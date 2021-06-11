by Sidney Secular

Showing once again that the RINOs are retards, cowards, or emerging/closet liberals, outgoing and underwhelming Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson has not so shockingly sided with the Left to endorse transgender/sex change operations on minors. In just one day, he was repudiated by his own legislature which voted overwhelmingly to override his veto. Hutchinson defiantly defended the still prohibited practices, asserting that AR kids would be taken out of state to have the procedures performed anyway.

AR’s neighboring Republican-run states could bypass that possibility by passing similar legislation. The transgender movement has come out of nowhere to where it is one of the two driving forces behind the social revolution that has powered Sloppy Joe’s lethargic presidential campaign and now his campaign to “reset” America. The twit has tweeted/twittered on his Twitter account: “Let’s be clear: Transgender equality is the civil rights issue of our time.

There is no room for compromise when it comes to basic human rights”. True to form, his maladministration is pushing the transgender revolution with the conviction of a religious conviction. True to form, CNN received its marching orders and one of its “journalists” punted and pontificated that “it was not possible to know a person’s gender identity at birth, and there is no consensus criteria for assigning sex at birth”. Biden continued his weird, wayward ways claiming that “there’s not a single thing a man can do that a women can’t do as well or better. Not a single thing”. The suddenly effusive gasbag has really developed his gaslighting into an art.

Putting this pointy-headed idea into perverse action is making a mess out of competitive sports. It is ridiculous and unfair to allow male-bodied athletes to compete in female sports. “Sports Illustrated” magazine is illustrating its devotion to the new nonsense, absurdly featuring a transgender person in its annual swimsuit issue. Men pretending to be women are swarming into women’s sports with nonsensical, unfair results. Girls sports records are being shattered. This is an issue the GOP could obviously champion and tap into the support of nearly all conservatives against liberals and come out looking like champions–it should be a slam-dunk for them.

The NCAA is another major sports promoter/organizer that should be defending the integrity of women’s sports, but instead is doing the opposite by punishing states which pass laws against transgenderism. The NCAA is beholden to advertiser-driven liberal media for television revenue as professional sports leagues are. In January, a bill signed by CA’s hopefully soon-to-be recalled Gov. Gavin Newsom requires the state prison system to begin asking each individual entering its custody to specify their personal pronouns and gender identity.

Jumping at the invitation, 255 biological male inmates have requested to be transferred to women’s prisons. MA and CT have similar rules and results. CA is pushing the looniness to new lows–Democrats are pushing legislation (AB 2826) which would impose fines on department stores which separate clothing and toys by gender.

