By Frosty Wooldridge

Part 10: Separate races, violent religions, make a new country

After 400 years of racism in America, and after 400 years of no solutions, and 400 years of no hope for any resolutions, has anyone thought about separating the races in America? Again, ‘racism’ remains unsolvable because it stems from biological realities over the centuries of humanity’s march toward being modern mankind. It’s tribal.

The former mayor of Jackson, Mississippi, Mayor Chokwe Lumumba, promoted a separate Black nation in America. His son Chokwe Antar Lumumba carries on his father’s wishes to create the Republic of New Afrika in the five southern states of South Carolina, Georgia, Alabama, Mississippi and Louisiana. Like his father, tens of thousands of American Blacks support his efforts.

If you remember back to India, the Muslims fought with the Hindus. After they realized they were totally incompatible, the Muslims separated into Pakistan in 1947. How much conflict does anyone need in order to make intelligent choices.? Today, the Indians stay in their country and the Muslims stay in Pakistan. Both countries suffer incredible human misery from being overpopulated, malnourished and culturally somewhere in the Dark Ages. But they maintain separate countries in order to co-exist.

In 1993, Thomas Chittum, Vietnam veteran penned a stunning book: Civil War II: The Coming Breakup of America. I actually interviewed him on my radio show at the time and wrote several reviews for his book. What absolutely blows my mind stems from the fact at the speed of it happening across America.

Buxum said, “It’s hard to criticize a book written 20 years ago which made bold predictions that haven’t come to fruition, but are pretty close to the mark. After the LA Riots and the increase in crime in the early 90’s, the idea of America fragmenting along racial lines seemed pretty compelling, but I think the author overestimated the speed at which collapse would take place. In any event, this book is a worthwhile read because many of the predictions concerning a possible collapse and civil war may still come to pass. In addition, the author provides some good information on what to do if things fall apart. It seems to me that we are more likely to move towards a police state and economic collapse, rather than outright civil war, but it is also easy to see the polarization of our country that could confirm the author’s vision in the next 5 to 10 years on account of failed leadership from both political parties.”

The anarchy of the past three weeks shows that Chittum’s predictions remain on track.

In 2003, I wrote a book: Immigration’s Unarmed Invasion: Deadly Consequences by Frosty Wooldridge. I based the book on Colorado’s former Governor Richard D. Lamm’s Washington DC speech, “The Eight Ways to Destroy America.” I’m stunned at how fast his eight points manifest in America today.

In the past month since George Floyd’s death, the Black mayor of Washington DC has denounced the president, created a street “Black Lives Matter Plaza”, and she painted a three block long yellow paint statement as wide as the street, “Black Lives Matter.”

Perhaps, since the inception of America, Whites conquered, slaughtered and placed in internment camps the Native Americans. Whites stole their land, changed their languages, stole their children and forced them into the ways of the White man. Not a pretty picture. It’s possible with today’s racial revolution, Whites may be facing ‘cosmic payback’.

Additionally, White brought blacks to America in chains. They forced them into the White man’s ways of laws, religion, White names, broke up families and lynching’s. Not a pretty picture! Notice Blacks have never accustomed themselves to the White man’s ways. Blacks fill our prisons. They fill our welfare rolls. They suffer 7 out of 10 Black births come to a single mother out of wedlock faced with welfare. They suffer extreme poverty. They continue in illiteracy because too many simply cannot perform educational tasks of the White man’s schools.

Yes, many Blacks make it as reasonable, contributing adults, but there’s a whole lot of misery in the Black ghettos. Gangs, drugs, shootings, and Black on Black crime is 100 times worse than police crimes on Blacks.

“We could make the United States an ‘Hispanic Quebec’ without much effort. The key is to celebrate diversity rather than unity. As Benjamin Schwarz said in the ATLANTIC MONTHLY recently: “The apparent success of our own multi-ethnic and multi-cultural experiment might have been achieved not by tolerance but by hegemony. Without the dominance that once dictated ethnocentrically and what it meant to be an American, we are left with only tolerance and pluralism to hold us together.”

Two weeks ago, Muslim students at San Francisco State University charged a student-run Republican voting table. They knocked it over and threatened to blow up the place. One Muslim woman vowed to become a bomber martyr. They did not respect our Republican form of government where each of us is afforded our rights to free speech. Ironically, these are American Muslim student citizens. Apparently, they didn’t realize that this is America. No wonder their counterparts in the Middle East only know how to cock a gun or blow themselves up!

Should Blacks create a Black nation for Blacks only? Could they become a trading partner like Mexico with White America? Would it be more peaceful? Could it neutralize racism? Would they be able to maintain a healthy, viable and sustainable educational and economic system? If you have other ideas on how to solve racism, please write at frostyw@juno.com. Isn’t about time to solve racism in America?

