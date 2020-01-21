Kelleigh Nelson



When the people fear their government, there is tyranny; when the government fears the people, there is liberty. —Thomas Jefferson

There is no more dangerous menace to civilization than a government of incompetent, corrupt, or vile men. —Ludwig von Mises

A people that elect corrupt politicians, imposters, thieves, and traitors are not victims, but accomplices. —Eric Arthur Blair, nom de plume George Orwell, Author of 1984

During Black History Month in February of 1998, national radio host Roger Fredinburg interviewed attorney Fred D. Gray author of The Tuskegee Syphilis Study. After the truth was revealed when the U.S. Public Health Service study ended in 1972, attorney Gray represented the approximately 20 survivors led by Charlie Pollard in a lawsuit against the government.

The Tuskegee Syphilis experiment has been compared to the experiments on Jewish people by the National Socialist German Worker’s Party (Nazis). Most of the Tuskegee experiment men died, their wives were infected as well as children during childbirth. Even after penicillin was available to cure them, the men were purposely not treated.

Roger Fredinburg asked attorney Gray why the compensation from the lawsuit was so small, and his answer was telling. He said, “You can’t expect proper remuneration when the judge hearing the case works for the people you are suing.” I’ll never forget Gray’s poignant statement and Roger’s long pause of dismay.

We have another diabolical and evil situation, not by the U.S. Health Department, but by the federal government’s intelligence community. The DOJ knows Lt. General Michael Flynn is innocent of lying, but they have purposely set out to destroy the man.

Attorney Sidney Powell

Forty-eight years after Tuskegee, we are watching another gigantic battle against the federal government and the case is being heard by Federal District Court Judge, Emmet Gael Sullivan who receives his paycheck from his employer, the federal government.

Sidney Powell, a skilled and powerful attorney,is the author of Licensed to Lie, a book exposing the corruption of justice in the Department of In Justice. It was Judge Sullivan who actually restored faith in the rule of law when he commenced criminal contempt proceedings against the original prosecution team in the case against Senator Ted Stevens, a highly decorated WWII veteran.He ordered an independent investigation of the Department of Justice, which revealed its corrupted prosecution of Stevens who lost his Senate seat when the prosecution failed to give the defense exculpatory Brady evidence that would have cleared the Senator of any wrongdoing.

In that trial, the prosecutors, the same group of people who were on Mueller’s team, suborned perjury from the star witness against Ted Stevens, the contractor…a home repair guy. They got Ted Stevens kicked out of the Senate for supposedly accepting a kickback of $150,000 for a remodeling job at his house that he didn’t pay for, in exchange for what Ted Stevens could do for the contractor as a Senator. That’s what the Senator was charged with, right before his next election.

Judge Emmet Sullivan found out about this and he raised Cain with these prosecutors. He overturned the conviction of Ted Stevens after Stevens was gone from the Senate.Sullivan lambasted the misconduct of the Department’s “Public Integrity Section” lawyers in the Stevens prosecution, saying, “In nearly 25 years on the bench, I’ve never seen anything approaching the mishandling and misconduct that I’ve seen in this case.” By the time Judge Sullivan uncovered the flagrant misconduct, he was livid.

Eric Holder was the U.S. Attorney General in the Obama administration at the time of Steven’s trial.Mr. Holder was compelled to dismiss the Stevens indictment because, among other violations, the Department had concealed the horrible record of its key witness, including his involvement in sex-trafficking of minors and subornation of perjury. That same witness had testified in two previous prosecutions of politicians in Alaska.

The Enron Case

In the Enron case, the same prosecutors destroyed the innocent, Andrew Weissmann was in the midst of this. Convicted of conduct that was actually lawful were Merrill Lynch employees and the 89-year-old accounting firm, Arthur Anderson, whose 85,000 employees lost their jobs because of corrupt government prosecutors.There is no remedy for a wrongful prosecution. Prosecutions and imprisonment cost millions of dollars, and a concocted crime, over-reaching prosecution, and the conviction of an innocent person serve no one.

Those corrupt prosecutors were not fired or disbarred, they were promoted, just like Lon Horiuchi who shot and killed Randy Weaver’s wife, and wounded both Randy and his friend Kevin Harris. Randy’s 14-year-old son, Sam and his dog were killed the previous day after an encounter with federal marshals. This tragedy happened in 1992 when William Barr was still the attorney general for the George H. W. Bush administration.

Innocence Project’s work speaks to the ravages of wrongful convictions. For in-depth information, please read Sidney Powell’s many articles in the Observer. If you haven’t read Licensed to Lie, please buy a copy; it reads like a thriller fiction novel. And her new book,Conviction Machine: Standing Up to Federal Prosecutorial Abuse will be out in February. You can pre-order this magnificent book documenting abuse.

General Flynn’sFormer Attorney

In December of 2018, Judge Sullivan made it clear to all that he hadn’t done any homework on the Lt. General Michael Flynn case when he called this highly decorated intelligence officer and military hero a traitor. We were appalled. Attorney Sidney Powell was in the courtroom with the Flynn family and was horrified.

At the time, the General’s attorney was still Rob Kelner, partner of Covington & Burling LLP. The DOJ’s Trisha Anderson went to work for Covington in September of 2018 while they were representing the General. We don’t know if the information that Anderson was a key player in the counter intelligence investigation in Donald Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign was disclosed to Michael Flynn. Trisha Anderson was the number two attorney at the agency’s Office of General Counsel despite having no specific experience in counter intelligence before coming to the FBI. She told members of the House Judiciary and Oversight Committee that she was one of only about ten who had known about the Trump-Russia investigation prior to its official opening.

Anderson had read all of the FBI’s 302 forms (comments written by FBI agents of their interviews) detailing information that the author of the Steele dossier, former British spy, Christopher Steele, had provided to a high-ranking justice official, Bruce Ohr. She also signed off on authorization to spy on former Trump campaign official, Carter Page. This indicates a conflict of interest for the firm and questions whether General Flynn was notified.

The General’s original plea is tainted for many reasons…General Flynn never lied to anyone, and then there’s the conflict of interest with his previous attorneys, and now the move to withdraw his plea of guilty because the government has engaged in bad faith and vindictive conduct, and has breached the plea agreement pursuant to which he has cooperated for two years. Sidney Powell rightfully has filed the motion to withdraw General Flynn’s original plea.

Countless exculpatory documents were requested by attorney Sidney Powell from the DOJ’s FBI, and Judge Sullivan demanded them. Yet, none were forthcoming and the judge allowed the lack of exculpatory evidence from the FBI to remain hidden. It has even been reported that dirty cop, FBI agent Joe Pientka and his wife are being hidden. Joe was involved with everything corrupt involving the Russia Collusion Hoax and his wife is an attorney for a company involved with Fusion GPS.

Why is the FBI allowed to hide exculpatory evidence and not respond to Judge Sullivan’s order? Where the hell is AG Barr? Where the hell is FBI Director Christopher Wray? And why the hell hasn’t the Judge seen to it that his orders were followed? The buck stops with President Trump…he is in charge of the DOJ.

Conclusion

At January’s Phyllis Schlafly Gathering of Eagles in St. Louis, we heard from attorney Sidney Powell with an update. They are working feverishly to gather all information to secure the withdrawal of the General’s guilty plea before their next appearance in front of Judge Emmet Sullivan in late February. This magnificent gathering was highlighted by many superb speakers, but when Sidney Powell spoke to us via video, she told us that they now had one of the original 302s of the FBIs interview with Michael Flynn on January 24, 2017. That 302 shows that Michael Flynn never lied to the FBI. We already knew that, but now there is more documented in-hand proof.

She also told us what she needed, and that is for a million folks to give two to five dollars to the Michael Flynn Legal Defense Fund, to help free this innocent man from the clutches of the corrupt and vindictive Department of Justice. Please help this innocent veteran who has given his life to protect and defend America. And pray for Sidney Powell, and General Flynn’s entire family.

