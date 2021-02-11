By JB Williams

For all who know no better…

Undeniable evidence of massive 2020 election fraud aside, far too many Americans unwittingly cast their ballots for unbridled tyranny, and have no clue that’s what they did. The result from decades of public school and college campus indoctrination is an American population largely incapable of freedom and liberty.

“Sell not…liberty to purchase power” is one of many insightful statements recorded in history from Founder Benjamin Franklin. Franklin had a way of reducing critical ideas down to very few words, often as fatal warnings to his posterity. Franklin never seemed to need many words to make his point, whereas other Founders, both Federalists and anti-Federalists, used volumes of text to warn future generations that what they had created would require eternal vigilance to maintain.

Sadly, public education in the USA has largely been limited to teaching younger generations a “globalist” view of American history, an anti-American view. For some time now, kids have graduated High School knowing very little about true American or world history, our founding principles and values, and the Charters of Freedom for all.

Instead, they have been systematically taught to foment hate, based on race, religion, gender, ethnicity, economic standing, sexual orientation, formal education level, political ideologies and much more. The education system has mostly been used to drive deep divisions between fellow Americans, using every divisive issue available.

When all else fails and the future looks dim, always return to the basics… regain your footing on firm foundations and retrain your focus on a goal that unites every decent honest American…freedom, liberty, and equal justice for all.

“From a persuasion that equal liberty was originally the portion, it is still the birthright of all men.” – Benjamin Franklin

Younger generations have been trained to worship the idea of “free stuff.” They have not yet reached the age of wisdom in order to know that nothing on this earth is “free.” Everything (things) costs something and if you do not have the financial resources to pay for it in cash or debt, you will pay for it with your freedom.

The truth is, nothing on earth costs more than “free stuff.” So, why do so many young people worship the idea of free stuff, which doesn’t even exist on earth? Why do they cast a ballot based on which politician promises them the most “free stuff” if elected?

The answer is simple, and insidious. No one in their right mind likes politics or politicians. So, bribery, gifts from the public trough, in return for your political loyalties, is how the highly unlikable political class win votes. They buy your votes, with promises of “free” gifts from the public trough.

But the only way they can keep those promises is to take from others, that which they have promised you for “free.” They play an insidious modern-day version of Robin Hood, robbing from those who earn, to give to those who do not. Karl Marx, the father of modern socialism, said it this way – “From each according to their ability; to each according to their need.” Even Marx admitted that “democracy is the road to socialism” and “socialism is but a steppingstone to communism.” But we don’t teach this in the American classroom either.

Most Americans inherently know that it’s wrong to take from another, anything that does not belong to them. That’s called “theft” and it’s illegal. But most also feel justified and even morally and ethically righteous, to hire (elect) others to steal for them, on their behalf. That’s call “democratic socialism.”

Believing that “freedom” is not possible without “their fair share” of “free stuff,” many Americans now hire (elect) thieves to steal from others, that which they earned, on their behalf. This is called “democratic socialism” and, it seems to be all the rage in modern American politics these days, especially in the younger generations.

Of course, this has been tried many times in history, in many foreign countries and, sooner or later, it has failed every single time it has ever been tried. It fails 100% of the time for one simple and obvious reason…free stuff isn’t free. In fact, in the end, it comes at the highest price possible, the price of freedom itself.

“Every man…is, of common right, and by the laws of God, a freeman, and entitled to the free enjoyment of liberty.” – Benjamin Franklin

The “free enjoyment of liberty,” includes the inherent right to enjoy the fruits of one’s own labor. “All the property that is necessary to a man for the conservation of the individual… is his natural right which none can justly deprive him of.” – Benjamin Franklin

Modern socialists are busily labeling every freedom and liberty loving American a “racist, seditionist, white supremacist (even when they are of color) and God forbid, “nationalists,” people who love their country. But the real seditionists are those trying to steal freedom and liberty from every American, in order to buy political power with offerings of “free stuff” from the public treasury.

“Our cause is the cause of all mankind…we are fighting for their liberty in defending our own.” – Benjamin Franklin

No truer words have ever been spoken… When patriotic Americans fight for their own freedom and liberty, they are fighting for the freedom and liberty of all humankind. When they fight to put down tyranny in all its forms, they fight to end tyranny for all mankind. “Rebellion to tyrants is obedience to God” – Benjamin Franklin

On the other side of this battle for our future, those seeking only “free stuff,” seek it only for themselves and, they care not what it costs others. Socialism and communism are violent acts of selfishness. Socialists and communists care not who they damage, in pursuit of free stuff for themselves. Nothing matters but the free stuff, and no one matters but themselves, despite their flowery speech.

“Those who would give up essential liberty, to purchase a little temporary safety, deserve neither liberty nor safety.” – Benjamin Franklin

In the end, they will have neither. Sooner or later, those they are stealing from will grow tired of being robbed of their rightful property, that which they have earned through their own labor and sacrifice. When that moment in history arrives, and it always has and always will, those who brought war upon themselves through their selfish actions, will have neither liberty, nor safety. There will be no place to run and no place to hide, when those who work and earn, tire of being robbed by those who foolishly think they are owed anything more than an equal chance at life.

“Only a virtuous people are capable of freedom. As nations become more corrupt and vicious, they have more need of masters.” – Benjamin Franklin

Like animals unwittingly led to slaughter, those who practice in iniquity, empower their masters for others, but not for themselves, so they think. Those masters will terrorize even their loyal constituents once they have risen to unbridled power. No one will pay more dearly in the end, than those who put them in power, for these fools will soon face their own henchmen.

Today’s socialists are known as the “cancel culture,” destroying all truth and history, all voices of dissent, all reason, in pursuit of their more desirable lies and the almighty “free stuff” they worship.

“Freedom of speech is a principal pillar of a free government; when this support is taken away, the constitution of a free society is dissolved, and tyranny is erected on its ruins. Republics…derive their strength and vigor from a popular examination into the action of the magistrates.”– Benjamin Franklin

Silence, excessive taxation, unfair regulations, and tyranny for thee, but not for me…thinks the foolish modern socialist.

“Sell not…liberty to purchase power” said Franklin…for when you sell the liberty of others, you have sold your own, as well as that of all posterity.

The Americans who were essential to placing an anti-American regime in power will soon learn that they are no longer essential to those people. Under a socialist or communist regime, the only essential people in the country are those who have the financial resources (taxpayers). The poor and the needy are “nonessential” in every socialist or communist society. They are a drain on the very resources that the newly empowered seek for themselves.

Sadly, they won’t know this until they get there… The very people who chose “free stuff” over freedom, and placed tyrannical leaders in unbridled power, in exchange for a pittance of “free stuff,” mere scraps from the table of their almighty leaders, will pay the highest price of all for their error.

They were essential to placing tyrants in power, but are no longer essential now!

© 2021 JB Williams – All Rights Reserved

E-Mail JB Williams: JB_Williams@comcast.net