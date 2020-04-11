By JW Bryan

When Mr. Barr’s name first came up for consideration for the position of Attorney General of the United States, I thought at that time that maybe we could begin to bring a little justice for the American people. This meant that we’d finally have a genuine approach to dig into the treacherous and treasonous activities of the Department of Justice (DOJ) in its plot to impeach the President.

It also meant that “Justice for the American People” would bring truth to the surface exposing the diabolical anti-American activities of the traitorous members who now continue to be well entrenched into the operation of the DOJ. I hoped that it would be so completely exposed that the evidence of their guilt would be completely undeniable.

Lack of Justice

The American Dream was not forthcoming, for AG Bill Barr, instead of involving himself in exposing the corruption and many blatant treasonable activities by the democratic socialist forces, he took aim at such trivial subjects like anti-trust issues.

Barr and the DOJ spent time twiddling around with a pretext of something sinister and spurious concerning anti-trust violations, all of which were trivial. He should have been looking into the concocted scheme to impeach the president. But the anti-trust game presented an opportunity for a show-biz act to give the appearance that AG Barr was on the job and doing his duty.

The abundance of evidence of collusion between Russia, the Clinton’s and the Democratic National Committee (DNC) was obvious. All the false concocted charges against President Trump were simply an effort to impeach him.

According to Kelleigh Nelson in her NewsWithViews article of March 10, 2020, the “dossier” compiled by Christopher Steele, on behalf of the DNC and the Hillary Clinton campaign, formed an essential part of the Carter Page Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA) application. Steele was a longtime FBI source who was paid over $160,000 by the DNC and Clinton campaign, via the law firm Perkins Coie and research firm Fusion GPS, to obtain derogatory information on Donald Trump’s ties to Russia, which according to her research, never existed, but on the contrary, Russian ties are all on the Democrat side.

She also wrote that Hillary and the DNC hired a foreign spy to concoct the fake dossier on candidate Trump. They gave that fake dossier to the Obama DOJ and FBI, and they knew the dossier was fake and politically motivated, but that didn’t stop them.

And I will add, of course, it didn’t stop them. They (all of them), maybe from Obama on down, knew how the script was to play-out.

They all believed that Donald Trump didn’t have a ghost of a chance of winning the 2016 Presidential election. But just in case he did they would go to plan B. This was the insurance policy spoken of between Strzok and Page just in case the unthinkable happened.

Here is how I think plan B was to be implemented although there is no documented proof that it ever existed. Nevertheless, anyone can put two and two together and see that it did.

Ultimate Goals

First of all, the ultimate goal is The Quest for World Government. We could call it the Agenda for World Government or the Conspiracy for World Government. Both of them are correct. In order to plan for a world government there must be an agenda, and since some of the agenda will be secretive, i.e., unknown to the general populace – this results in a conspiracy.

Since the conspiracy for global government is world-wide, it necessarily follows that certain world powers are going to be involved in the planning and implementation of their ultimate goals.

The Agenda has been in existence for the last 95 to 100 years and has slowly been implemented to near fruition.It was very important to the forces behind it, such as the Council on Foreign Relations (CFR) and all other worldly connections to it that nothing should happen to derail its progress.

Trump Seen as Impediment

The world powers viewed the possibility of Donald Trump being elected to the office of President of the United States as upsetting their time-table for the completion of their World Government agenda. To the globalists, someone like Donald Trump is the complete antithesis to the program of globalism instituted throughout government entities by their secret operatives. Their goals have been temporarily short-circuited.It was imperative that those who support this agenda do their best to stop Trump.

The cabal reasoned that if Trump was elected it could result in the possibility of their Agenda being delayed by as much as 30 years, possibly more. So, just in case, plan B was to go into effect immediately.

Their plan B was involved Russia doing something technologically which could be interpreted as an attempt to give aid to Trump, thereby setting up the planned charge of collusion between Trump and Russia.

About two days before the Inauguration, suddenly Obama announced that the FBI claimed evidence had surfaced regarding Russia’s interference in the election. Obama ordered the FBI to keep him posted concerning the findings.

Instincts tell us that Obama knew beforehand about this FBI report.This was the beginning of the script of Plan B. What followed was practically lock-step with my vision of how Plan B’s implementation would play-out, although we didn’t see the inside sources planning impeachment via Russian born Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman.

Everything covered by ‘fake news” was followed almost to a tee as to how I thought it would be. Since it is an integral part of the progressive, socialist, communist organizational apparatus, it can be expected to follow the ‘Leninist Principle.” Lenin knew that to the public, what the truth is doesn’t count, rather, what counts is what truth is thought to be. So, lies are parroted over and over as propaganda is reinforced.

A prime example of this would be the tactics used by the media in covering the controversy surrounding both the Senator McCarthy hearings and the Alger Hiss/ Whitaker Chambers issues. Blacklisted by History: The Untold Story of Senator Joe McCarthy by M. Stanton Evans and Seeds of Treason by Ralph De Toledano are important historical documentations of communist spies and Senator McCarthy’s efforts to overthrow them.

Ignoring True Corruption

There were plenty of issues which AG Bill Barr could have dug into and exposed the truth of the treason and corruption that prevailed in the DOJ, FBI, DNC, and the Clinton’s hook-up with Russia.

The goal was convincing the public that the false collusion charges against President Trump were true, and he had somehow given aid and comfort to the enemy, and that Russia was paying him back by giving him helping him win the 2016 election. The problem was how they were going to avoid the perception of guilt regarding the sale of 20 percent of our uranium to Russia by Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and others. It was Hillary who was guilty of collusion and probably of treason.

Then there was the case of Lt. General Michael T. Flynn and many others the Special Counsel of Robert Mueller had targeted. They hoped to find something or coerce someone to compose something negative about the president that would aid them in their attack against him. In General Flynn’s case, since he knew as much as he did about what was going on in the military as well as in the intelligence community, their sole purpose was also to remove him from his position in the White House. In short, they didn’t want anyone who knew as much as he did to be close to the President.

Up to this point the globalist cabal inside our government had been successful in surrounding the President with advisors who would falsely advise him on such things as who he should put in various positions. The transition team was originally headed by Chris Christie, but VP Pence replaced him. These advisors gave him false advice on trade deals like the USMCA. The one man with knowledge of the corruption within the intelligence community had to be removed, and that was General Flynn.

I don’t believe the President would have ever agreed to the USMCA if he had known what it contained that would incrementally diminish our independence as a free nation.

Justice Fades with Barr

All this and much, much more should have been investigated by AG Barr and would have resulted in exposure which would have cast the light of truth on the corruption within the intel community…that alone would have changed America’s perception of how things are playing out in our country.

But the highly acclaimed AG Barr wasn’t looking for evidence of injustice. For he was put into position to cover-up any evidence that was unfavorable to the forces he represented; which were the same forces represented by Robert Mueller. His stock-in trade, like that of Barr, was the cover-up and exoneration of villains, and where possible, punishment and prison for the victims. Both Barr and Mueller are good friends who have the same modus operandi which goes back for decades.

And so, alas, our hopes are beginning to fade concerning the possibility of truth and justice once more abounding in America. It reminded me of an old saying, God looked everywhere for justice – but he could find none.

It reminds me of an old poem about England by G. K. Chesterton, Elegy in a Country Courtyard that ends with, “they have no graves as yet.”

And so, it is with us, Alas, alas, for America — we have no justice as yet.

Conclusion

Yet, I cannot give up hope. We’ve not reached the bottom yet. History is replete with the accounts of men that faced much drearier outlooks. I remember the story of Marine General Oliver P. Smith who saved 15,000 Marines. He held a staff meeting prior to the First Marine Division’s jump-off from Hagaru, Korea to fight their way to safety and freedom. His statement was, “I want every man to understand that we are out-numbered 10 to 1 – surrounded by 100,000 Chinese – we must not let them escape.”

A famous photographer, David Douglas Duncan, that chose not to fly out with the wounded, but to come out with the Marines, said to a marine while on this epic trek, “If I were God and I asked you what would be your request, what would it be?” He said that the marine looked up at the sky for a few seconds and replied, “Give me tomorrow.”

Can we imagine things being so bad that we would only ask for tomorrow? Cheer up. We have much more to be thankful for than just tomorrow. I am convinced that God does not want us to give up, but that we must continue the fight even when there appears to be no hope.

So, let us be thankful to God that we still have the time to press-on. Together, “Even when the skies grow darker yet – and the sea rises Higher.”