By Cliff Kincaid

April 11, 2022

Roger Aronoff, Executive Director and Editor of the Citizens Commission on National Security, observes, “Between the U.S. and the EU [European Union], Russia has sold more than $30 billion worth of oil and gas since the start of the war, while their combined military aid to Ukraine is less than $5 billion.” It sounds like some forces in the West want the former Soviet republic to lose its war with Russia.

At the same time, in another political initiative, Russia has forged ties to some “far-right” political parties in Europe, such as Marine Le Pen of the French National Front, who received funding from the Kremlin in a previous race. She has failed in the past to win the French presidency but ran strong in the first round of this year’s French Presidential election. Some speculate that a “red-black coalition,” with Le Pen and the communists, led by Jean-Luc Mélenchon, could eventually take power.

Some European so-called “far-right” groups and personalities, including Orban in Hungary, spout pro-Christian views and see in Vladimir Putin, the former KGB spy, the model of a strong, conservative leader who defends traditional values and opposes the decadent West. This is a major Kremlin deception, but Orban, who opposes sanctions on Russia for invading Ukraine, has his supporters in the West, such as Tucker Carlson of Fox News.

An American conservative can oppose Orban without embracing his avowed nemesis, financier George Soros.

Here, the effort by Steve Bannon and his collaborators on such programs as “War Room” and Mike Lindell’s “Frank Speech” platforms is to transform the Republican Party into one of these populist or nationalist-type parties sympathetic to the Russians. Hence, Tucker Carlson contends the war on Ukraine happened because Putin was legitimately concerned about his own borders.

Rather than encourage the U.S. to supply the weapons Ukraine needs to win the war, such as fighter aircraft, these conservatives urge Biden to be even more cautious about offending Putin.

“Stop defending Putin’s lies” was one of the demands made by Ukrainian-Americans outside a church in California where Carlson recently spoke.

Those lies threaten to taint the conservative movement, as critical elections approach, making elements of the Republican Party look soft on war crimes and genocide.

The Russian game plan is simple: destroy Ukraine as a functioning independent nation and disrupt the Western economies at the same time, while using its dupes in the West to confuse the public about what’s at stake in Ukraine.

Some conservatives complain that Ukraine President Zelensky, like Trump, participated in meetings of the World Economic Forum, (WEF), led by Klaus Schab. They think this somehow makes Zelensky a pawn of the globalists. But this is what Putin told the WEF in 2021:

“I have been to Davos many times, attending the events organized by Mr. Schwab, even back in the 1990s. Klaus just recalled that we met in 1992. Indeed, during my time in St. Petersburg, I visited this important forum many times. I would like to thank you for this opportunity today to convey my point of view to the expert community that gathers at this world-renowned platform thanks to the efforts of Mr. Schwab.”

According to an official press release, the WEF said that Russia would be taking “a leading role in shaping the trajectory of the Fourth Industrial Revolution,” with the WEF co-sponsoring a Center for the Fourth Industrial Revolution in Russia that was focusing on Artificial Intelligence, the Internet of Things, 5G technologies, blockchain and other “crypto-mechanisms” to develop digital currencies.

In short, the WEF was working hand-in-glove with Putin, with Klaus playing the role of Putin puppet.

Using the “climate crisis” and coming food shortages as an excuse, we can anticipate that Europe will go “green,” like the United States under China Joe. That gives Russia AND China more influence in the world as the West pretends that wind and solar can power a modern industrial economy on unreliable batteries that lose their charge.

To understand all of this, I am recommending our report from five years ago on Soviet/Russian deceptions in the global warming-climate change scam. The alleged Western withdrawal from Russian sources of energy is being used to impose Russia’s “green” agenda in the West.

Russia wins either way, reaping the benefits of taking Ukraine, or another part of it, and becoming a gas station for international communism, led by China.

This constitutes “geopolitical Eurasianism,” a revival of the Russian empire that includes Islamic Iran and was proposed by an adviser to Putin’s United Russia Party, Alexander Dugin.

So Putin takes Ukraine, or most of it, and then sells his oil, gas, and coal to other customers. Since China Joe doesn’t want America to exploit its own natural resources to make up the difference on a permanent basis, Putin wins even when he supposedly loses various European nations as customers.

Meanwhile, Europe and America go green, weakening their own economies in the face of this geopolitical challenge.

In her 1998 article on “Enviro-Communism,” the basis for our own report, analyst Natalie Grantexplained in detail how the Soviet deception campaign, using the climate as an organizing tool, was developed. It was launched after the so-called collapse of the Soviet state, when Mikhail Gorbachev, the last Soviet president, embarked on an environmental crusade, using the United Nations and other international organizations.

Once Europe gets mostly on board with cutting off purchases of coal, oil and gas from Russia, a fresh new “green” push will be underway. Forget the fact that going green got us into this mess in the first place.

Remember that German Chancellor Angela Merkel, a suspected Russian agent, had made Germany more dependent on Russian oil, gas, and coal by terminating Germany’s nuclear energy program.

The new German government is greener, with German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, a member of the Green Party,proposing that Germany should discontinue all fossil energy imports from Russia. That sounds like it’s tough on Russia, except for the fact that Russia will sell its resources elsewhere.

Grant had predicted, “Protection of the environment may be used as a pretext to adopt a series of measures designed to undermine the industrial base of developed nations.”

This is America’s future, as we face higher gas prices, not to mention rising interest rates and inflation, causing an economic slowdown if not a recession.

Meanwhile, Russia will make a “peace deal” with the “world community,” the United Nations and the European Union, that will include taking more of Ukraine. This is the “diplomatic solution” urged by Glenn Greenwald, the far-left commentator who appears frequently on Tucker Carlson’s Fox show.

Russia wins. Ukraine and America lose.

