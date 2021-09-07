by Dennis Cuddy, Ph.D.

In late 1945, U.S. General George Marshall goes to China where the Nationalist Chinese are winning against the Communists. Marshall approves a plan to reduce the forces of the Nationalist Chinese Army, and then boasts: “As Chief of Staff, I armed thirty anti-Communist divisions; now with the stroke of a pen, I disarm them.” The Communists, led by Mao-Zedong, took control of China in 1949. In General MacArthur’s book, REMINISCENSES (1964), he reproduces a memorandum by Chinese Communist General Lin Piao saying he would never have attacked American forces in Korea unless he had been assured that Washington (President Truman) would restrain General Douglas MacArthur.

With the Communists in full control of China, one of the first things they did was to indoctrinate youth. Stewart Fraser compiled and edited CHINESE COMMUNIST EDUCATION: RECORDS OF THE FIRST DECADE, and in the chapter by Lu Ting-yi, it is clear that schooling must be for productive labor “to train Socialist-minded, educated workers.” Theodore Chen’s COMMUNIST CHINA,1949-1969, further explained: “The primary concern of education is not the acquisition of knowledge, but the remoulding of behavior, attitudes, emotions and thoughts.” (The Fabian Socialist motto is “Remould it nearer to the heart’s desire”)

Hillary Clinton will talk about her desire to “remould” America, and when Bill Clinton wins the presidency, liberal educator Marc Tucker on November 11, 1992 wrote to Hillary that she now had “an opportunity to remould the entire American system for human resource development” from “cradle to grave” with “benchmarks for collective thinking.” Tucker wrote: “First, a vision of the kind of national human resources development the nation could have….What is essential is that we create a seamless web…that literally extends from cradle to grave and is the same system for everyone….Radical changes in attitudes, values and beliefs are required to move any combination of these agendas.” In 1977, the top federal education official for the U.S., Mary Berry, toured China and delivered a speech in Chicago on November 17 stating that she saw “nearly complete unity between education and labor—so complete that both activities came to seem a basic, natural part of life, as they should be.” Not long thereafter, the program called “school-to-work” began in the U.S. And while American education has deteriorated over the past 50 years and few American high school students are taking even one course in Calculus and Physics, in Communist China 50 million high school students are taking 4 years of Calculus and Physics as well as 4 years of Algebra, Geometry, Trigonometry, Biology and Chemistry!

During the early 1970s, President Richard Nixon, who told Rhodes scholar and national news reporter Howard K. Smith that he was a Keynesian (Socialist) in economics, had opened the door to trade with Communist China. Then on July 30, 1977, Communist China’s foreign minister, Huang Hua remarked: “We are discussing trade with the U.S. with a view to expanding it and opening the door wider, to take full advantage of the opportunities it presents to build socialism at home and abroad….By opening the door of China-U.S. relations, we are opening the door which leads to revolution in the U.S.” The result would be that after the Communist Chinese in 1989 slaughtered the Chinese students protesting for freedom, Power Elite (PE) agent Henry Kissinger on August 1 in THE WASHINGTON POST wrote that the U.S. should not react too strongly, and that Communist Chinese leader Deng Xiaoping is “a good friend of the United States.”

In the 1990s, there was a major push in Congress and by the White House for granting Most Favored Nation status and Permanent Normal Trade Relations with China, even though polls show the American people are overwhelmingly opposed to them. In the late 1990s, the Communist Chinese via the China Ocean Shipping Company (COSCO) will be provided by the Clinton administration with a dedicated shipping terminal at the port of Long Beach, California. In February 1997, the U.S. established the U.S.-China Defense Conversion Commission to facilitate technology transfers from the U.S. to China. The U.S. had permitted China to obtain the most accurate targeting system for cruise missiles and to buy technology used to build “stealth” aircraft. McDonnell Douglas was allowed to ship an almost completely intact missile and strategic bomber factory to China.

The Communist Chinese People’s Liberation Army gave large amounts of money to the Democratic National Committee and the Clinton presidential campaign, and on November 15, 1999 President Clinton signed an agreement in Beijing to push for Communist China’s admittance into the World Trade Organization. Shortly thereafter, on December 15, 1999, correspondent Anthony LoBaido reporting from Hong Kong quoted Master Fang who trained Communist Chinese Special Forces saying: “We have gained entrance to the World Trade Organization. We are now the largest owner of U.S. debt, and the Western corporations are falling all over themselves to appease us. These foolish and greedy men forget the long term view of history….China is the wheel on which history will turn.” This is an example of Sun Tsu’s THE ART OF WAR wherein he said: “Those skilled at making the enemy move do so by creating a situation to which he must conform; they entice him with something he is certain to take, and with lures of ostensible profit they await him in strength….All warfare is based on deception. There is no place where espionage is not used. Offer the enemy bait to lure him.” A quote from a Chuck Norris film is also relevant here in which the villain says, “Americans don’t understand the nature of their freedom and how it can be used against them.” And one of Osama bin Laden’s most telling remarks after the attacks of September 11, 2001 was when he said the attacks would eventually result in Americans losing their freedoms!

One month later, on January 13, 2000, Bill Gertz in THE WASHINGTON TIMES wrote that a few days before, Communist Chinese Defense Minister Chi Haotian said, “Seen from the changes in the world situation and the United States’ hegemonic strategy for creating monopolarity, war is inevitable. We cannot avoid it. The issue is that the Chinese armed forces must control the initiative in this war….We must be prepared for one year, two years, 3 years or even longer.”

