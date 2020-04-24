By NWV Senior Political News Writer, Jim Kouri

Thanks to the news media and the lazy, lackadaisical GOP RINO contingent, very few if any Democratic Party leaders are held up to the same standards of conduct that the leftist, corrupt news purveyors demand from Republicans. There are numerous examples of this double-standard.

In fact, during the Bush 43 administration, the ice-cream connoisseur Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s team of propagandists coined the term “culture of corruption” to describe the Republicans including President George W. Bush. But now in the era of President Donald “Drain the Swamp” Trump, one of the top Democrats just might face some type of punishment for his unethical – some prosecutors say terrorist – threats.

Senate Minority Leader Charles “Chucky” Schumer, D-New York, is reportedly facing a congressional ethics complaint after he appeared to threaten two Supreme Court justices during a pro-abortion demonstration last week.

During last week’s Center for Reproductive Rights rally Schumer told the crowd of baby-killing Democrats that two “originalist judges,”– Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh, both appointed by President Donald Trump — will “pay the price” if they vote against pro-choice advocates in a case regarding a Louisiana abortion law.

Schumer is a career politician who passed the bar exam in 1975, but never practiced law choosing instead a career in politics. He started his career working for Tammany Hall Democratic “King Maker” and suspected corrupt politician Carmine DeSapio, a close associate of the Gambino Crime Family’s Capo Frank Costello who was assassinated by John Gotti.

DeSapio reformed Tammany Hall’s traditional sale of judge ships early in his role as Boss, reducing the cost of a position of judge from $75,000 to $25,000. This money was used to offset the cost of Democratic Party campaign expenses.

“Over the last three years, women’s reproductive rights have come under attack in a way we haven’t seen in modern history. From Louisiana, to Missouri, to Texas, Republican legislatures are waging a war on women, all women, and they’re taking away fundamental rights,” the known lying lifetime politician said to the crowd of Democrat sheep.

Schumer in an obvious pretense of bravery said, “I want to tell you, Gorsuch, I want to tell you, Kavanaugh, you have released the whirlwind and you will pay the price. You won’t know what hit you, if you go forward with these awful decisions.”

“This political scum had the nerve to call two respected jurists by their last names as if they were gangsters or lowlifes. But I recall Schumer calling Islamic terrorists by their title, be they Imams, Ayatollahs or other titles of respect,” said police detective Saul Loescher, a retired counterterrorism unit member.

The 69-year-old politcian’s comments immediately drew condemnation from Republicans who accused Schumer of threatening the justices and the independence of the Judiciary.

Schumer’s office pushed back, and the senator himself blamed his Brooklyn background and demeanor.

On Friday, however, the National Legal Policy Center filed complaints against Schumer with both the Senate Ethics Committee and New York bar.

“It strains credulity to believe that, regardless of his Brooklyn pedigree, Sen. Schumer, who is a Harvard-educated lawyer, Senator minority leader, and vocal opponent of both Justices Gorsuch and Kavanaugh, did not intend to choose the exact words he spoke as he turned and pointed to the Supreme Court behind him to further emphasize his point,” the NLPC’s complaint reads. “In short, his non-apology is a lame excuse for inexcusable conduct.”

