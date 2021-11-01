by Roger Anghis

November 21, 2021

One of the most amazing things that some school boards are doing is allowing graphic homosexual books in the library that kids can check out. These books have illustrations of homosexual acts and even talk about gang rape. One school took it up a notch and took elementary school children to a gay bar! Public schools attempting to indoctrinate children with woke ideologies have been a problem for years. But Broward County, Florida, is reportedly taking things to a whole new level of crudity.

On Wednesday, Broward County school board member Sarah Leonardi tweeted pictures of a field trip she took Wilton Manors Elementary students on. The problem was the destination of the field trip was a gay bar.

“I was SO honored to be invited to chaperone @WiltonManorsES’s field trip to the incredible Rosie’s!” she wrote. “The students and I had a fun walk over and learned a lot about our community!”

In one picture, young students in masks can be seen outside the bar with three adults. Another image shows the young children sitting at tables inside the gay bar.

On its online menu, Rosie’s has items such as “Naked Sweaty Lovin’,” “Smack My Cheeks and Make ‘em Rosy Sauce,” “Miley Highclub” and “Beet Your Brains Out.”

Doesn’t that sound like a nice, family-friendly establishment?

Seeing children at a bar like this is disturbing in any capacity, but the fact that it appeared to be a school-sanctioned event was even more grotesque. Many users took to Twitter to express their concern.

In her tweet, Leonardi suggested the gay bar field trip was an annual event. One can only hope this exposure will spare future students from such gross mistreatment.[1] Anyone involved with this trip should be fired, charged with child abuse, and never allowed in the halls of any school in the nation for any reason. This isn’t just child abuse it is child sexual exploitation.

Our public schools have gone far beyond their bounds. Teaching about a lifestyle that appears to be school-sanctioned but God calls an abomination is going way too far. Unfortunately, sexually charged school events promoting an LGBT agenda are becoming more prominent. On Oct. 15, Burlington High School in Vermont hosted a drag show during halftime at a high school football game.

Abuses like this are the reason parents are becoming more involved in their children’s education. They are also the reason why politicians like Virginia gubernatorial candidate Terry McAuliffe, who said parents should stay out of education, are falling in the polls. Meanwhile, students in China have reached the top of the world charts in reading and math performance.[2]

At another school board meeting in Orange County Florida, there was another encounter: However, shortly before the meeting, this journalist was approached by two concerned parents about a sexually explicit book, which has garnered national attention, that their child found featured prominently in the library of Boone High School on a bookstand promoting the LGBT community during Pride Month.

The book, Gender Queer: A Memoir by Maia Kobabe, a graphic novel with drawings that explains in lurid detail the sexual interactions between two young men, has been inserted into high school libraries across America, despite it violating guidelines against pornography or sexually explicit materials being provided to minors and paid for with our tax dollars.

Gender Queer includes countless images of male-on-male sexual encounters, accompanied by words that one would expect to find inside literary works at adult pornography shops or gay sex clubs and bathhouses. Even so, this book was purchased and pushed by school officials at Boone High School in Orlando, Florida, despite it clearly violating county guidelines.[3]

It gets better. The journalist tried to read the contents of the book aloud. Tried. I said. When public comment commenced ahead of the listed agenda items during Tuesday afternoon’s meeting, this GP journalist used his allotted time to alert OCPS Board Members of the situation by reading some of the more graphic passages from Gender Queer.

After reading aloud a portion of just one section, which included the characters in Gender Queer discussing the use of strap-on dildos and performing oral sex on one another, OCPS Chairman Teresa Jacobs demanded this journalist cease reading the passage. After refusing to do so, she instructed OCPS police officers to eject this journalist from the meeting by force.[4] Anybody else finds it disgusting that a high school student can check this book out and read it but an adult can’t read it in a public setting discussing what literary materials are available to these same high school students?

They made a lame excuse that they were unaware of the book being in the library. Why were they unaware? There is a state standard for what books can be placed in public schools. When did it become appropriate to put porn in school libraries? I never got that memo. State Representative Anthony Sabatini, who is running to represent Orange County in the United States Congress in Florida’s 7th congressional district, is calling on the OCPS School Board to resign immediately in wake of the news about Gender Queer. They should resign. There should be a law in place that allows them to be immediately replaced by the governor or mayor and charged with aggravated sexual abuse against a child for allowing this in their school.

California has problems of its own. At a school board meeting in Los Alamitos Unified School District Board of Education in Orange County, the president of the school board didn’t like that parents were speaking against masks and vaccine mandates and threw the F-bomb at the parent.[5]

Such disputes have prompted recall petitions or recall elections of board members in various jurisdictions in America.

As this incident and others seem to have demonstrated, some school board officials have disdain for the members of the community whom they are elected to serve.

Back in February, for example, a San Francisco-area school board member who was unaware that a meeting was still streaming, appeared to profanely criticize parents who wanted schools to reopen for in-person instruction.[6]

Will we stand up or let the Marxist take over the control of this great country without a fight for us. I stand with Patrick Henry, “I know not what course others may take; but as for me, give me liberty, or give me death.”

