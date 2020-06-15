By Greg Holt

(TCP News) The Seattle capitol hill autonomous zone (CHAZ), BLM, and Antifa all have one thing in common – domestic terrorism.

Black Lives Matter and Antifa burned down Minneapolis – if they didn’t burn it, they defaced it or stole it. The Useless mayor watched it happen, and now this Leftist mayor (Jacob Frey) wants Trump to bail his city out after these lawless hoodlums used George Floyd as an excuse to loot and burn. Protests yes – looting, burning, defacing, and attacking police, etc. no.

George Floyd was murdered by a cop kneeling on his neck; that should not ever have happened. The responsible former officer needs to face the consequences for his actions. In like manner, those who burned down Minneapolis and caused millions of dollars in damage to other U.S. cities should also face the consequences for their actions. Rioting and all other illegal activities are not suddenly justifiable because of a criminal act, even if said act resulted in a death (and it did).

Every society must have law and order, a lack of law and order will result in the breakdown of society, further, this lack will result in chaos – just look at Seattle’s vaunted (by the Left anyway) “autonomous zone.” This isn’t up for debate; this is a fact, period. Those who advocate for defunding or eliminating the police are only doing so to remove people they see as an impediment to their own actions and goals, most of which are likely illegal. These very same people will only replace the police with a system of their own making – this does not bode well for the citizens of any city that does this.

Case in point: a rapper named Raz Simone has assumed control of CHAZ. He (and others) is nothing more than a violent criminal and worse than that according to some Twitter users:

A Seattle local named Raz Simone established himself and his crew as the police of the Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone. He's a warlord, and his crew is assaulting anyone who steps out of line. Unlike real police, there's no accountability or discipline. It's just violence. pic.twitter.com/196ZiN2Ihh — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) June 10, 2020

And they're posting about making home made chemical weapons.https://t.co/Pwa9MNqE9w — Walter Winchell (@WalterJWinchell) June 10, 2020

After all the riots, looting, violence, and burning down of properties and cars etc., now we have a group of people that have taken over a section of Seattle Washington. Astonishingly enough, Seattle’s mayor and the governor of Washington have stood by and allowed this to happen.

This is setting a very dangerous precedent.

I will be (that I know of) the first to make a startling comparison here. Black Lives Matter and Antifa in particular bear more than a little resemblance to Hamas, Hezbollah etc. Before you laugh this off, or rush to judgment, you need to read why I made this statement.

The fact that a group of people seized control of a portion of the city of Seattle and even issued a list of demands makes them terrorists whether or not they realize this. This isn’t a game, it’s not funny, and there will be serious repercussions because of this.

President Trump is threatening to take back Seattle if the mayor and or governor won’t do it. Hopefully he follows through.

“Radical Left Governor @JayInslee and the Mayor of Seattle are being taunted and played at a level that our great Country has never seen before. Take back your city NOW. If you don’t do it, I will. This is not a game. These ugly Anarchists must be stopped IMMEDIATELY. MOVE FAST!”

Radical Left Governor @JayInslee and the Mayor of Seattle are being taunted and played at a level that our great Country has never seen before. Take back your city NOW. If you don’t do it, I will. This is not a game. These ugly Anarchists must be stopped IMMEDIATELY. MOVE FAST! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 11, 2020

Then we have the completely idiotic responses from the Leftist Governor and Mayor:

A man who is totally incapable of governing should stay out of Washington state’s business. “Stoop” tweeting. https://t.co/O6i04qmZ9v — Jay Inslee (@JayInslee) June 11, 2020

Make us all safe. Go back to your bunker. #BlackLivesMatter https://t.co/H3TXduhlY4 — Mayor Jenny Durkan (@MayorJenny) June 11, 2020

This writer has to wonder how it is that the pathetic excuse for a politician like Inslee actually has the nerve to say that Trump is “totally incapable of governing.” Who is the genius that stood by and did nothing as homegrown terrorists took control of a chunk of Seattle?

Hint – it wasn’t Trump.

If all Governors and Mayors were this apathetically stupid, the U.S. would fall into complete and unrecoverable anarchy. The U.S. would be ripe for the picking – by say those who favor a global economy and system of government, like say China among others.

These fools do not realize who or what they are dealing with, Trump does. BLM and Antifa are not a bunch of college kids running around in masks doing fist pumps as part of a social justice movement. These groups are well funded, highly trained, very organized, and they know exactly what they are doing.

If you doubt this, just read the following – right from a BLM “leader”:

Black Lives Matter (BLM) has declared war on the police and has released a blueprint for Black Panther style armed ‘patrols’ monitoring police officers on the streets. BLM’s leader revealed in an exclusive interview that they are mobilizing a highly-trained military arm. The group held a conference in Los Angeles with ‘military advisors’ charting out details of the ‘Black Opts’ blueprint – which stands for Black Opportunities. Black Special Forces officers are training the BLM’s Black Ops department of Black Opportunities. BLM is raising a ‘war chest’ and plans to build a headquarters in an unused church in New York. (Source)

Lastly, how about the fact that the morons who are in charge of CHAZ said that they are “Seceding From U.S.” and actually set up a Wikipedia page for their new “country.” Yes, seriously…

[Insert CHAZ Image Here]

As I mentioned in the article title, this is setting a dangerous precedent. How long do you think before this same scenario is attempted in other U.S. cities if this current attempt at setting up a new “no cop co-op” BLM/Antifa fiefdom isn’t stopped?

No BLM and Antifa are not quite on par with Hamas and Hezbollah, but they are headed in the right direction.

Wake up America, the time to stop these terrorist groups is now, and make no mistake – they are terrorists.

