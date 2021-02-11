by Lee Duigon

We were inundated this weekend with emails begging for funds for assorted Republican politicians. You know—the ones who were nowhere to be found when our president needed them. The ones who were nowhere to be found when we needed them.

And now they want our money. Now they’ve got the tin cups in their hands.

The most depressing thing about this juncture of history is not the massive election fraud that has saddled us with an illegal government. Even more depressing than that is the sheer determination, by all sorts of important people, not to do their duty.

Evidence of fraud? We’ve got boxcar-loads of it. But can we find a court to look at it? Not on this planet. And even if they do concede the abundant evidence of fraud, they still refuse to do anything about it. “Yeah, all right, looks like we’ve got 200,000 fake votes here, and the only legal remedy is to take ‘em out. But that would totally change the outcome of the election! And we’re just not gonna do that.”

They will not do their duty.

Have they no duty to at least look at the evidence? Libs say the charges are “unfounded.” How can we know they’re unfounded, if they’re never examined? If there’s never a trial?

Why won’t they do their duty?

Because we have a professional political class, and regardless of party affiliation, they stick together. They side with each other: not with the American people.

Donald Trump was an outsider, and his great crime was that he sided with us, not them. So he had to go. The entire political establishment united against him, threw at him every dirty trick in the book, and finally took him out.

Capitol Hill Republicans, and those supposedly “conservative” judges we were getting, were only too glad to see this president brought down. Maybe they let the Dems do all the dirty work, but they were more than willing to share in the profits of it. And heck, if it screws up our republic and puts every election under a cloud from now on… so what? No skin off their nose.

If they could somehow tear their hands away from their eyes, if they could somehow be forced to examine the evidence—what then? They could refuse to believe it: that’s the most likely outcome. Because if they did believe it, then the question becomes, “Well, what are you going to do about it?”

They don’t know what to do about it. Granted, it’s a hard question. What to do? They don’t know. And they don’t want to have to decide. Because they’re cowards.

But what do we do, if we find that 2020 was a fraudulent election? A do-over? Let Cheatin’ Joe run again? Or simply remove the whole illegitimate Biden regime, void all his appointments and executive orders, and restore Donald Trump to the White House? Yeah, try that one on for size—Democrat riots in Democrat cities coast to coast. And then we’re back to hoping the rioters will go away if we give them what they want.

Republican cowardice has landed us in all this trouble. Democrats rioted all year long, all over the country, and the GOP never twitched a finger to stop it. Democrats attacked our president every day for four whole years and change—and are still attacking him, even though he’s out of office—and the Republicans’ defense of him was, at best, something less than lukewarm.

And now they’re begging us for money—like nothing happened. “More, please!”

Go to war and win some battles for us, sunshine—if it isn’t already too late. Don’t come back without a gunny sack full of Democrat foreskins. (Am I still allowed to use that rhetorical flourish?) Do something about this rotten election, and then maybe we can talk.

But no more contributions till you do.

