daylights out of every American as to what’s coming to our country, US Citizenship Act 2021 by Joe Biden.

If you want to see two documentaries that give visual proof of my book’s contents, go to Netflix, and type in “Cowspiracy” that shows you the damage to the air, land and water. Watch “Seaspiracy” to see how humans are destroying the oceans.

We need a total termination of all immigration for the next 20 years. These two organizations are the only ones to advocate for a 20 year moratorium on all immigration. Take action: www.Balance.org and www.carrycapacitynetwork.org

Share these videos all over America:

“In a five minute astoundingly simple yet brilliant video, Immigration, Poverty, and Gum Balls”, Roy Beck, director of www.numbersusa.ORG, graphically illustrates the impact of overpopulation. Take five minutes to see for yourself:

“Immigration by the numbers—off the chart” by Roy Beck

This 10-minute demonstration shows Americans the results of unending mass immigration on the quality of life and sustainability for future generations: in a few words, “Mind boggling!” www.NumbersUSA.org

© 2022 Frosty Wooldridge – All Rights Reserved

E-Mail Frosty: frostyw@juno.com