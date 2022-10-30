By Rob Pue

October 30, 2022

I warned you all about this over a year-and-a-half ago. And I wasn’t the only one. Thousands of scientists, doctors and researchers, the world over, warned that the “miracle” “warp-speed” COVID 19 shot was going to be deadly. Issued under an Emergency Use Authorization, the “jab” — or perhaps better named, the “stab,” included no information or disclosure form in the packaging. NO “informed consent.” They did include a blank sheet of paper.

It took independent labs to verify what the “injecticides” contained. Just a few of the alarming things scientists found include graphene oxide, metallic objects and self-assembling nano-particles. Of course, mainstream media fact checkers labeled this as fake news and misinformation. But when thousands of independent scientists and lab analysts are finding the same things in multiple tested batches, the information is hard to refute.

Earlier this year, major life insurance companies were sounding the alarm that death rates had risen to a 200-year high, starting immediately after the jabs were rolled out, meaning that some died within hours or days of receiving their first dose of the shot. For others, it took months for death to occur.

In other cases, rather than a quick death, many have suffered life-long debilitating illnesses. In March of this year, the FDA released to the public, for the first time, the list of known adverse side effects of the Pfizer jab. This came after the company lobbied to have the data suppressed for 75 years, but in January, Pfizer was ordered by a US District Judge to begin releasing the information immediately. What did we learn? We learned that Pfizer KNEW the injections caused 1,291 adverse side effects. Among them: acute kidney injury, damage to reproductive organs, brain stem embolism, brain stem thrombosis, cardiac arrest, cardiac failure, myocarditis, neonatal death, encephalitis, facial paralysis, fetal distress syndrome, damge to the liver, lungs and jugular vein embolism and a never-before-seen fast rise in cancer cases.

I recently spoke with John O’Looney, who’s a funeral director in England. He’s one of the few speaking out about what he’s been seeing at his funeral home. He told me that there was no real increase in deaths in 2020 (the year COVID was supposedly killing millions). But immediately after the jab was rolled out, his business increased dramatically. As a funeral director, part of his job is embalming the deceased prior to burial. He and his staff began to have great difficulty pumping the embalming fluid through bodies. Upon further inspection, he noted that most all of the arteries of the deceased were completed blocked, and not by typical “blood clots” that he’s seen before. This is something very different.

He recalled removing a six-foot-long clot from a young person’s leg. It was a white, rubbery substance that just kept coming, unlike anything he’d seen before. And he’s seen this over and over again in those who have passed away suddenly, after getting their COVID shots. It’s not a blood clot — it’s more like a substance you might use to seal up window frames — it becomes thick and rubbery, completely blocking the circulation.

He also noted a marked increase in the deaths of young people. In years past, as a funeral director, he’d see perhaps four or five young people die in a year’s time, usually in tragic accidents. Now, he’s seeing four or five a week. When he began to speak about all these things, he also began to receive threats — including a threatening phone call from British Intelligence, letting him know that he was now a “target.” You can watch my interview with John O’Looney on our TV channel website, WCNTV.net. This particular program aired October 6th.

You may be one who took the jab and had no bad side effects at all. Have you asked yourself why others did and you didn’t? Simply put, Big Pharma, the governments of the world, under the direction of the World Economic Forum and other New World Order Globalists have conspired to conduct a world-wide jab experiment. WE, the people, have been the lab rats. In order to conduct a pharmaceutical experiment, you need to have a “control” group — and I believe those that had no adverse reactions were those who received only saline in their injection, while those who received the real thing are the millions now suffering with severe illness, or have died. A website called HowBadIsMyBatch.com lists the effects of the varioius jabs by batch number, so if you know your batch number, you can look for yourself. There’s also a wealth of additional information there that will enlighten and inform you.

Make no mistake, the government leaders of the world are all in on this, all part of the plan. So are the social media sites, big corporate leaders and especially all the mainstream media. You’ll notice that most of the TV programs you watch, including sporting events, are all “brought to you by Pfizer.” The vaccine manufacturers are immune from prosecution and as part of Big Pharma, they have an endless supply of money to pump into whatever public arenas they need to, in order to keep milking the cash cow. But meanwhile, people are dying and being maimed. This is the most reprehensible experiment ever perpetrated on mankind and billions more will die because of this. But again, we’re just the lab rats, and that’s about as much value as we represent to these people.

Need more proof? Look at the 100 Canadian doctors who’ve suddenly passed away after receiving their jabs. Or the countless airline pilots no longer able to fly — because they’re either dead or have suffered career-ending health issues after taking their “mandatory” shots.

Among some of the saddest situations is that of 17-year-old Gwen Casten. She was the healthy young daughter of Illinois Representative Sean Casten, a Democrat, who wholeheartedly endorsed everyone getting the COVID stab. She, like the rest of her family, was fully jabbed when she died of a sudden heart attack while sleeping. The family said Gwen was a healthy teenager who ate well, exercised, received regular medical checkups and did not suffer from any behavioral issues. Her father said there was no explanation for her sudden death. “We are left grasping at the wrong end of random chance,” he said.

Just like so many others. We’ve even seen doctors, pharmacists and Hollywood celebrities publicly priding themselves for taking their injections while ridiculing and shaming those who refused. Then, they suddenly end up dead, with no explanation. But this phenomenon has become so commonplace over the past year that even the mainstream corporate media (brought to you by Pfizer) can no longer ignore it. So they invented a new malady: “Sudden Adult Death Syndrome,” or SADS. This simply means that otherwise very healthy people just die suddenly from heart attacks or strokes and there’s just no explanation for it. Personally, instead of “SADS,” I think they should call it “ABTJ Syndrome,” meaning “Anything But The Jab,” since certainly that would never have anything whatsoever to do with it.

We’ve all been victims of this evil experiment on mankind, even if we’ve refused to be stabbed. It’s seriously changed the very fabric of our society and our world. But it’s one thing to force this on adults. Now they’re forcing it on kids too. On June 17th, the FDA authorized the jabs for children age 5 and younger. On October 12th, the CDC expanded the Emergency Use Authorization of the COVID jabs to children ages 5 through 11 years old. And on October 21st, the CDC voted unanimously to add the COVID jab to the recommended immunization schedules for all children starting in 2023.

So now parents, at the mercy of their kids’ pediatricians, will be pressured to make sure their children get jabbed. Of course, many governors have stated they will not make this mandatory for kids to attend school, but their words hold little meaning. Parents tend to do what the “white coats” tell them to do. And the doctors, following “hospital protocols,” will shame, belittle and even refuse services to parents and their children if they don’t do as they’re told. Sadly, most parents do little to no research at all on vaccines. If it’s “approved,” and now added to the the “routine immunization schedule,” most kids are about to have life-long injuries, and I dare say, many parents will lose their children to death once this takes hold. By the way, you should be aware that immediately after this COVID jab was added to the routine immunization schedule, Pfizer announced they’ll be raising the cost of the jabs by 400%.

Safe and effective? I think we all know by now that these things are neither safe nor are they effective. For one thing, they’re deadly — and I know several people personally, who have had MAJOR horrific side effects from these things, and others who have died after taking them. When it comes to CHILDREN, again, let me remind you, that this is still under an EUA — “Emergency Use Authorization” only — yet now it’s about to go mainstream — for children, who have literally zero percent chance of dying from COVID in the first place.

As adults, we should be furious. Are we? Maybe we will be when enough of our children are dead. For now, most people just don’t seem to care. Jesus cares. Matthew 18:10, “See that you do not despise any of these little ones. For I tell you, that in heaven, their angels always see the face of My Father.” Matthew 19:14, “But Jesus said, ‘Let the little children come to Me and do not hinder them, for to such belongs the kingdom of heaven.’” Don’t forget Matthew 18:6, “Whosoever shall offend one of these little ones which believe in Me, it were better for him that a millstone were hanged around his neck and that he were drowned in the depth of the sea.”

Our children are targets of the evil one, once again. Not just with the jabs, but in every area of society. Our public schools are anti-christ, public brainwashing centers. Our schools and public libraries are filled with pornographic books — some required reading — which if a pervert were to hand out on a street corner would be rightfully arrested and charged with peddling porn to kids; he’d likely also be labeled a “sex offender” for life. Yet our teachers and librarians freely pass this stuff out to children. Parents, themselves, take their little ones to pride parades and “drag” shows where perverted men, dressed as women, gyrate, use filthy language, sing and dance pervertedly in front of children to the cheers of the demonic adults.

If you think I’m making too much of this, then to what do you attribute the 4000% increase in young people suddenly coming down with “gender dysphoria” — just since Biden took the White House? And Roe v Wade may be history, but those on the Left cannot shed enough innocent blood to satisfy their lust for it. Governors have promised to keep abortion legal; some states declaring themselves to be “sanctuary states” for abortions. The Pentagon is now paying military members to travel to these “abortion sanctuary states” so they can get their unborn babies murdered. So are corporations and small businesses.

My good friend, Pastor Rusty Thomas recently remarked that he believes God is about to do something VERY big in the very near future. He reminded me that whenever God was about to do something of “biblical proportions,” the devil and his demons always went after the children.

When God was about to rescue the Israelites from Egypt, He was planning to raise up Moses to lead them. What did the tyrant, Pharaoh, do? He ordered that all the Israelite babies be murdered at birth. When our Lord and Savior was born, what did the tyrant, Herod, do? He ordered that all children, 2 years old and younger, were to be murdered.

What do we see today? The evil one has pulled out all the stops and is going after our little ones with ferocious fury. If he can’t kill them in the womb, he will kill them with the shot. If the shot doesn’t do it, then he’ll pervert their minds and teach them to hate God. He’s already doing all this, with ignorant, mind-numbed, checked-out parents, blindly following orders from the tyrants. God’s about to do something BIG, friends. In the meantime, be courageous like those who saved the babies from Pharaoh. Be wise, and listen to God’s voice, like Joseph, who protected baby Jesus from Herod. Be righteous and Godly and stand up to the tyrants — in your schools, in your libraries, and in your doctors’ offices. Save the children. May God be with you — and all of us.

© 2022 Rob Pue – All Rights Reserved

E-Mail Rob Pue: Rob@WisconsinChristianNews.com

Audio CDs and text versions of this message are available when you call me at Wisconsin Christian News, (715) 486-8066. Or email Rob@WisconsinChristianNews.com. Ask for message number 375