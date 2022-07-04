By Paul Engel

July 4, 2022

Are the Several States in a similar state as the Colonies were in 1776?

Is there really much difference between the government of King George in 1776 and the government in Washington, D.C. in 2022?

Do you think the signers of the Declaration of Independence thought the American people would be so dependent on their central government?

Last year, I re-examined the Declaration of Independence in the light of current events. After another year, I believe the evidence is clear that the government in Washington, D.C. has become just as corrupt, despotic, and destructive to your rights as the government of King George III was.

This year, I want to look at new evidence to show you just how fast the American people are rushing toward their own servitude. My hope is that if we take a closer look how far we have fallen, We the People will once again show that tyrants are unfit to govern a free people.

I often talk about how much the state of America today resembles that of the colonies, and how the government in Washington, D.C. resembles King George. That’s why I wrote the Re-Declaration of Independence in the first place. In the 1776 Declaration, the founders listed 27 specific grievances against the crown. Let’s take a look at some recent events in the light of grievances from the Re-Declaration.

The Courts

The Federal Courts have refused their Assent to Laws, the most wholesome and necessary for the public good.

… For effectively taking away our State Constitutions, abolishing our most valuable Laws, and altering fundamentally the Forms of our Governments:

The Re-Declaration of Independence

We seem to forget that the federal judiciary is as much a creation of the Constitution, and therefore subject to it, as the other two branches of government. While the court has the judicial power to review cases, they do not have the legal authority to overturn state laws. Yet today it seems that whenever a state passes a law a federal judge doesn’t like, they claim the power to impose a nation-wide injunction. That’s not unlike what King George did.

Federal courts have dissolved state legislative acts repeatedly, for opposing with manly firmness the federal government’s invasions on the rights of the people.

The Re-Declaration of Independence

One thing a bully doesn’t want to hear is that there is someone stronger than they are. So it shouldn’t be a surprise that the federal government doesn’t like it when someone points out they were created as servants to the states and not the states’ masters. So I guess it also shouldn’t be a surprise when the federal courts, who are part of the federal government, push back when the truth isn’t to their liking.

The President has obstructed the Administration of Justice, by politicizing the appointment of judges, requiring their fidelity to certain opinions rather than the supreme law of the land.

The Re-Declaration of Independence

Not only has the President obstructed justice, but it appears there are those in the judicial branch willing to leak information to persuade the court. Not to mention those who have actually used vandalism and violence to intimidate the justices into changing their positions on a case.

The Senate has made Judges dependent on their Will alone, for appointment to their offices, and threaten them with impeachment for political reasons.

The Re-Declaration of Independence

Once again, we see members of the Senate upset with those they’ve appointed to the federal courts. Not because they didn’t adhere to the law, but because they didn’t adhere to the Senator’s or Senators’ political demands.

Congress

Congress has erected a multitude of New Offices, and sent hither swarms of Officers to harass our people, and eat out their substance.

The Re-Declaration of Independence

People like to blame the bureaucratic state on the President. While these new offices, for the most part, do report to the office of President, they are creations of Congress. So when you heard about the Disinformation Governance Board, you should not only point your righteous anger at President Biden, but also on those who represent you in Congress.

For suspending the actions of our own Legislatures, and declaring themselves invested with power to legislate for us in all cases whatsoever.

The Re-Declaration of Independence

After the 2020 debacle, Congress has tried to take over the entire election process. They’ve also threatened to impose abortion laws on the states if the Supreme Court decides to return it to them.

The President

The President has refused to enforce laws protecting the borders of this nation, the States remaining in the mean time exposed to all the dangers of invasion from without, and convulsions within.

The Re-Declaration of Independence

Did you know that the Department of Homeland Security has plans to crack down on what they refer to as disinformation? No, I’m not talking about the suspended Disinformation Governance Board, I’m talking about the current National Terrorism Advisory System Bulletin:

Some domestic violent extremists have expressed grievances related to their perception that the U.S. government is unwilling or unable to secure the U.S.-Mexico border and have called for violence to stem the flow of undocumented migrants to the United States. We assess that there is increased risk of domestic violent extremists using changes in border security-related policies and/or enforcement mechanisms to justify violence against individuals, such as minorities and law enforcement officials involved in the enforcement of border security.

National Terrorism Advisory System Bulletin

So it seems, if you point out that the current administration has not only not secured our nation’s borders, but enacted policies to invite even more illegal aliens to enter our country, then you could be a “domestic violent extremist”.

The President has kept among us, in times of peace, Standing Armies by militarizing our police forces.

The Re-Declaration of Independence

Yes, the President helped militarize our police forces. Now, through the NSA and the DHS, the federal government is spying on us just as easily as if they stationed troops in our homes. Unfortunately, that’s not all.

The President has combined with the Senate to subject us to a jurisdiction foreign to our constitution, and unacknowledged by our laws; giving their Assent to the Acts of pretended Legislation from the United Nations and entering into international agreements without the advice and consent of the Senate:

The Re-Declaration of Independence

What do you think the President was doing when his administration suggested amendments to the World Health Organization pandemic protocols? Biden is only one in a long line of Presidents, not to mention Congressmen, who have tried to subject us to a jurisdiction foreign to our Constitution.

The Bureaucrats

The labyrinth of bureaucratic departments and agencies have created confusing, contradictory, and ruinous regulations for the sole purpose of fatiguing the American people into compliance with their measures.

The Re-Declaration of Independence

I’ve heard people say that the average American commits three federal felonies a day. Not because they are criminals, but because of the labyrinth of confusing and contradictory regulations that pass for laws in America’s current administrative state.

For abolishing the free System of United States Laws, establishing therein arbitrary government agencies, and enlarging the Boundaries of their power so as to render it at once an example and fit instrument for introducing the absolute rule into these States:

The Re-Declaration of Independence

The CDC’s public transportation mask mandate, the private company vaccine mandate, and the recent public school transgender bathroom threat are all examples of these arbitrary and illegal acts of government.

The federal government has excited domestic insurrections amongst us by allowing it to go unopposed in cities across the land, and has endeavored to bring on the inhabitants of our borders, the merciless criminal cartels, whose known rule of warfare is an undistinguished destruction of all ages, sexes and conditions.

The Re-Declaration of Independence

Have you noticed how certain crimes are punished severely, while others are brushed aside? BLM and Antifa rioted and vandalized parts of Washington, D.C., and yet it appears no one was held accountable. However, a few demonstrators on January 6th, 2020 enter the capital, and not only is everyone who attended the demonstration labeled an insurrectionist, but Congress holds illegal committee meetings, including prime-time “shows”, with no legitimate or constitutional purpose whatsoever.

Conclusion

It seems the American people have not learned from their history. Rather we have reverted to a state of servitude similar to the colonies 1776. I wonder if, when those 56 men pledged their lives, fortunes, and sacred honor in support of the Declaration of Independence, they ever conceived that not only would the American people return to a life of dependence, but that we would do so willingly. Thankfully, this does not have to be our fate.

John Jay said:

Every member of the State ought diligently to read and to study the constitution of his country, and teach the rising generation to be free. By knowing their rights, they will sooner perceive when they are violated, and be the better prepared to defend and assert them.

John Jay, First Chief Justice of the supreme Court of the United States

If We the People will pick up the Constitution, read it, and study it, we’ll find that our subjection to Washington, D.C., is not the law, but a result of our own actions. Washington, D.C.’s power is as fake as the emperor’s clothes in the Hans Christian Anderson story. Isn’t it time others join me in pointing out just how naked the government in Washington, D.C. really is? I believe, with a little education and some fortitude, We the People can restore the order our Constitution created. Because if we fail to do so, the future is too bleak to consider.

