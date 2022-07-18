By: Devvy

July 18, 2022

I must start out by saying all wars are nothing but horror, death, destruction and mourning. Yes, I’ve seen all the terrible videos of the dead, wounded; pleas from Ukraine to help save dogs. All the allegations of torture and murder by both Russians and Ukraine troops.

War should be the very last option for any feuding countries. Here, the last constitutional war – meaning a declaration of war by Congress – was WWII. Article I, Section 8, Clause 11 of the U.S. Constitution grants Congress the power to declare war. FDR wanted the U.S. to go to war:

FDR and the Pearl Harbor attack, May 20, 2005 – “Stinnett spent 16 years doing his research and fighting in the courts to obtain a plethora of shocking documents under the Freedom of Information Act – their authenticity cannot be denied. This link to a .pdf file provides a few of the official documents, i.e., “It (official document) directs the Hawaiian U.S. Army commander, Lt. Gen. Walter Short, to follow an official U.S. government desire: ‘The United States desires that Japan commit the first overt act.'”

“Pearl Harbor was no surprise. “Day of infamy,” indeed.

“There were 2,403 Americans who died at Pearl Harbor. According to Stinnett, who backs up FDR, those 2,403 Americans were acceptable casualties in order to take America into war. Stinnett goes on to say (same page), “Had the facts uncovered in this book been known immediately after the war ended, and had Roosevelt explained his war strategies and tactics to the families who lost their sons at Pearl Harbor, how different American history might be viewed today.”

I feel confident in saying that the families of those 2,403 Americans slaughtered at Pearl Harbor with the full knowledge of a sitting president of the United States would not have been very understanding. I was further shocked by Stinnett’s next comments (same page), “The truth that has been told here does not diminish FDR’s magnificent contributions to the American people. His legacy should not be tarnished by the truth. As with all American presidents, Roosevelt must be viewed in the total context of his administration, not just Pearl Harbor.” Quite frankly, I would be ashamed to say such a thing.” *End*

As soon as the fighting broke out between Russia and Ukraine, the prostitute media began their scripted, manufactured lies. Russia – Ukraine War Propaganda Exposed, March 3, 2022 – “Kim Iversen from “The Hill” breaks down what’s true and what’s false about Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Using images of past wars to depict the current conflict is blatant propaganda. Iversen noted that she mistakenly promoted a picture of Zelensky in full military gear that was taken in April 2021, and honestly owned up to her mistake with an apology. The fake news has spread from the average social media user to the mainstream media, all of who seem to be supporting the same agenda. Even journalists are confused as to what is real.

“Although Zelensky is receiving praise from the world for staying with the troops, he is far from a Julius Caesar leading his troops in battle with a red cloak on the frontlines. Everyone fails to mention that Zelensky’s policies pushed Russia from defensive to aggressive. Imagine if we were told Biden would remain in power for over eight years without receiving a proper vote on the matter?

“Media outlets throughout the world are misreporting this war. The video above notes a German news channel accidentally aired an explosion leak that occurred years ago in China, claiming it was current footage from the ongoing war. We were shown images of Ukrainian troops dying on Snake Island, only to hear a follow-up that they are still alive.”

Iverson apologized because she got caught. But, how many Americans were told about her ‘oops’ on the nightly propaganda news?

The Lying Media’s Ukraine Propaganda, April 9, 2022

The usual Hollywood imbeciles began holding fund raisers – tens of MILLIONS of dollars – for the Ukrainian people. Those donors will never know where the money went.

The same “stars” and “super models” who bellowed Nelson Mandela, upon his death, was the Second Coming. Mandella was a true Red right up to his last breath – something I and many others wrote about a long time ago. New Evidence Emerges about Nelson Mandela and His Secret Communist Past, Jan. 19, 2014. (Yet, those bastions of history wailed and wore black as they attended Mandella’s funeral.)

The American people, touched by the savagery of war between Russia and Ukraine, Putin vs. Zelinsky, opened their hearts and wallets. But what do they really know about why Putin – who believe me – is a ruthless, authoritarian (it’s his way or the cemetery) moved against Ukraine? Those who think Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is some choir boy need to understand that former comedian is just as ruthless and corrupt as they come. Don’t let that little boy innocent face fool you for a second.

Pandora Papers: Zelensky Stole Public Money To Fund His Rise to Power, March 7, 2022 – “Ukrainian puppet President Volodymyr Zelensky’s rise to power was funded through stolen public money funneled to him by corrupt Oligarchs, according to leaked documents.”

Blockbuster: ‘Drag Queen’ Zelensky found a billion dollars and a villa in Miami, March 2, 2022 – “Zelensky’s name appeared prominently in both the Panama Papers and the Pandora Papers (as did the name of his key backer, Kolomoisky). His connections to the neo-Nazi Azov battalion are now well-known.”

Ukraine is and has been known as the biggest money-laundering country for decades. Zelensky was going to clean it up while making sure he got his share of the pie first. Ukrainian Corruption: “It is being reported that Zelensky has stashed over $800 million in offshore accounts while demanding $7 billion per month in aid. Even the IMF cut off Ukraine because it is so corrupt. You cannot do business in Ukraine – period! There is NOTHING that Zelensky says which can be verified independently and he will say whatever necessary to keep the money pouring in.

“Ukrainian corruption has been a systemic problem that the IMF has been complaining about since 2016. I am warning people that the corruption in Ukraine is off the charts. Reliable sources have warned that you have to pay bribes, and if you pay the wrong people, you and your family are still beaten because there is a wholesale level of corruption by many groups.

“Ukraine has long been a place where you do not do business for you really have to count your fingers after shaking hands. Even the Ukraine press warns that reforms are always blocked. Even Ukraine’s former governor Valeria Gontareva of its central bank has come out and told the International Monetary Fund they must act decisively to protect the independence of Ukraine’s central bank against Zelensky.

“And yet the world runs to Zelensky’s aid while he stuffs his pockets with their cash. What fools…” – The Liberator

Protecting Zelensky, shipping him military equipment, using our troops to train them and the deliberate lies vomited by the prostitute media is to protect the truth about Ukraine, money laundering by BIG, powerful names and, of course, Hunter & Joe Biden’s criminal activities.

Book mark and read the two articles below. Time well spent.

Ukraine: Situation and Background – “Brzezinski predicted that between 2005 and 2010, Ukraine “should become ready for serious negotiations with both the EU and NATO”. In 2004/2005, the US helped organize the successful “Orange Revolution” in Kiev; when its results were reversed in 2010, the US helped organize the more forceful “EuroMaidan” in 2013/2014. In response, Russia took control over Crimea and supported the de facto secession of Russian-speaking parts of Eastern Ukraine.

“To explore the many “NGOs” that helped prepare the Ukrainian revolutions or regime changes, see our extensive list of 1600 organizations (including British “Bellingcat”) funded by the US National Endowment for Democracy (NED), essentially a civil society front of the CIA.

“To relive the famous “fuck the EU” phone call between then US Assistant Secretary of State Victoria Nuland and then US Ambassador to Ukraine, Geoffrey Pyatt, see the transcript and audio version on the BBC website. During the call, which was held prior to the Euromaidan revolution or regime change in February 2014, Nuland and Pyatt discussed who should “go into” the future Ukrainian government. Victoria Nuland today is US Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs.

“To learn more about the “Maidan massacre” in February 2014, watch The Snipers’ Massacre on the Maidan in Ukraine (18+) by University of Ottawa professor Ivan Katchanovski. Essentially, it looks like the US employed Ukrainian nationalist combatants and foreign mercenary snipers (mainly from Georgia) to escalate the situation in Kiev and achieve a second revolution or regime change.”

A no-nonsense analysis of the ongoing Ukraine war and its global impact. (120 days in)

You, me, our children and grand children will be paying the debt for these geopolitical games for power the rest of our lives while the major players don’t give a damn how many they have to kill to achieve their agendas and power.

The fake president in the first stage of Altzheimer’s, life-long crook, Joe Biden, continues to rape We the People with phantom money being shipped to Ukraine. Phantom money because there is none; the people’s purse is overdrawn more than $30 TRILLION dollars. Nothing but more unpayable debt heaped on our backs stolen from your paycheck, for what?

To protect Biden’s son’s business dealings with crooks in Ukraine which come right back to old Uncle Joe and “American” and foreign millionaires and billionaires who’ve been in bed with corrupt Ukraine over the decades.

Detailed Proof of the Breathtaking Graft and Corruption of Joe Biden, March 7, 2022 – “On or before June 22, 2020, a joint press conference was held with Interfax Ukrainian News Agency, during which a member of the Ukrainian Parliament, Andrii Derkach, and the head of a group of Ukrainian prosecutors in the General Prosecutor’s Office of Ukraine (GPO), Konstantin Kulyk, explained in detail the evidence of bribery and corruption against Joe Biden and his son, Hunter Biden, acting as his front-man.

“They uncovered kickback payments from Burisma of $3.4 million dollars to the Morgan Stanley account of Rosemon Seneca Bohai LLC, a company controlled by Hunter Biden. That was only part of the payments made to Hunter Biden who was the conduit and front-man for Joe Biden.”

Do take the time to read that piece. All hidden and covered up to protect (during 2020) a dementia addled old man the king makers behind the scenes needed to get into the WH. Biden never wanted to run but he knew getting into the WH – even in his befuddled mind – he should be able to protect his gutter trash son and himself from prosecution with a new corrupt Attorney General. Biden Was Fed Pills to Function During Campaign, Supervised by Dr. Jill; Before Dosing Biden Was ‘Like a Small Child’: Tucker Carlson Source, July 16, 2022. (The DNC knew they were running a mentally impaired crook incapable of performing duties as president of these United States, but Biden was just what the shadow government needed – NOT Donald Trump.)

It’s become obvious to a huge portion of the American people Biden is mentally gone, his illegitimate administration is being run by FOOLS, IDIOTS and IMBECILES who don’t know what the Hell they’re doing – except destroying this country with their “green” climate change bull sh*t and incompetence.

The “talk of the town” is usurper, Biden, will not last his first illegitimate term. One can see the prostitute media has started turning on Biden. The thought of that whore who advanced her career on her back, Kamala Harris – another one with little brain matter – sitting in the oval office is almost more than most of us can stomach. The first candidate to drop out of the presidential race because no one wanted her except voters who voted skin color and female anatomy.

Calls to Replace Kamala ‘Intensify’, July 12, 2022 – “And Kamala? Biden’s first (and only) priority was to choose a “woman of color.” Never mind that Harris’s mindblowing ineptitude and ridiculous word salads have become humiliatingly legendary.” *End* I believe the shadow government will try to keep Biden upright until November and then we’re going to see a constitutional crisis.

NATO on my mind

Afghanistan is the TENTH massive failure by the U.S. sticking our military where we don’t belong. Many are too young to remember what happened with the ‘Balkan War’ from 1992-1995, a steaming pile America’s favorite adulterer, Bill Clinton, stepped right into. (If you haven’t seen the movie, Wag The Dog (1997), by all means, watch it. Amazon and a dozen other streaming platforms. Clinton was drowning in the semen stains on Monica Lewinsky’s little blue dress; his DNA was confirmed. So, to distract the American people, a Hollywood producer simply invented a war, filmed it and sold it to the American people. Wag the Dog. Amazing. It takes years to get a major movie into theaters. Wag the Dog was done in 90 days.)

The Balkan Wars drew my attention to NATO, really for first-time research so I could better understand. 1990s Balkan Conflicts – “The involvement of NATO, during the 1995 Operation Deliberate Force against the positions of the Army of Republika Srpska internationalized the conflict, but only in its final stages. The war was brought to an end after the signing of the General Framework Agreement for Peace in Bosnia and Herzegovina in Paris on 14 December 1995. Peace negotiations were finalized on 21 December 1995. The accords are known as the Dayton Agreement.

“Despite this agreement the situation in Kosovo remained largely unaddressed and by 1996 the Kosovo Liberation Army (KLA), had started offering armed resistance to Serbian security forces, resulting in early stages of the Kosovo War. By 1998, as the violence had worsened and displaced scores of Albanians, Western interest had increased. The Serbian authorities were compelled to sign a ceasefire and partial retreat, monitored by OSCE observers according to an agreement negotiated by Richard Holbrooke. However, the ceasefire did not hold and fighting resumed in December 1998.

“The Račak massacre in January 1999 in particular brought new international attention to the conflict. Within weeks, a multilateral international conference was convened and by March had prepared a draft agreement known as the Rambouillet Accords, calling for restoration of Kosovo’s autonomy and deployment of NATO forces. The Serbs found the terms unacceptable and refused to sign the draft. Between March 24 and June 10, 1999, NATO intervened by bombing Yugoslavia aimed to force Milošević to withdraw his forces from Kosovo. Ultimately by June Milošević had agreed to a foreign military presence within Kosovo and withdrawal of his troops.”

If you think the bloody, God-awful killing going on right now in the Russia-Ukraine war is bad, Lord, the butchering that went on in the Balkan Wars was simply horrifying – a mirror image of the slaughter in Rwanda. And yes, Clinton sent in American troops who spilled their blood – for what?

While I am no fan of the CATO Institute in DC by any stretch of the imagination, don’t throw out the baby with the bathwater. Ted Galen Carpenter wrote a superb book titled, Beyond NATO: Staying Out of Europe’s Wars published by CATO. And while it dealt with the post-Cold War European Security, (published in 1994), it is even more relevant today regarding the Russia-Ukraine war going on.

There are too many Republicans who continue to serve in Congress who’ve never met a war they didn’t love. Neo-cons believe interventionism across the “great pond” is absolutely essential for America’s national security completely ignoring the wisdom of President George Washington in his Farewell Address: “The great rule of conduct for us in regard to foreign nations is in extending our commercial relations, to have with them as little political connection as possible. So far as we have already formed engagements, let them be fulfilled with perfect good faith. Here let us stop. Europe has a set of primary interests which to us have none; or a very remote relation. Hence she must be engaged in frequent controversies, the causes of which are essentially foreign to our concerns. Hence, therefore, it must be unwise in us to implicate ourselves by artificial ties in the ordinary vicissitudes of her politics, or the ordinary combinations and collisions of her friendships or enmities.”

And the Monroe Doctrine message conveyed by President James Monroe: “During the president’s customary message to Congress on December 2, 1823, Monroe expressed the basic tenets of what would later become known as the Monroe Doctrine. According to Monroe’s message (drafted largely by Adams), the Old World and the New World were fundamentally different, and should be two different spheres of influence. The United States, for its part, would not interfere in the political affairs of Europe, or with existing European colonies in the Western Hemisphere.”

The U.S. needs to get out of NATO. It is a war machine which produces unimaginable wealth for those who peddle war equipment of every sort. Let Europe take care of their own squabbles and keep killing each other instead of working together for actual peace among nations. War is big business (fighter jet manufacturers, munitions, outside civilian contractors and the list goes on – a lot of US jobs) and it sure as hell was BIG business for Iraq & Afghanistan. Left Behind: Billions in U.S. Equipment for the Afghanistan Taliban to Use Against… Us – $83 BILLION BORROWED dollars in military equipment from planes, tanks, you name it. Biden’s Blunder not only got 13 Americans killed, we left behind a massive amount of military hardware that WILL be used against us, make no mistake about that.

Oh, I can hear the wailing and gasps from GOP neo-cons and even members of the Democrat/Communist Party USA in Congress and think tanks. OMG, we can’t pull out of NATO! It’s a critical component of our national security!

Bollocks I say. Take time to listen to a video by Maj. Gen. Smedley D. Butler. It’s his audio book free: War is a Racket and he would know. Americans Who Tell the Truth: “At the time of his death, Major General Smedley Darlington Butler, also known as “The Fighting Quaker”, was the most decorated Marine in US history; he was the only person to be awarded a Marine Corps Brevet Medal and a Medal of Honor for two separate military actions. He had also become an unrelenting voice against the business of war.

“I served in all commissioned ranks from second lieutenant to Major General. And during that period I spent most of my time being a high-class muscle man for Big Business, for Wall Street and for the bankers. In short, I was a racketeer for capitalism. I suspected I was just part of the racket all the time. Now I am sure of it.”

Now so here we are again, using BORROWED DEBT to send to a corrupt regime in Ukraine. For God’s sake, we’re borrowing some of this new debt from our mortal enemy, the Communist Chinese! Sen Rand Paul: “We actually borrow money from China to send it to Ukraine” – short video. How do you feel about that insanity?

How much has the illegitimate brain-dead puppet in the WH taken it upon himself to send to a corrupt foreign president, Zelensky, for his war with Russia? Well, back in March, Biden pulled BILLIONS of phantom money out of his arse: The U.S. has moved a massive amount of arms into Ukraine since Russia’s invasion, but the window is closing

“Within 48 hours of President Biden approving a $350 billion security aid package for Ukraine on Feb. 26, two days after Russia invaded the country, the first shipment of U.S. weapons were arriving at airfields near Ukraine’s border, ready for transfer to Ukrainian Soviet-era transport planes, U.S. officials tell The New York Times. “In less than a week, the United States and NATO have pushed more than 17,000 antitank weapons, including Javelin missiles, over the borders of Poland and Romania,” to Kyiv and other major cities.”

But old Joe didn’t stop there. Biden to Send Yet Another ‘Large’ Military Aid Package Into ‘Black Hole’ in Ukraine, April 20, 2022 // Biden Wanted $33B More For Ukraine. Congress Quickly Raised it to $40B. Who Benefits?, May 12, 2022 / / Biden Commits Another $400 Million Of Your Taxpayer Dollars To Ukraine, July 9, 2022 (See short list of Republicans who voted no. Thankfully, one is my congressman, Jodey Arrington. I took the time to call his office and remind him NO WHERE in Art. 1 Sec. 8 of the U.S. Constitution does it authorize Congress to rape We the People for all this spending debt for a foreign country.)

Biden To Spend $1.7 Billion For Healthcare…In Ukraine!, July 13, 2022 // Obvious agenda: Biden forces hospitals in the US to fire unvaccinated nurses while sending American taxpayer dollars overseas to pay the salaries of Ukrainian nurses, July 14, 2022

We are sending our weapon arsenal supplies to Ukraine which is insanity. The war in Ukraine is depleting America’s weapons stocks and the U.S. defense industry is struggling to make replacements, April 25, 2022 // NATO pushing for Kaliningrad CATASTROPHE by provoking Russia into global nuclear war, June 21, 2022 // Pentagon: ‘Vast majority’ of $350M in lethal aid to Ukraine has been delivered, March 4, 2022

Nuclear Sea-Launched Cruise Missile: Badly Needed for Deterrence, June 22, 2022 – “U.S. President Joe Biden, overruling his top generals and military advisors in the Pentagon, has defunded development of the Sea-Launched Cruise Missile-Nuclear (SLCM-N). They warn, correctly, that SLCM-N is vitally necessary for nuclear deterrence.

Throughout the Cold War, and today, in order to prevent nuclear war, it is foundational to the concept of deterrence that the U.S. should allow no nuclear adversary to achieve significant advantages in the balance of nuclear power.

Indeed, the U.S. under President Biden is not willing to risk nuclear escalation on behalf of Ukraine, which is why Russian nuclear blackmail is succeeding.”

Americans really need to understand the area, the history and what really set Putin off. Many do, but most adults in this country by the millions only watch the manufactured lies on ABC, CBS, NBC, MSNBC and, increasingly FOX News Network. (Except Tucker Carlson.)

While there are a lot of links in this column, I’m closing with a strong recommendation you watch the video (16:23) linked below. The narrator is not a professional journalist or politician although he did run for office in 2021. Unfortunately, he didn’t win which is not surprising considering his beliefs: IF ELECTED I PLEDGE TO: work for what concerns the citizens of Whitby and the country. I will work to have families pay less tax and make it easier and more affordable to purchase a home. I promise to fight for freedom: conscience, thought, religion and speech. This means Bill C-10 must not pass.” Unfortunately, Androvic wasn’t elected. Canadians have been losing their freedoms even faster than us under puppet Dictator Trudeau.

While Thomas Androvic was born in Canada, his parents were immigrants who fled Czechoslovakia in 1968. He is someone who knows the history of the former Soviet Union, Ukraine declaring independence and Putin’s only concern: NATO on his door step. While I have watched many videos on that horrible war going on, I think Androvic’s video is not too long but filled with historical truth, oil pipelines and bio labs. It is food for thought for everyone, agree with him or not, as this war between Russia and Ukraine must end soon for many reasons. But, as long as We the People continue to be raped sending tens and tens of BILLIONS of BORROWED dollars to Ukraine and NATO doing their war part, the nightmare will only worsen.

Watch here: Putin putting a wrench into WEF agenda – Thomas Androvic talks UKRAINE – RUSSIA – IrnieracingNews

