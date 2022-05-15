By Frosty Wooldridge

May 16, 2022

Were you ever a farm boy or girl who walked through the barnyard to inadvertently step into a cow pie? As soon as you got stuck in the s**t, you knew you had a mess on your boots…and, it was going to be a mess cleaning it up.

So, I’m going to “weigh-in or step-in” on our current nightmare at the Supreme Court as to overturning Roe vs Wade from 1973.

I want to make this very clear: I do not support abortion. It’s the taking of an innocent life in the womb. By any other name, it’s murder. As a matter of fact, we are the only animal on the planet that aborts its young. So, what I’m going to try to do in this column is mark the ironies and the pitfalls of humanity’s current problems in the 21st century. Along with that, America’s horrific problems as to our own ethics, families, violence, fatherless children, poverty, racial conflict, loss of personal accountability and much more.

Reports show that American women have aborted 61,000,000 fetuses since 1973. Before that, doctors and butchers performed back-alley abortions by the tens of thousands on poor young girls. Pregnant rich girls took “Mercy Flights” over to London, England and came back un-pregnant.

In 2020, American women chose 908,000 abortions in the United States of America. That’s an average rate that led to 61 million abortions since Roe vs Wade became law. Ironically, any female or male can obtain birth control, but teens lack common sense in the throes of sexual excitement.

Worldwide, women choose 73,000,000 (million) abortions of their fetuses annually, year after year, decade after decade and will continue for decades to come.

“Knowing that there are 73 million abortions worldwide each year, the number of abortions in just 38 years would equal about 2.78 billion preborn babies wiped out by surgical and medical abortions worldwide.” (Source: www.hli.org ; United Nations Report on Abortions)

In other words, women around the world use abortions for a secondary form of birth control. If they live in highly religious countries where the Catholic Church condemns birth control, they choose abortions because they cannot support that 10th child with food, clothing and/or medical care. Same thing with Islam. Abortions rates in Islamic countries explode through the roof. Over in Africa, women average 8.0 children and usually, six of them starve to death. They live their lives on the edge of death, daily. If there was ever a need for birth control, African women and men, need it!

In other words, you can march, scream, yell, demonstrate and feel good about overturning Roe vs Wade, but the abortion mills worldwide continue to abort millions and billions of babies.

Here’s the irony of overturning Roe vs Wade: at least 25 liberal states will maintain abortion clinics with Planned Parenthood in those states. That means that pregnant poor teenagers will be taking “Mercy Bus Trips” to those states to have their abortions. So, whether Roe vs Wade is voted up or down, abortions will be available to all women in the United States, henceforth. Just a little harder to travel, but still find the same ending of pregnancy!

For certain, I’ll be the first person to speak out that our country is going more than a little bit crazy. You’ve got a Muslim immigrant who blasted away at a King Soopers last year in Boulder, Colorado, killing 13 innocent shoppers. Hate crime! This weekend, you shrank in horror that an 18-year-old white kid just shot up 10 Black people in a Buffalo, NY grocery store. Last week, in Chicago, Black gangs shot 76 other Black people during the week, and this past weekend, 27 shot and 5 died as of 3:00 p.m. of this column being written. But those shootings didn’t include the horrific violence exploding in NYC, Detroit, St. Louis, LA, Denver and Miami. Kids, thugs, and criminals of all kinds are shooting people right on the street. We have lost any kind of ethical-moral foundation in our large cities.

Those Kids Don’t Stand A Chance

In other words, we’re looking across the inner-city landscape of America turning into a killing zone. We’ve got 7 out of 10 Black children with no fathers to guide them. Those Black kids continue spreading their sperm across the landscape to create even more deadly childhood murderers. We’re seeing illiteracy rates skyrocket, which translates into kids joining gangs and defending turf…because they don’t know anything else.

Creating Two Americas

Then, ironically, we’ve got 66,000 homeless in LA, 35,000 homeless in San Francisco, with a total of 580,000 American homeless all over the country—but we’re sending $40,000,000,000.00 (billion) in military hardware to Ukraine halfway around the world. We can’t solve our own problems of being invaded at our southern border, so why are we helping Ukraine defend its border? We suffered 107,000 opioid overdose deaths in 2021, but Biden invites drug cartels carte blanc to distribute drugs all over our country. Biden’s actions will equate to another 100,000 American kids’ drug deaths in 2022. Talk about irony!

For your information:

“Of the 793 million, more than 100 million suffer from severe malnutrition and risk starving to death. Of the 793 million, 780 million, or 98 percent, inhabit developing countries. One million children under the age of five die from malnourishment each year, comprising 45 percent of all child deaths up to age five. A total of 13,800 children starve to death, daily around the world. (Source: www.theborgenprojecto.org)

Unfortunately, the Pope mandates no birth control. Islam mandates no birth control. Even die-hard fundamentalist religions discourage birth control. In other words, women are caught in a “Catch 22” pregnancy merry-go-round. In the face of all the misery human overpopulation causes, the chief instigators refuse to deal with reality. If you notice highly overpopulated Africa and India, the human misery chart explodes human decency to smithereens.

Additionally, each year, 8,000,000 adults die annually from malnutrition and starvation:

“With 1,440 minutes in a day and 21,000 deaths, approximately 15 people die every minute from starvation. Our verdict: Major websites such as World Food Program, United Nation and UNICEF provided statistics regarding the number of deaths that take place every day.”

Ironically, the human race will add another 2.2 billion people, net gain, by 2050—a scant 28 years from now. Can you imagine the starvation rates when that happens? What about the USA adding 100 million immigrants, net gain, by 2050? How do you think that will work out?

What does all of this have to do with the United States, Roe vs Wade, and America’s women?

It equates to the fact that Americans, whether pro-abortion or anti-abortion, are stepping into a lot of s**t. Our country is being torn apart by legal and illegal immigration. We’re being driven into a wall because Biden won’t finish the wall. And, he won’t enforce our laws. We’re fighting each other because of racial differences. At the same time, we remain on course to add another 100 million people who will become “resource competitors.”

At some point in the near future, you won’t have to worry about stepping into the s**t, because it’s going to be hitting the fan and sprayed all over America.

