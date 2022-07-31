By Rob Pue

July 31, 2022

As the Globalist ‘Build Back Better’ program continues, I thought I would share with you some of the news stories that you may have missed — or already forgotten about — that have happened this summer.

On June 1st, The Daily Wire released a documentary by Matt Walsh, entitled “What is A Woman?” Walsh was simply asking ordinary citizens, medical professionals and even African tribesmen to give the definition of a woman. As World Net Daily said, the movie featured “scholars on the political left brazenly denying basic biology in their defense of transgender activism.” Predictably, the Daily Wire’s website was the target of a cyber attack, which crashed their system the night the film debuted.

The movie is now available, however and has been seen by millions, and if you’ve not seen it, I recommend watching it online or ordering the DVD at TheDailyWire.com. You’ll learn in detail how activists are trying to take over the minds of our kids — and just how successful they’ve already been.

Meanwhile, on May 29th, one of the largest egg factories in the US was set ablaze in the middle of the night, in Minnesota. It’s estimated that at least 200,000 chickens were killed in the massive fire. This was just one among nearly 100 major food production and distribution facilities that have gone up in flames since Biden took the White House; even as we are warned of serious food shortages on the horizon.

Also on the first of June, the state of Connecticut announced it will hire a “misinformation” expert for $150,000 a year to scour the internet for election content that they deem to be “false” and then pressure social media outlets to flag or remove those posts. Other states are hiring similar positions, after the federal government’s “Ministry of Truth” idea was shot down before it ever left the starting gate.

It was also announced that more than two million illegal immigrants have now been welcomed and resettled throughout the US under the Biden administration. And a high school in Chicago stated it’s implementing a race-based grading system “to adjust classroom grading scales to account for skin color or ethnicity of it’s students.” Some students, depending on their race, will not be held accountable for missing class, misbehaving in school or for failing to turn in assignments.

Granada Hills Charter High School in suburban Los Angeles banned 70 seniors from participating in person in their outdoor graduation ceremonies on June 2nd — because they were not “fully vaccinated.”

Of course we all know that June was “pride” month, but the fires of division were stoked once again by the White House proclamation that accused the majority of Americans of mounting “relentless attacks” on “members of the LGBTQI+ community — especially people of color and trans people.” According to Clarion News, “The proclamation further declared, without offering a shred of evidence or real-life examples backed with credible evidence, that “these unconscionable attacks have left countless LGBTQI+ families in fear and pain.” So the official narrative continues: if you’re white, conservative, Christian or just maintain a mindset of what’s normal and natural and what is not, you’re automatically an evil, murderous bigot, a homophobe and an ignorant zealot.

The city of Seattle, after seriously defunding their police department, had to turn to civilians to perform parking enforcement duties. Now the city must refund about $200,000 in paid tickets, as well as reimburse 10,256 people whose cars were towed earlier this year, because these civilian “meter maids” had no authority to do what they did.

The news also came out in June that the US experienced a record-setting 94% increase in deaths of individuals age 25-44 in the first quarter of this year, all among fully-vaccinated people. Meanwhile, the CDC continues to adjust their numbers on adverse side effects of the jab. As of the end of May, they’re admitting to 1,287,595 adverse side effects and nearly 30,000 deaths directly attributed to the jab. A report from the UK now reveals that hundreds of thousands there died within five months of taking the shot. 70,000 have died within 29 days of taking the shot in England. It was also revealed that COVID jabs increase the risk of death in children between 8100% and 30,200%.

And from the folks who brought us COVID, along came Monkeypox. It was admitted that Anthony Fauci’s National Institutes of Health agency was funding research on Monkeypox shortly before the global outbreak. Coincidence?

And as prices at the gas pump surpassed $6 a gallon in some areas, the White House continued to take no responsibility for anything and instead, placed the blame on gas companies. But we later learned that gas companies receive only 33 cents per gallon of gas sold, but $1.44 goes to taxes and government.

For what it’s worth, Alabama became the first state to adopt a tough new law protecting private property and due process on June 4th by prohibiting any government involvement with or participation in the United Nations’ Agenda 21 program.

The “thought police” have been out in full force around the world — especially in Norway. In a World Net Daily report from June 7th, police have interrogated an official for a feminist organization for her social media comments stating that a transgender man cannot be a lesbian. Are you confused? Me too. This offender could get up to three years in prison for making such a statement.

The state of New York passed a law prohibiting the ownership of body armor there. Essentially, protecting yourself from bullets is now illegal, even as violence and bloodshed continues to increase in every major US city with strict gun control laws already in place.

We’re also facing a new health crisis this summer, which has been named “Sudden Adult Death Syndrome” or “SADS.” Health experts are scratching their heads as they wonder why so many healthy young people are now dying suddenly and unexpectedly after receiving the COVID jabs.

Back in the UK, Bill Gates’ dream of us peasants eating bugs instead of meat is now being tested on school children. In this pilot program, taking place at four schools in Wales, students will be fed insects as “alternative proteins.” The meals will be served up to look like minced meat. School officials are on board with this and one stated he believes the children share his concerns over “sustainable development.”

And as the “Build Back Better” campaign continues, here in America, 83% of citizens polled said they’re more pessimistic about the US economy than they’ve been in at least fifty years. And well they should be.

We all remember the seven dead and 30 injured when a 21-year-old opened fire on a Fourth of July parade in Highland Park, Illinois. Robert Crimo was unemployed, had been evicted from his apartment, was into skateboarding and rap music and had tried to commit suicide several times since 2016. He escaped the scene of the massacre dressed in “drag” as a disguise, which also covered his multiple tattoos. He was later captured and faces life in prison. Note that this took place in Chicago — a city with some of the strictest gun control laws in the country.

But are you aware that mass shootings took place in nearly every state over the Fourth of July weekend — killing at least 220 people and wounding close to 600 others? Some of the cities include Philadelphia, Baltimore, New York City, Sacramento, California — all Leftist strongholds with stiff gun control laws. Another shooting took place at a residence in Kenosha, Wisconsin where one person died and four were injured. And in Richmond, Virginia, a mass shooting by two illegal immigrants was foiled when their plot was discovered and reported. The two were arrested before they could carry out their plan.

In June, Biden stated he would release a million barrels of oil a day from our nation’s strategic oil reserves, to help lower gas prices. Then, we learned that he had sent five million barrels of oil to Europe and Asia. Another five million barrels were shipped overseas on July 5th with more planned to be shipped abroad in the coming weeks.

Here in Wisconsin, the state Supreme Court ruled July 9th that absentee ballot boxes could only be placed in election offices and no one other than the voter can return a ballot in person. This essentially ends the use of unmonitored ballot drop boxes. Governor hopeful Timothy Ramthun is calling for Wisconsin’s ten electoral votes to be annulled.

Let us not forget there are still more than fifty American patriots being held in prison for simply attending the January 6, 2021 rally in Washington DC. This includes Dr. Simone Gold, of America’s Frontline Doctors, who freely entered the Capitol as police held the door for her, went inside and gave a three-minute speech. Gold will spend 60 days in federal prison and pay a fine for that. Another man, Mark Aungst, was facing up to six months in prison and a $5000 fine. He had been coerced into pleading “guilty” to a charge of “parading in a restricted building.” He was due to be sentenced in September, but on July 20th, after months of harassment and legal expenses, he committed suicide. His obituary states, “A loyal and dedicated man, Mark showed tremendous pride for God and his country.”

Another shooting took place in an Indiana shopping mall July 21st. The shooter, 20-year-old Jonathan Sapirman opened fire on the food court area, killing three people. He was stopped within seconds by a 22-year-old man, Eli Dicken who was on the scene with his concealed-carry weapon. Dicken, who has been called a “good Samaritan” for saving so many lives with his quick response and excellent marksmanship was also, at the same time, scorned on social media. People called him “an outlaw” and a “criminal” — because he had carried his concealed weapon into the mall — a “gun free zone.” So instead of being a hero, he’s being vilified by the Leftists who don’t seem to understand that the only thing that will stop a bad guy with a gun is a good guy with a gun. For those who are unaware, bad guys pay no attention to the signs that say “Gun Free Zone.”

And Knotts Berry Farm, an amusement park in Southern California, is now requiring all visitors under the age of 18 to be accompanied by an adult, after gangs of teens began attacking and beating park guests on July 16th.

I’ve been warning for years that the Leftists in our society, in our public schools and colleges in the medical profession and in pop culture, have been twisting and destroying the minds of our young people. The modern churches have failed woefully in providing biblical, Godly instruction to our children. For years now, young children, teens and young adults have become increasingly angry and violent. I believe that much of this is anger is fueled by the confusion caused by years of intentional brainwashing. Not to mention the mind-altering drugs that most of our kids are on nowadays.

But it’s not just the young people and there was much more news this summer than I could mention here. Our country is being destroyed from the inside out, and this is all an insidious, purposeful plan. The “self destruct” button has been pressed and cannot be undone… not without a true spiritual revival of every man, woman and child.

We have only two choices: turn back to God right now, or remain on the road that leads only to destruction. Some call it the Highway to Hell.

© 2022 Rob Pue – All Rights Reserved

E-Mail Rob Pue: Rob@WisconsinChristianNews.com