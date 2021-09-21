by Dennis Cuddy, Ph.D.

The next part of any successful Communist Chinese plan is to infiltrate American industry without the public’s knowledge and to have a current “useful idiot” at the top of our military. In terms of infiltrating American industry, the Chinese have been quietly acquiring American property and companies, and the American people have not a clue about it. For a very brief list of American companies owned by Chinese investors, look at CNBC’s article “10 iconic American companies owned by Chinese investors” (May 11, 2017). They include the Chicago Stock Exchange, Smithfield Foods, General Electric Appliances, the Waldorf Astoria, etc.

A man named Barry, who has been reading my articles, recently emailed me the following: “My neighbor worked for Cudahey Meat Packing in Milwaukee. Cudahey was purchased by Red China and all meats are sent over there for ‘processing.’ What returns is not U.S. food. Red China purchased Black and Decker, Milwaukee Electric Tool, the old Bell & Howell name, and a host of other companies. They are trying to purchase U.S. Defense contractors, so they can take down our military power from the inside. Years ago, it was against the law to allow a foreign enemy to buy any land or company here, but now they buy them on the cheap. When I was working with U.S. Customs/Secret Service, during my work on the Taiwan case, one of the agents said to me that ‘nothing will ever change the U.S. until the problems effect the wallets of every man, woman and child in the nation.’ He was right and I believe we have arrived at that time today.”

You may be wondering what Barry meant when he said the Chinese do not export to the U.S. “food.” You can go on the internet and see video showing Chinese exported fish and eggs to Nigeria, for example. The fish looks like fish, but when you cook it, the fish starts to flake apart because it is made of plastic! And the eggs when scrambled can be rolled in a ball and will bounce off the floor because they contain rubberized material !

Secondly, for the ChiComm plan to succeed, they have to have a “useful idiot” at the highest level of American military command, like General George Marshall was during the 1940s and Korean War, as I described in an earlier part of this series. Today that person is General Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. According toe Bob Woodward’s forthcoming book, PERIL, Milley told ChiComm General Li Zuocheng four days before the 2020 election, “We are not going to attack or conduct an kinetic operations against you. General Li, you and I have known each other now for 5 years. If we’re going to attack, I’m going to call you ahead of time. It’s not going to be a surprise.” According to a September 15, 2021 Associated Press report: “‘I have great confidence in Gen. Milley,’ Biden said when asked by a reporter whether Milley had done the right thing.” Furthermore, Sen. Dick Durbin (D-IL) indicated he had no concerns that Milley might have exceeded his authority.

This is outrageous, and on September 14, 2021, Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) sent President Biden a letter urging him to fire Milley, saying the general worked to “actively undermine the sitting Commander-in-Chief.” Not only are Republicans infuriated, but also retired Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, who testified at President Trump’s first impeachment trial. Vindman tweeted: “If this is true GEN Milley must resign. He usurped civilian authority, broke Chain of Command, and violated the sacrosanct principle of civilian control over the military. It’s an extremely dangerous precedent. You can’t simply walk away from that.” No matter who the president is Trump or Biden, a nation cannot have its military officers telling our adversaries when secret military operations will be conducted. This can result in either our adversaries secretly setting a trap for our soldiers and slaughtering them, or our adversary could launch a surprise attack against us first! If a military officer reveals classified information that aids our enemy, that could even be considered treason!

