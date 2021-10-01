By Jytte Walter

Dear NWV Readers,

Our daughter-in-law, Tiffany, was making great progress with the alternative treatment she was given through Hope For Cancer in Tijuana and everyone was elated and thankful to the healing powers of God and to the generosity of you and other donors.

The small tumors in her breast disappeared, the lymph node was shrinking and the main tumor was calcifying.

Then she started getting new symptoms and we all got a shock! The cancer is spreading. We are dumb founded! Why?

She was due to go back to the clinic for an update and further treatment and left last Monday. Family and friends thankfully jumped in to babysit for Keira, so dad could go to work. Little Keira is so full of energy and joy! And, thankfully, she’s too little to understand. She just misses mom, when she’s gone. They are very close.

Tiffany is returning today and we are anxious to hear what the clinic’s new plan of attack is. Click below on Go-Fund-Me and Tiffany will explain how she discovered her new symptoms.

We are still hopeful and have not given up by far. But please continue to keep her in your prayers. We need all the help we can get.

With much appreciation and love,

Jytte Walter

Tiffany posted a new update to “Help Save A Young Mothers Life”

Hello Everyone, Unfortunately this update is not as positive as the last. We have hit a speed bump in my healing journey. For the past month, I have been feeling pain in …

Tiffany Kerwin E-Mail: tiffanykerwin19@gmail.com