By Michael Peroutka



What is the recourse for a patriotic citizenry when those who are entrusted with upholding the law conspire together to use the law to break the law?

The answer for our Founders – and for us – is the Doctrine of Interposition. The Declaration of Independence is a document of interposition.

Under that doctrine, the local magistrate is duty bound to defend against the oppression of the tyrant by interposing on behalf of the people he represents.

[Rumble Video]

The good news (that the “Fake News” won’t tell you) is that across America, local officials such as sheriffs are starting to do this.

For example, on September 10th, Sheriff Chris Brown of Cleburne County, Arkansas issued a statement regarding covid mandates which said in part:

“As law enforcement officers, our first duty…is to support the Constitution of the United States, and…of the State of Arkansas. In that defense, the Cleburne County Sheriff’s Office has not, and will not, mandate the COVID vaccine for any of our employees…The choice to get vaccinated or not is theirs and theirs alone..

I am not pro-vaccine, and I am not anti-vaccine. I am pro-freedom, and I am for each person’s ability and responsibility to decide for themselves.

I am appalled at…the…things we are seeing from the Federal Government, and several of the State Governments. It is absolute tyranny, and completely abhorrent.

It’s time for our politicians and other public servants to stand up and remember that their first responsibility is to protect people’s rights, not to run their lives.”

Thank you, Sheriff Chris Brown.

Sign up for a FREE U.S. Constitution course with Jake MacAulay and the Institute on the Constitution.

© 2021 Michael Peroutka – All Rights Reserved

E-Mail Michael Peroutka: Michael@theAmericanView.com