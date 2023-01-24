By Lex Greene

January 24, 2023

I’m writing this piece today because I am sickened by the continuing efforts to undermine any real solutions by folks constantly promoting fake solutions, coming from those who claim to be “on our side” of the fight for freedom.

Fake Solution #1 – The Convention of States Con

The last time the State’s convened for the purpose of amending the U.S. Constitution it took place from May 25 to September 17, 1787, to draft and adopt the U.S. Constitution. The States have not convened to amend the U.S. Constitution since, because they can’t.

Since the adoption of the Constitution, there is a clear process for how the U.S. Constitution can be and has been, amended, and it isn’t via any convention of states. It’s via the official Constitutional Amendment process used for the past 236-years, as established by Article V of the U.S. Constitution and explained in the National Archives HERE.

Like it or not, Article V does NOT provide any means by which the States can arbitrarily amend the U.S. Constitution on their own. Even if all 50-states want to amendment the U.S. Constitution, they cannot do it other than by the means provided in the complete amendment process. The States can “petition Congress to convene” for the purpose of amending the Constitution, and the States will have the opportunity to ratify or not ratify amendments adopted by Congress at the end of the process. The Convention of States movement is a con job on people who don’t read or can’t comprehend Article V.

Promotion of this fake solution wastes precious time, energy and resources on a solution that never has worked in 236-years, and never will. STOP HELPING THE ENEMY!

Fake Solution #2 – State Nullification

Ever since the rise of Tea Party and Liberty groups following the 2008 elections, these groups have proposed “State Nullification” as a solution for unconstitutional federal overreaches of authority. Like fake solution #1, this idea has been tried many times over the years, failing every time.

Founders Jefferson and Madison were the very first to attempt State Nullification of federal authority in the Virginia and Kentucky Resolutions of 1798, just 11-years after the adoption of the U.S. Constitution. Jefferson and Madison failed in both efforts, for a reason. The same reason “state nullification” of federal authority has failed ever since.

There are only two conditions pertaining to State Nullification of Federal Actions, and “nullification” applies to neither condition.

FEDERAL ACTIONS UNDER CONSTITUTIONAL FEDERAL AUTHORITY – In this case, when the federal government acts within the confines of its constitutional authority, which includes the requirement that those actions also be “in furtherance thereof” and not “at odds with” the Constitution and Bill of Rights, a State lacks any legal authority to “nullify” these actions.

FEDERAL ACTIONS WITHOUT ANY CONSTITUTIONAL AUTHORITY, AT ODDS WITH THE CONSTITUTION, OR NOT “IN FURTHERANCE THEREOF.” – In this case, the action taken by the federal government is “unconstitutional” and thereby, void of any force of law. As a result, there is nothing to “nullify” as the federal action has no force of law behind it to begin with.

Promotion of this fake solution wastes precious time, energy and resources on a solution that never has worked in 236-years, and never will. You cannot “nullify” something that already does not exist with force of law. STOP HELPING THE ENEMY!

Fake Solution #3 – State Secession from the Union

A State cannot secede from the union other than by withdrawing from the U.S. Constitution, including the Bill of Rights. The very things people are trying to enforce upon the federal government, found in the Constitution and Bill of Rights, will no longer protect any state that withdraws from that compact. Secession defeats the purpose it’s intended to achieve.

Furthermore, it would place the State in a position of “enemy” to the remaining states in the union.

Promotion of this fake solution wastes precious time, energy and resources on a solution that never has worked in 236-years, and never will. STOP HELPING THE ENEMY!

Now, none of these (and others) are viable solutions to a very real problem. We currently have an unconstitutional federal government, stolen by way of fake elections, operating under the control and influence of a maniacal global power structure, beyond any constitutional authority, and at odds with every American Citizen.

The point here is this… Be it a Bill passed by Congress, an Executive Order from the White House dictator, or a court opinion based upon an isolated case, it isn’t a federal “law” unless it is passed by Congress and signed by a duly elected President, is within the constitutional authority granted the federal government, and is in “the furtherance thereof.” The Article I branch is the only branch with any lawmaking authority at all, and the law they make must be “constitutional,” or it is DEAD ON ARRIVAL.

But there’s a bigger problem here…

Precious time, energy and resources wasted on fake solutions only results in the undermining of every potential real solution. While people are being dragged in a multitude of opposite directions, prevented from uniting behind any real solution, and almost always part of a con job related to a fake solution that keeps people in the bleachers with soda and popcorn, the people let dozens of real opportunities pass.

Since 2009, the USA has been under siege. Truthfully, it’s been much longer than that. However, the rapid pace of decline that has taken place since 2009 has never been seen before in U.S. history. The worst started in 1992 with the election of the Clintons. But the Obama years doubled our national debt and did in fact, “fundamentally change America” just as Obama promised.

The simple reality is most Americans are almost entirely unaware of what’s been done and is being done to our country and each of them right now. Of those who are aware, millions are afraid to engage or don’t know how to engage. In addition, millions are still stuck on fake solutions that are never going anywhere…or waiting for “someone (else) to do something.”

In the end, this is no way to defend freedom and liberty. This is a recipe for total disaster.

There are real solutions. But before we can discuss any real solutions, we have no choice but to clear the table of fake solutions. Until we do that, the people will not be able to unite in any real solutions.

