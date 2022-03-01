By Lex Greene

As democratic socialists in power continue to burn the entire free world to the ground by way of the “COVID19 GREAT RESET,” and we enter yet another election year wherein Republicans hope to gain political power against the most unpopular federal administration since Jimmy Carter, Senator Rick Scott issues his “plan to save America.”

Due to the dire condition that the USA (and world) has been forced into over the past few years, I tend to want to support every effort by someone to turn the tide and “save America,” even when I don’t think the plan has a ghost of a chance.

So, on one hand, I tend to agree with the 11-points Senator Scott lays out. On the other hand, there is nothing new on the list, the same items have been discussed for decades and used as campaign talking points in every election cycle for many years. Unfortunately, none of them have ever been implemented, even when Republicans held complete control of all Federal branches of government.

In my opinion, here’s why they are still campaign season talking points, having been for years, without ever being implemented once the elections were over.

POINT 1 – EDUCATION: “Our kids will say the pledge of allegiance, salute the Flag, learn that America is a great country, and choose the school that best fits them.”

A great idea that has been around ever since Jimmy Carter federalized education over 40-years ago. It isn’t possible to correct public education without closing down the Federal Department of Education, eliminating all Public Sector Labor Unions and firing every Socialist currently teaching in the system. Rick Scott can’t do any of this, and isn’t even planning to…

POINT 2 – COLOR BLIND EQUALITY: “Government will never again ask American citizens to disclose their race, ethnicity, or skin color on any government form.”

As we speak, O’Biden has nominated a poorly qualified Supreme Court judge strictly on the basis of her skin color and gender. More than 90% of all qualified candidates were eliminated from the opportunity, simply because of their skin color and gender. This is a glaring example of why our country will never be color blind, and who is responsible for that. The political power that comes from the continuation of race-baiting is just too profitable for democratic socialists. It won’t change until the people stop being conned on this basis.

POINT 3 – SAFETY AND CRIME: “The soft-on-crime days of coddling criminal behavior will end. We will re-fund and respect the police because they, not the criminals, are the good guys.”

Again, right now democratic socialists in control are responsible for all of the violent crime in the USA. They are responsible for the outright invasion of our country at our borders, backing the BLM and ANTIFA riots, driving divisive wedges between citizens on every possible issue, putting violent criminals back on the streets, targeting law enforcement, defunding law enforcement, advancing Middle Eastern refugee resettlement in the USA, and allowing all National Security, Law Enforcement and even the US Military to be taken over by global reset elites. Unless Scott is going to get rid of all democratic socialists in government, he can’t achieve this stated goal either.

POINT 4 – IMMIGRATION: “We will secure our border, finish building the wall, and name it after President Donald Trump.”

For more than 200-years, the USA didn’t need a wall on our borders to defend the USA from foreign invasion, and we still don’t. The only reason we are experiencing massive foreign invasion in the USA right now is the people in power, both democratic socialists and spineless republicans want to alter the voting demographics of the USA and create chaos in the streets to move America towards membership in the WEF global Marxist commune. Scott will not be able to keep this promise either, by simply stating the goal. While O’Biden is sending billions of taxpayer resources to allegedly protect the border of his corruption partners in Ukraine, our borders remain wide open and under massive foreign invasion.

POINT 5 – GROWTH/ECONOMY: “We will grow America’s economy, starve Washington’s economy, and stop Socialism.”

Grand idea, but not only has our economy been entirely wrecked by COVID19: GREAT RESET mandates for over two years, totally contrary to all known medical science, our economic system is being rapidly destroyed too, by the same people and means. Socialism was seeded in the USA more than a hundred years ago during the Wilson administration. In order to “STOP SOCIALISM” in the USA today, we have to eliminate the WEF, Klaus Schwab, the UN, today’s Socialist Democrat Party, George Soros and all of his Open Society Orgs, BLM, ANTIFA, along with every embedded WEF Young Global Leader currently seated in positions of political and economic power in the USA. We’d have to arrest all of these people, charge them with treason against the USA and seize all of their assets. We’d also have to cut off ALL federal aid to illegal invaders and deport all of them. Is Rick Scott going to do this? If he isn’t, he can’t keep this promise either.

POINT 6 – GOVERNMENT REFORM AND DEBT: “We will eliminate all federal programs that can be done locally, and enact term limits for federal bureaucrats and Congress.”

First, “term limits” will require a “constitutional amendment.” There has NEVER been a worse time in history to open up our Constitution to amendments, which will be constitutionally controlled by the same people you are trying to “term out” of office. As of today, almost 70% of the total annual federal budget is used for “social spending,” aka “socialism.” Does anyone believe that Rick Scott intends to eliminate 70% of total Federal spending to accomplish this lofty goal? Even if he did, how would he ever have the power to do it? How would anyone have that power? Further, not only do we not have a balanced budget since the 1990s, thanks to Newt Gingrich and his Contract with America, we don’t even have a budget and haven’t for years now. The government has been operating on a so-called “continuing resolutions” for years.

POINT 7 – FAIR FRAUD-FREE ELECTIONS: “We will protect the integrity of American Democracy and stop left-wing efforts to rig elections.”

Clearly, everyone including Senator Rick Scott knows that the 2020 elections were rotten to the core with massive left-wing fraud. This item wouldn’t make the list…if that were not the case. But unless someone is going to expose, charge and convict that fraud, the future of all elections is more fraud. Unless Rick Scott has a plan for overturning the 2020 fraud, fraud is our future. Senator Scott is currently in a position to initiate this highly fatal wrong committed by Socialist Democrats with the help of their global reset partners.But he has done nothing at all to right this wrong. Maybe he’ll do it if you just re-elect him a few more times…

POINT 8 – FAMILY:“We will protect, defend, and promote the American Family at all costs.”

No can do…unless you end the murder of infants in the womb and return the USA to a fundamental respect for human life. You would also have to end the socialist charade over multi-genderism. Every human being is born either male or female, including those born with physical deformities. No matter how one chooses to dress, their sexual desires, or how they mutilate the body God gave them via modern science, they were at birth and will always be, male or female. There are no other genders…

POINT 9 – GENDER, LIFE, SCIENCE: “Men are men, women are women, and unborn babies are babies. We believe in science.”

Unfortunately, mass propaganda on this subject seems to have convinced many Americans that there are literally dozens of human genders and that a human baby in the womb is just a cancer to be discarded. Scott’s right, the science is quite clear on this matter. But it isn’t science these folks are following, it’s sexual desires and a search for happiness somewhere beyond who they are at birth. Ask the Roman’s how this turns out in the end. Again, Senator Scott is right in his intent, but how could he ever do it? This ship may have already sailed.

POINT 10 – RELIGIOUS LIBERTY & BIG TECH: “Americans will be free to welcome God into all aspects of our lives, and we will stop all government efforts to deny our religious freedom and freedom of speech.”

Sadly, only about 10% of Americans know that the phrase “Separation of Church and State” does not exist in any of our Charters of Freedom, our founding documents. The rest were taught Federal Education Department lies, by leftist labor union teachers, that this is a “constitutional law.” The exact opposite is true, but as is often the case, perceptions can trump reality, and in the end, become reality. It’s called “winning the hearts and minds of the people” through mass propaganda, which becomes “mass formation” in psych terms. The same freedom once used to create the greatest free nation ever known to mankind, is now used to destroy that nation. Freedom is only suited for a moral society and the USA hasn’t been a moral society for decades.Our country wouldn’t be in hell today…and Trump would still be President if it were.

POINT 11 – AMERICA FIRST: “We are Americans, not globalists.”

Senator Scott may hold this position personally, but it is a position which is in direct opposition to a vast majority of political figures in the USA today, both sides of the political aisle. President Donald J. Trump firmly held this same belief and he worked around the clock for four years to act on his belief and commitment to America First. That’s exactly why the global reset powers had to remove him from the Oval Office, no matter how much fraud was needed in the 2020 elections to do it. Once again, a proper goal, with no means of execution.

CLOSING COMMENTS:

I support all 11-points issued by Senator Rick Scott. The eleven agenda items are worthy of broad support from every decent freedom-loving American Citizen. But sadly, Senator Scott is far from the first politician to issue these agenda items over many years and even when Republicans controlled all three branches of the Federal government and most governorships, they failed to execute on any of these items for decades now. In fact, although millions of American citizens would agree with these agenda items, very few would ever lift a finger or spend a penny to carry these agenda items across the finish line. Most can’t even pay attention long enough to start the process, much less finish.

I applaud Senator Scott for at least publicly stating these eleven high-priority foundational items that the USA must indeed do…if Americans care to save their country at this point.

But there is only one group who holds the power to achieve any of these moral goals, and that is the American people themselves. No politician can do it, not even Donald Trump. Most politicians today don’t even want to…and even if Senator Scott set out to, he would meet with the same total destruction that removed from office, the most popular President since Reagan…

So, unless millions of Americans are prepared to do what our Founders did in order to make these agenda items a reality in the USA, we will remain on course for final destruction of everything the USA has ever been or was ever intended to be.

At this late stage of collapse, only the Citizens of this country can save this country and despite the handful we see making attempts lately, the vast majority of Citizens remain too focused elsewhere, to even read this piece.

Although the people could still make our future bright again, they appear to be in no rush to do it. So long as citizens wait for someone else to do it, there’s no one else to do it. Before a free nation can be raped and plundered, it is necessary to first Rape the Mind, aka, “win their hearts and minds.” Before we can free our nation, we must first FREE THE MIND!

We have NEVER had a choice between perfect vs. not perfect at election time. Everyone is less than perfect, including every voter. If you want perfection before getting in this fight, you will never enter this fight. Perfect doesn’t exist here on earth.

Last, I am often asked to explain the difference between Republican Party and Democrat Party, as many think there isn’t any now. My answer is always the same…

One isn’t worth a crap at this moment — and the other is far worse! But if you’re not fighting with one of them, you’re not even in the game!

© 2022 Lex Greene – All Rights Reserved

E-Mail Lex Greene: NWVLexGreene@gmail.com