By Frosty Wooldridge

Part 8: Riots, looting, racial conflict, Antifa

Just as the Constitutional Convention assembled at Constitution Hall to forge the Constitution of the United States in 1787, the founders faced a deeper moral, practical and religious question. Could they pretend to promote the equality of all men and women, but continue slavery?

Thomas Jefferson said, “We’ve got a wolf by the ears; we can’t let him go, but we can’t hold him.”

Jefferson actually worked to abolish slavery, but the Southern States lived by it, worked by it and mandated it. If not for compromise, the Constitution would never come into being. Jefferson said, “Future generations will have to deal with the moral plight of slavery.”

Even after 1865 when 500,000 White boys gave their lives to free the slaves, America has grappled with race relations from “separate but equal drinking fountains and restaurants” to All Black Colleges to Affirmative Action to job quotas for minorities to the Great Society to ongoing/cyclical poverty, illiteracy and criminal enterprise. Blacks represent about half of the 2.3 million people in prison, when they only represent 13 percent of the U.S. population.

First Detroit, Michigan faced a Black take-over that led to 1.2 million Whites fleeing the city in the 1980’s and 1990’s. Blacks created a 78 percent dropout rate in area high schools. Criminals shoplifted, carjacked, painted everything with graffiti and ransacked the welfare system. I worked for 20 years in Detroit to watch it become a war zone against Whites.

Today, Chicago, Illinois follows in Detroit’s footsteps. In the past couple of weeks, Minneapolis, Minnesota, replete with 120,000 African immigrants, stands in the crosshairs of total anarchy and long-term racial dissension.

Even before the George Floyd incident, you heard of racial confrontation on a daily basis across the American landscape. One Black professor stated, “If you’re White, you’re a racist.” Today, Black Lives Matter has begun a national campaign of violence toward Whites along with Antifa anarchists.

Many Black activists urged total defunding of police departments. In other words, no police, thus no law and order. That would give criminals a free pass across every city in America. Every city would turn into another Detroit.

Former presidential candidate Herman Cain told reporters that we should mandate curfews for all peaceful demonstrators. Once anyone breaks the curfew, arrest them as the looters, anarchists and rioters. It would quickly bring our country back to peace.

But it won’t change our racial conflict. We indeed, both Black and White Americans, have a wolf by the ears. And because racism remains a biological reality, there’s no way to solve it. We’ve seen voter rights, equal rights, the Great Society, ADC, WIC, EBT cards, Section 8 Housing, Affirmative Action, Quotas, Black college scholarships, African-American studies in colleges, and $15.00 an hour at McDonald’s. Still, Black poverty, crime and illiteracy persist. Seven out of ten African-American children arrive out of wedlock to a single mother on welfare. You would not want to live in South Chicago. It’s a killing zone of Black people shooting Black people, daily.

Few realize this, but George Floyd possessed a steady criminal past and he was passing off forged $20.00 bills at the time of his arrest. In reality, although not his fault to suffer death, he caused his demise. After his death, obviously mayors must change police tactics, protocols and more to at least give Black criminals a decent arrest, free from death and abuse.

“In the case of Freddie Gray in Baltimore, three of the four charged cops were black. The police department has only a small percentage of white officers. The police chief was black. The city council was black, the mayor was black….yet Obama, who was the president at that time, blamed Gray’s death on racism. Yes, you can say, “huh?” Every year, dozens of white cops are gunned down by blacks; does that make the perps racist? Likely, some are racist, and some are not, just like the cops who use deadly force. And just like the American public as a whole, the truth be known.”

The Eight Ways to Destroy America by Governor Richard D. Lamm

“Here is how they destroyed their countries,” Lamm said. “First, turn America into a bilingual or multilingual and bicultural country. History shows that no nation can survive the tension, conflict and antagonism of two or more competing languages and cultures. It is a blessing for an individual to be bilingual; however, it is a curse for a society to be bilingual. The historical scholar Seymour Lipset put it this way, “The histories of bilingual and bicultural societies that do not assimilate are histories of turmoil, tension and tragedy. Canada, Belgium, Malaysia, Lebanon—all face crises of national existence in which minorities press for autonomy, if not independence. Pakistan and Cyprus have divided. Nigeria suppressed an ethnic rebellion. France faces difficulties with Basques, Bretons and Corsicans.”

Lamm continued on how to destroy America, “Invent ‘multiculturalism’ and encourage immigrants to maintain their own culture. I would make it an article of belief that all cultures are equal. That there are no cultural differences! I would make it an article of faith that the Black and Hispanic dropout rates are due to prejudice and discrimination by the majority. Every other explanation is out of bounds.”

Whether it’s Black Lives Matter or Antifa or the Muslim Brotherhood of America—if we continue on our present-day course of importing in excess of 1.5 million third world immigrants to enter our country annually—we don’t stand a chance of surviving as an intact and peaceful civilization. Take a week visit to Sweden to see our future. It’s that simple and that deadly for our children and all future generations—Black, White, Hispanic, Chinese, African, Indian, Native Americans and anyone living in America.

Do you think we will survive an added 100 million immigrants? Do you think Black Lives Matter really care about White Lives Mattering? What solutions would you offer to neutralize ‘racism’? What do you see in the future as to our country’s ability to remain successful? How would you change it for the better?

© 2020 Frosty Wooldridge – All Rights Reserved

E-Mail Frosty: frostyw@juno.com