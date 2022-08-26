By Lex Greene

August 26, 2022

Like easily predictable clock work, the O’Biden regime is in pre-election rapid fire attempts to buy votes from unsuspecting young YOLO (you only live once) voters only thinking about today, with no foresight into the hellish future they are creating for themselves and everyone else.

For those who still think actual facts matter, allow me to begin with the current state of college student debt as reported by Forbes on June 9, 2022.

The current student debt level is $1.75 trillion in total student loan debt (including federal and private loans), approximately 8.75% of the total projected GDP for 2022, with $28,950 owed per borrower on average. 92% of all student debts are federal student loans. This marks the biggest wholesale socialist grand giveaway in U.S. history, just to buy the Marxist indoctrinated youth vote at a time when democrats are predicted to lose elections all across the country.

Let’s be clear, there is no such thing as “debt forgiveness.” None of the student debt in question is being “forgiven,” vanished into thin air, as though it never existed. Instead, the subject debts are being transferred from the original borrowers to taxpayers, who didn’t borrow the money, many of whom also had student loans that they paid off by working, none of whom will benefit from grand Marxist giveaway.

This is nothing more than typical pre-election Marxist Democrat vote-buying 101 for the terminally stupid. How many students are thrilled to dump their debt on others, after being raised on socialism in K-12 and especially on the college campus? I suspect a majority…

But let’s be honest here, it’s not just the YOLO kids who are so willing to sellout future freedom and liberty for a pittance in federal crumbs, all of it at taxpayer expense. Parents who took out loans for their kids want their debt dumped on others too. It’s a free-for-all for federal freebies and all of it will result in punitive taxation and regulations for generations to come.

As of today, every new child born in the USA is born almost $1 million in debt if the skyrocketing national debt is spread fairly and evenly across all US Citizens. But it’s not, is it! We have a graduated tax scale system, whereby the more one makes, the more the government takes. It’s a direct penalty on hard work, sacrifice and success.

Even in a flat rate tax system, someone making $250,000 a year will pay ten times that of someone making $25,000 a year. But that’s not enough, they still aren’t paying “their fair share,” according to socialists.

When O’Biden was asked in his news blitz if this was fair to those who paid their loans, he didn’t answer the question. Instead, he asked if it’s fair that multi-million dollar businesses get tax breaks… Huh, what does that have to do with this?

For the record, tax facts 101 for dummies – businesses and corporations never pay taxes. Their employees do, in lower wages and benefits. Their stockholders do, in lower return on investments. Their consumers do, in higher prices at the pump and on the shelves. WAKE UP for heaven’s sake!

Face reality here … poor people don’t pay any taxes because they can’t. Rich people only pay a rate they are willing to pay because they have options. When the USA is no longer a good investment, they will invest elsewhere around the world.

It’s always the middle class that gets stuck with the tax bill. They can pay taxes and don’t have any options. The taxable class is the middle class!

Why are tuitions skyrocketing anyway? The answer is quite clear…

Trillions poured into colleges and universities placed these institutions on a runaway tuition burst, with the cost of college steadily increasing over the last 30 years. In that timeframe, tuition costs at public four-year colleges grew from $4,160 to $10,740 and from $19,360 to $38,070 at private nonprofit institutions (adjusted for inflation). As costs have risen, so has the need for student loans and other forms of financial aid. Even worse is the fact that 90% of college graduates never find work in their studied professions.

But this isn’t just about socialist student debt handouts.

Prior to the Great COVID19 RESET plot to takeover the free world by the WEF and its global partners, almost 40% of Americans were already on some form of federal or state assistance. But after the fraudulent COVID lockdowns, approximately 70% of US citizens were receiving some form of government aid, often referred to as “stimulus” money, which only stimulated the national debt and increased a freeloading sense of entitlement in our society.

Compare this to the Great Depression when at the peak, only 25% of Americans needed assistance in breadlines. The difference is stark… back then, pride, hard work and sacrifice kept 75% out of those breadlines and today, those breadlines are invisible, grocery carts filled with the swipe of an EBT card, as they head out to the parking lot to load their new SUV with taxpayer-funded groceries.

Meanwhile, the US economy is in recession headed for a greater depression, as the WEF global cabal has the USA in the crosshairs for extinction, and our military being reduced to nothing more than compliant women, gays and transgendered misfits, all true freedom fighters purged from the ranks for refusing the deadly jabs.

You have to hand it to the democrats, for their ability to con the masses with crumbs from the treasury and perfecting the art of stealing elections. They are the reason Khrushchev was right.

“You Americans are so gullible. No, you won’t accept communism outright, but we’ll keep feeding you small doses of socialism until you’ll finally wake up and find you already have communism. We won’t have to fight you. We’ll so weaken your economy until you’ll fall like overripe fruit into our hands.” — Nikita Khrushchev

Back then, it was the soviet empire seen as the greatest threat to American sovereignty and security. But after the fall of the Soviet Union, the threat started to move within the halls of our own government. Day by Day, year by year, Americans have been slowly Pavlov trained to accept global tyranny, socialist policy by socialist policy, all perpetrated by the Marxist Democratic Socialists in power and the RINO Republicans who allowed it, some even profiting by it.

Indeed, this latest vote buying trick from the O’Biden regime is just one of many socialist scams used to rip the freedom and liberty right out of the soul of America, especially the YOLO (you only live once) voters who live only for this moment, without a care in the world of what future they are creating in their short sighted greed.

We now have generations of people willing to sell their soul and the future of freedom and liberty for all future generations, for a few scraps from the democrat socialist powerbrokers in charge. Even doctors and hospitals are guilty of maiming and killing their patients with faulty COVID19 protocols and fake “vaccines” that are causing far more harm than good, for what? Yes, government bonuses and profits.

Of course, just like the stolen elections of 2020, under COVID19 “emergency” authorization for unlawful elections, and the thousands of businesses lost due to unconstitutional COVID mandates and coercive employer mandates, student debt delinquencies shot through the roof in 2020, 2021 and 2022, due to loss of income opportunities.

It was all part of an ingenious elaborate plot to do exactly what Khrushchev warned about decades ago –

“We’ll keep feeding you small doses of socialism until you’ll finally wake up and find you already have communism.” Khrushchev

“And when the WEF Global COVID Reset is complete, you will own nothing, and be happy!” – Klaus Schwab (WEF)

And THIS is why they have to destroy Trump and all Trump supporters!

The 2022 mid-term elections will tell us whether or not the USA has crossed that great Rubicon, from freedom loving and liberty fighting Citizens, to dumbed-down, drugged-up and a terminally government dependent society no longer capable of freedom and liberty.

This is that moment in history. We will learn just how rock bottom Americans are willing to go, come November.

© 2022 Lex Greene – All Rights Reserved

E-Mail Lex Greene: NWVLexGreene@gmail.com