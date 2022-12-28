By Cliff Kincaid

December 28, 2022

Roman Catholic Governors Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis are shipping illegal aliens from border states to other parts of the country. Why don’t they send them to the D.C. headquarters of the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops?

The address is 3211 4th St NE Washington D.C., 20017.

The Catholic Church has a “Join the Justice for Immigrants Campaign” that urges people to “Take action in solidarity with immigrants, migrants, refugees and people on the move.”

Why not send the immigrants, migrants, and refugees to Catholic Churches or the homes of Catholic politicians?

I’m amazed that this “solution” is not being discussed.

Whether left-wing or right-wing, Catholics seem to be united in demanding that the church’s role in this on-going invasion be ignored.

One exception is Brian Burch, president of Catholic Vote, who says, “American Catholics deserve to know the full extent of the U.S. government’s role in funding and coordinating with Catholic Church-affiliated agencies at the border, and what role these agencies played in the record surge of illegal immigrants over the past year.”

He joined with Judicial Watch to file FOIA lawsuits to investigate the conduct of government and Catholic officials.

So far, according to One America News, Texas has bused over 15,900 migrants to sanctuary cities. That includes:

Over 8,900 to DC.

Over 4,900 to NYC

Over 1,500 to Chicago

Over 630 to Philadelphia

In the latest stunt, Abbott sent them to Vice President Kamala Harris’ house on Christmas Eve.

But these migrants should have been bused to the Catholic churches in the area, so that parishioners could understand the policies supported by the Catholic Bishops they finance through the collection plate.

Catholic support for illegal aliens is a subject of censorship because Catholic officials, who run the largest religious denomination in the United States, don’t want the Catholics in the pews to understand the church role in this debacle.

To his credit, Abbott has sparked outrage from the Catholic bishops in Texas by declining to participate in the federal refugee resettlement program, which finances Catholic Charities and other entities. But busing them to other cities is not a solution, either.

On “Maria Bartiromo’s Wall Street,” on December 24, the Archbishop of New York, Timothy Cardinal Dolan, discussed “the true meaning of Christmas” and how a recent report on people attending church and believing in God are “at historic lows.” He said the challenge is winning people back to Christ amidst the “darkness” of the present age.

Perhaps the Catholic role in facilitating the invasion has something to do with people leaving the church.

It is a sensitive topic.

One possible solution is for the Catholic Bishops to support American sovereignty and take care of the immigrants themselves, rather than depend on federal largesse.

In fairness, there are some efforts in this regard.

The U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops, Migration and Refugee Services (USCCB/MRS) says it works with dioceses across the country, relying “upon parishes and other local community groups to carry out the scriptural mandate” to “welcome the stranger,” as “personified in refugees, migrants, and other men, women, and children on the move.”

There is one Catholic project, Parishes Organized to Welcome Immigrants and Refugees (POWIR), described as “a privately funded national initiative” led by the USCCB which “seeks to develop a base of support, mentorship, and welcome for the newcomer through local, parish-based ministries of hospitality.”

But very little is known about the scope of this campaign. It is reported that POWIR has helped “thousands of refugee clients” find places to live, make friends, learn English, find work, receive pro bono legal counsel and medical services, and achieve social integration.

In terms of overall figures, however, that number is very small.

Under Biden, says the group Help Save Maryland, “We are talking about over 6.5 million NEW illegal aliens operating in our country in 2023, on top of the 25-35 million illegals already hiding in plain sight!”

One of many organizations warning about the impact of illegal aliens, it says the results will be property tax increases, greater drug trade and deadly overdoses, overcrowded public schools and hospitals, depleted social welfare budgets, growing human sex slave trafficking, and increased crime, rape of minors, and gang violence.

Meanwhile, a Catholic group called the Catholic Climate Covenant says it wants “to advance the common good by protecting our Common Home.” So why not open Catholic homes to the illegal aliens?

It’s easy to talk about “Mother Earth.” But what about opening their homes to the illegal aliens?

Let’s see if they walk the talk. I think we have the answer.

I visited the Vatican and found it is surrounded by a wall. Local Catholic churches are locked so that homeless people can’t come inside and get warm.

I once interviewed Dan LeRoy, author of a book, Liberty’s Lions: The Catholic Revolutionaries Who Established America, which examines the role of Catholics in winning American independence in the Revolution. LeRoy looks at people like Charles Carroll, the only Catholic signer of the Declaration of Independence.

Leroy addressed how anti-Catholic discrimination at the time of the revolution gave way to Catholic domination of the Supreme Court today.

It is an amazing story.

Catholics have much to offer America but they have to demand that Catholic officials practice what they preach, not only in regard to the scandals affecting the church but the impact of its pro-immigration policies.

The problem we face today, the darkness identified by Dolan, is corruption in government, the media, and the church that runs so deep that it is uncomfortable for some to even talk about it publicly.

The Christian existentialist philosopher Soren Kierkegaard wrote about the corruption in the Danish State Church, declaring that everyone knew privately that the system was rotten and corrupt but they would not say so publicly. “Just as one says that death has marked a man, so we recognize the symptoms which demand to be attacked. It is a battle against lies,” he said.

And who is the father of lies? Dolan can tell us.

© 2022 Cliff Kincaid – All Rights Reserved

E-Mail Cliff Kincaid: kincaid@comcast.net