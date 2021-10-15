By Lex Greene

By now, most Americans should have figured out that everything going on in our country, and indeed the world today, is strictly about global control of all Money and Power, not public health, peace, or freedom.

Two can play that game!

You don’t have to watch what’s going on in Australia today for long, to see just how far global Marxists are willing to go to achieve their goal of stealing the world’s wealth and freedom from every living soul. You also don’t need to see too many examples of citizens rising up all over the globe, and on U.S. college campuses against their socialist governments, to know that Americans are far from alone in this battle.

The simple fact is, people have figured out that Joe Biden and the rest of Obama’s puppet regime in D.C., have zero respect or regard for any Citizens, here or abroad. Their unquenchable thirst for total wealth and power over all people has driven them to every extreme measures to accomplish the evil goals of only a few. Beginning with the unbridled fraud in the 2020 election and continuing daily with ever increasing tyrannical dictates uttered by an expendable mindless fool, placed in power due to his total incompetence, the beat goes on as our nation and world is being forced into total collapse.

But…it’s all about nothing more than money and power. That’s what drives these pathetic psychopaths to do the evil they are doing. With help from the world’s most dangerous billionaires and mad scientists, they prefer a world free from any and all opposition, even if they have to drive humanity to the brink of extinction.

That’s the bad news…

The good news is…all we have to do to defeat them is steal their money and power. We have to take from them, everything they are determined to take from us. We need to break their backs, before they break ours.

Of course, alone, none of us has the resources to accomplish that. This means that we have no choice but to work together, united as one people, one voice, one nation, under one God, for Liberty, and Justice for all…especially the criminals currently in power.

As Thomas Paine once said…

They tell us, sir, that we are weak; unable to cope with so formidable an adversary. But when shall we be stronger? Will it be the next week, or the next year? Will it be when we are totally disarmed, and when a British guard shall be stationed in every house? Shall we gather strength by irresolution and inaction? Shall we acquire the means of effectual resistance by lying supinely on our backs and hugging the delusive phantom of hope, until our enemies shall have bound us hand and foot? Sir, we are not weak if we make a proper use of those means which the God of nature hath placed in our power. The millions of people, armed in the holy cause of liberty, and in such a country as that which we possess, are invincible by any force which our enemy can send against us. Besides, sir, we shall not fight our battles alone. There is a just God who presides over the destinies of nations, and who will raise up friends to fight our battles for us. The battle, sir, is not to the strong alone; it is to the vigilant, the active, the brave. Besides, sir, we have no election. If we were base enough to desire it, it is now too late to retire from the contest. There is no retreat but in submission and slavery! Our chains are forged! Their clanking may be heard on the plains of Boston! The war is inevitable–and let it come! I repeat it, sir, let it come.

It is in vain, sir, to extenuate the matter. Gentlemen may cry, Peace, Peace– but there is no peace. The war is actually begun! The next gale that sweeps from the north will bring to our ears the clash of resounding arms!” Thomas Paine 1775…

Without these all-inspired and ordained words, our Founders may never have united in the confrontation with Britain that gave birth to the freest most prosperous nation ever known to mankind. Without a critical mass rising up together to declare our freedom as an independent nation, no American would have ever tasted freedom and liberty.

We are there again, these too, are the times that try men’s souls.

“Should I keep back my opinions at such a time, through fear of giving offense, I should consider myself as guilty of treason towards my country, and of an act of disloyalty toward the Majesty of Heaven, which I revere above all earthly kings.”

“Sir, we are not weak if we make a proper use of those means which the God of nature hath placed in our power.”

United, we WILL prevail once again!

Those who cannot resist the demonic urge to seize dominion over all people, must be stripped of any and all power. They must be ruined, destroyed, so that no such evil will dare raise its ugly head again in the Land of the Free and Home of the Brave.

We can no longer act as though we have any choice in this matter, for inaction, divisions among the people, silence, indifference, and cowardice, will doom us all, for all posterity.

We MUST Take Their Money

…this is from which they draw all of their evil power.

If you work for the government, resign, and join your fellow Americans for freedom’s sake. But do it together!

If you are in the Military or Law Enforcement, lay down your weapons, strip off your uniform, and join the people you are sworn to protect, in defense of the Constitution you are sworn to uphold and defend. But do it together!

If you work for a major corporation involved in forced medical mandates, clock out and go home, never to return until all such unlawful mandates end. But do it together!

If you need a job, seek one with small independent businesses who desperately need your talents, and will not comply with any unlawful orders against you. Do it together!

When you shop, do not shop anywhere unlawful mandates are being forced upon employees or customers. Force their doors to close! Do it together!

When you seek a restaurant, seek one that serves all Americans, and does not discriminate against those who stand forever opposed to socialism and unlawful medical mandates. Do it together!

Until Airlines stop their unlawful mandates, don’t fly anywhere for any reason. Do it together!

Until your local, state, and federal “public servants” serve you, stop supporting them and stand in their faces (as Obama once said), until they have no choice but to serve you. Do it together!

Until we return to free, fair, legitimate elections, opt out of the election scam altogether. It no longer matters which criminal from which party wins by fraud. Do it together!

Never accept force, coercion, bribery, intimidation, or threats as a means of stripping you of your individual God-given and Constitutionally protected Rights! Do it together!

Use these principles daily, everywhere in your life and DO IT TOGETHER!

Yes, these things are inconvenient, but they are not deadly. To strip tyrants of their power, we must strip them of their money! Divided, we cannot… but UNITED, WE CAN!

They are NOT in control of what happens next, WE ARE!

They have only appeared to be in control, while Americans were divided by them, silenced by them, demoralized by them, frightened by them, and nearly cancelled by them.

We the People run this country, or nobody can! All political power is derived from us. We don’t work for, or take orders from, any “public servant.” We the People issue the orders!

“There is a just God who presides over the destinies of nations, and who will raise up friends to fight our battles for us. The battle, sir, is not to the strong alone; it is to the vigilant, the active, the brave.”

“Is life so dear, or peace so sweet, as to be purchased at the price of chains and slavery? Forbid it, Almighty God!”

Clueless Biden thinks he is in total control and totally untouchable… Britain once thought that too!

Since everything is all about the money, that’s where we have to hit them, in their wallets. For this, with a firm reliance on the protection of divine Providence, we must mutually pledge to each other our Lives, our Fortunes, and our sacred Honor.

Don’t spend a penny you don’t have to spend. Now is not the time for frivolous notions. We cannot raise or eliminate our individual debt limits; the way Democrat Marxists and cowardly Republicans have forced us all into national bankruptcy with frivolous debt spending for many years now.

This is our line in the sand… this is when it all ends! This is now in YOUR hands. It’s up to YOU whether or not you are part of the problem, or part of the solution. This is your only peaceful solution now… DO IT! …Or even God himself, will not save us from ourselves! YOU are the solution, or there isn’t one!

