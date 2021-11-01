by Roger Anghis

November 28, 2021

I believe the icing on the cake is the Biden administration’s weaponizing his DOJ to attack parents with the threat of ‘domestic terrorism’ charges if they continue to oppose the tactics of school boards to indoctrinate our kids into the homosexual lifestyle and the critical race theory. The debate between Attorney General Garland and Senatore Tom Cotton,[1] Senator Ted Cruz,[2] and Senator Josh Hawly[3] should have every American scratching their heads as to the character of Garland. They are also thanking God that he didn’t make it to the Supreme Court. He is as uninformed as Biden is. He didn’t know about the letter his department-issued. Was not aware of any violence by the parents towards the school boards, ignored the actual physical violence by the school boards security against the parents.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Tuesday accused Attorney General Merrick Garland of “weaponizing” the Department of Justice against parents by directing the FBI to address nationwide alleged threats of violence against school boards and teachers.

“Attorney General Garland is weaponizing the DOJ by using the FBI to pursue concerned parents and silence them through intimidation,” DeSantis tweeted.

“Florida will defend the free speech rights of its citizens and will not allow federal agents to squelch dissent,” he said.[4] This is something that most Democrat presidents have done. Obama did it[5], [6], Clinton did it,[7] even John Kennedy did it.[8] Notice that only Democrats practice this illegal action?

To even think that parents could be ‘domestic terrorists’ by simply confronting their school boards because of the obviously inappropriate materials that their children have access to, pornography, access to gay bars, books that contain detailed LBGTQ lifestyle stories is beyond the pale. The mask mandates are harmful to young children, this is scientifically proven and they want to ‘follow the science’. Demanding that children, the least likely to be affected by COVID 19 being forced to get the jab violating a parent’s right to decide the health practices of their child is unconstitutional.

School boards across the nation have pushed back on parental involvement in teaching materials. Some have gotten violent attacking parents for exposing the truth the school boards refuse to address. A Shenandoah parent, Jason Greer, discussed depleted oxygen levels for kids wearing masks that turned into a fight with school board member Alan Troxell, the assistant secretary. As Troxell began to become more hostile towards Greer’s desire to unmask the kids, Greer eventually had enough and called Troxell an “idiot.”

“What? What’d you say? Did you call me an idiot?” Troxell was seen yelling at Greer, who remained seated. Troxell then aggressively charged towards Greer before being restrained by a school resource officer.[9] These actions show that the school boards have gotten way out of control.

Then we have a school board president in Arizona that put together a secret ‘dossier’ on what he called ‘wacko’ parents: The great school board wars of 2021 may have opened a whole new chapter according to reports out of Arizona, where the chair of the Scottsdale School Board allegedly maintained a dossier containing personal information on “wacko” and “lunatic” parents.

Scottsdale Unified School District Governing Board President Jann-Michael Greenburg is being accused of hitting parents with such radical classifications if they opposed mask mandates for schoolchildren or critical race theory, the toxic creed that teaches children to judge one another by the color of their skin and casts white students as oppressors, and is now being pressured to resign, according to the Arizona Daily Independent.

The Google drive included subfolders labeled “ANTI MASK LUNATICS” and “SUSD WACKOS,” and contained information like Social Security numbers of parents, home addresses and private contact information, and financial records from several parents involved in a local concerned parent Facebook group. Information such as mortgage statements, bankruptcy filings, and divorce filings, the newspaper reported, having reviewed the drive, which was last updated Sunday morning.

There was also a subfolder labeled, “PRESS CONFERENCE PSYCHOS,” and the drive reportedly featured screenshots of parents’ social media activity and photos of children, and can be seen by anyone who has the link.[10] There is no excuse for a school board member to be this outraged at any parent that is concerned about the welfare of their child. NONE! But this is the new world of the Democrat Party. This is what they demand, absolute control! We cannot let them have it. We have to fight for the right to have a say in what our kids are taught.

Parents that care about the health of their kids have just as much backlash as those concerned about the curriculum being taught. Sometimes we have to take the lead of the kids as we see with one eight-year-old in the state of Florida. She has been suspended 38 times for not wearing a mask and even threatened with failure of the second grade even though she has completed all assignments. Fiona Lashells, who just turned eight years old, told the Tampa Bay school board how she felt about their rules in no uncertain terms.

She is “on a mission to take back not only her rights but every American child’s constitutional rights from the tyrant school board,” her mother, Bailey Lashells, told The Free Press.

Fiona isn’t taking the suspensions lying down either; she has now spoken at her school board meetings twice — directly confronting those who are ruining her education.

Speaking at a school board meeting for the second time, the brave elementary school student said she believes masks are dirty and pointless.

Fiona asserted, “ok yeah, I hope you all go to jail for doing this to me,” to massive applause from the crowd. She added that her family is very proud of her and that the rules “suck.”

“I’m doing it for other kids and not just myself,” Fiona told Fox 8.

Fiona’s mother says that her daughter has been told she will fail the second grade, despite completing her assignments.[11] This is tyranny on steroids in our public schools! This cannot be tolerated and must be stopped now. Republicans won control of school boards across the nation last week showing that we the people have had it.[12], [13] The government is to represent us not control us.

Our constitutional Republic allows us to remove those that ignore the will of the people. There are a lot of people in D.C. that need to be replaced on both sides of the aisle and replace them we must. The future of our nation depends on it.

