by Bradlee Dean



July 6, 2022

“Louie Gohmert claims Justice Department and FBI using ‘Gestapo tactics.’”

Biden’s Justice Dept. rounding up innocent conservative political dissidents, Video

This is one of those topics that we cover quite a bit at The Sons of Liberty Media and that is the parallel to what is happening in America today and the Germans under Adolph Hitler in the 1930s, and here we go again (Hosea 4:6).

[Rumble Video]

All one has to do is to look to the history of many of these agencies here in America and one will come to the same conclusion.

[Rumble Video]

just-a-reminder-as-to-whom-is-responsible-for-engineering-jan-6-gretchen-whitmer-kidnapping-plot-the-f-b-i/

[Rumble Video]

The Washington Examiner recently reported:

NASHVILLE, Tennessee — Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-TX) ripped the Department of Justice and the FBI for lacking moral clarity, likening some law enforcement actions to “Gestapo tactics.”

“They think it’s OK to lie, especially if you’re going after Republicans,” he said Thursday at a conservative conference. “Is it reasonable or even moral for the FBI to bust down doors in the middle of the night of people that have never done anything violent, never done anything threatening?”

He added, “These are Gestapo tactics that have been incorporated in our own country, and it’s got to stop.”

Conclusion: Look to the history of how these agencies have been used. Many are under the delusion that they are there to protect the little guy from the big guys when the opposite is true (Proverbs 17:15).

Taking it one step further, these agencies do not have constitutional standing. So, what should one expect when they act in a foreign manner to the Constitution (John 8:44)? Just exactly what it is that they are getting.

© 2022 Bradlee Dean – All Rights Reserved

E-Mail Bradlee Dean: Bradlee@SonsOfLibertyRadio.com